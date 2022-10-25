3 things we learned in Madison-area high school football after the first round of WIAA playoffs

The Middleton football team’s offensive game plan often is focused on establishing the ground game featuring junior running back Bryce Falk.

But recently the Cardinals have altered that strategy, hoping to make defensive preparation more difficult for opponents.

And this week that postseason foe will be top-seeded and undefeated Waunakee.

Fifth-seeded Middleton (7-3) had seven touchdown passes — junior starter Gabe Passini threw five and sophomore Troy Teff tossed two more — in a 55-0 victory over the fourth-seeded Milwaukee Marshall co-op in Friday’s WIAA Division 1 playoff opener.

“We do like to run the football,” Middleton coach Jason Pertzborn said. “But the last couple weeks, we made a conscious effort to get Gabe started early in the game. They were loading the box and bringing the house. … Gabe has improved so much this season. It’s exciting to see. He’s spreading the ball around.”

Passini also ran for for a 50-yard touchdown. Juniors Carter Kadow and Elijah Coleman had two touchdown receptions apiece.

“Our kids executed flawlessly,” Pertzborn said. “They were as sharp as they have ever been.”

That performance leads into another road test for Middleton, this time against Waunakee (10-0) at 7 p.m. Friday.

The Warriors defeated the Cardinals 17-14 in the season’s second week.

Since that game, Pertzborn said he believes the Cardinals offensive line is playing at a higher level, Middleton is throwing the ball more effectively and the defensive line has improved significantly.

In addition, Middleton junior outside linebacker Sam Pilof, a heavily recruited player, has returned in recent weeks after being sidelined with a sprained ankle, Pertzborn said.

Pertzborn said he hadn’t anticipated Waunakee would wind up in the Division 1 bracket. But he said that doesn’t matter to him because he expected Middleton would face a difficult second-round matchup, regardless the opponent.

“It’s just awesome to have the opportunity to be playing,” he said. “It will be fun and an incredible atmosphere. … The kids will have memories about it for a long time. I think it will be difficult for people to find seats.”

Things get tougher

After rolling in its first playoff game, Madison Memorial coach Michael Harris said the fourth-seeded Spartans (8-2) will face a major challenge against the multiple defensive fronts, blitzes and disguised coverages that top-seeded Hartland Arrowhead (8-2) uses on defense.

The biggest challenge isn't on senior quarterback Charlie Erlandson's shoulders.

“We want to keep Charlie’s jersey as clean as possible,” Harris said. “That will be the primary challenge.”

The test for Memorial’s defense also will come up front.

Harris said Arrowhead’s power running game is something Memorial doesn’t see frequently in the Big Eight Conference.

He hopes Spartans senior Joe Mueller, a standout defensive end, has the opportunity to be disruptive and make plays and lead a defensive line that needs to win the line of scrimmage.

Memorial comes off a 56-0 victory over the fifth-seeded Milwaukee Pulaski co-op Friday.

Senior Patrick Greening, whom Harris considers the team’s “slash” player because of the many roles he plays, opened the game with a 75-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. The Spartans' defense permitted 5 yards rushing and 0 yards passing overall.

Harris’ takeaway was that those sort of defensive statistics against Pulaski, particularly in a game that went to a running clock, were less significant than his team remaining healthy and advancing to the next round. He said it will be important for the Spartans “to stay focused and level-headed after such a lopsided outcome.”

Opportunistic defense

Second-seeded Mount Horeb/Barneveld has demonstrated a high-powered offense.

The scoring last week even came from an unlikely source.

Mount Horeb/Barneveld coach Bret St. Arnauld said left offense tackle Austin Leibfried, a 6-foot-5, 250-pound junior, scooped up a fumble by quarterback Kasey Helgeson and returned it 10 yards for a touchdown in the second-seeded Vikings' 37-7 victory over seventh-seeded Stoughton in a Division 3 first-round playoff opener in Mount Horeb.

“Anytime you get a big guy scoring, it’s rare,” St. Arnauld said. “The whole stadium went nuts. He moves well. He blistered those 10 to 12 yards.”

The Vikings (9-1) also showed they have an opportunistic defense.

Ethan Tranel, a senior safety, intercepted three passes and junior Landon Ellestad picked off another pass and forced a fumble. Tranel also caught two touchdown passes and kicked a field goal.

“We played extremely well on defense,” St. Arnauld said. “The offense took a while to get going, but the defense stepped up and played well. I think when we took the starting `D’ out when we got to the running clock that we’d only given up 45 yards.”

St. Arnauld said his team controlled the line of scrimmage and believes playing a physical team such as Stoughton twice in the past three weeks should be beneficial when Mount Horeb/Barneveld plays host Friday to third-seeded West Bend East (8-2), which likes to play power football on offense.

“Being physical up front prepared us,” he said.

He said the game should be an interesting contrast — the Suns power running game versus Mount Horeb/Barneveld’s spread offense.

West Bend East, from the North Shore Conference, rushed for 245 yards on 54 carries in a 21-7 victory over McFarland last week. Mount Horeb/Barneveld defeated McFarland 23-15 in the season opener.