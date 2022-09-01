3 things we learned from Madison-area high school football through two weeks

Senior quarterback Charlie Erlandson’s best word to describe the Madison Memorial football team’s offense through the first two weeks is “explosive.”

The Spartans (2-0) have five passing plays that have gone for 20 yards or more and a touchdown entering Friday night’s Big Eight Conference opener against Janesville Parker (2-0) at Mansfield Stadium.

“We’ve got a lot of big plays so far, which we’re pretty fortunate,” Erlandson said. “That’s what our offense is built on. We have a couple of guys who can spark a 70-yard score here and there. That’s huge when we have the big play ability like we do.”

Erlandson had touchdown throws of 60 and 62 yards to Marion Moore and Mekai Ward, respectively, in a 35-7 non-conference victory over Waukesha West last week.

Erlandson, also a standout golfer for Memorial, has thrown for 429 yards and six touchdowns, which includes 214 yards and four touchdowns against Kenosha Tremper in a season-opening 34-14 victory.

Against the Wolverines last week, senior running back Patrick Greening threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to senior Luke Cattapan and had an interception he returned for a 63-yard touchdown.

“It’s exciting that they’re putting a lot of the concepts together,” Spartans coach Michael Harris said. “There’s a lot of learning. The first couple of weeks were dedicated to make sure they understood not only the tempo and degree of our learning, but also the schematics and what we’re seeing as coaches, so they can try to communicate it as well on the field.”

Early struggles for Sun Prairie East offense

Sun Prairie East learned quite a bit from its 55-45 non-conference loss to Mukwonago, the top-ranked team in Division 1, last week.

Coach Brian Kaminski was glad to see that the Cardinals fought back from a 24-0 first-half deficit, closing within 38-31 in the fourth quarter.

“We knew it was going to be a great ball game going in and very proud of our kids’ effort and resilience,” Kaminski said. “When adversity happened, we didn’t quit. We kept battling.”

Now, Kaminski said that it’s a matter of the players’ shoring up their reads and trusting their keys on defense.

The Cardinals’ defense, which had been stout against Monona Grove in the opener, had issues all night against Mukwonago senior running back Wynn Stang, who rushed for 470 yards and six touchdowns.

Kaminski said the Cardinals (1-1) have to be more physical and finish the tackle when the opportunity arises.

“When we had an opportunity to bring him down, we just didn’t on the first attempt,” Kaminski said. “That’s a credit to him and a credit to the offensive line. They definitely outplayed us on that night for sure.”

In a 55-0 victory over Monona Grove, the Cardinals limited the Silver Eagles to minus-27 yards rushing on 18 attempts.

However, Kaminski said a focus against the Cardinals’ first Badger Large Conference opponent, Waunakee (2-0), on Friday in Sun Prairie will be to win the takeaway battle and to start fast offensively.

“We know we’ve got a great test in Waunakee,” Kaminski said. “They’re a premier program in the state. We were tested last week, but we expect to be tested again here.”

The Cardinals have scored just one touchdown in the first quarter through the first two weeks.

“For whatever reason, offensively, we haven’t started out fast,” Kaminski said. “We’ve been putting up points, but we’ve started out slow and we’ve got to get that fixed.”

Sun Prairie East remained No. 2 in Division 2 in the WisSports.net coaches’ poll. Waunakee, top-ranked in Division 2 in the WisSports.net poll and ranked No. 3 in the Large Division in The Associated Press poll, has defeated DeForest, 42-34, and Middleton, 17-14.

Waunakee tightened up its defense against Middleton after DeForest quarterback Mason Keyes threw five touchdown passes against the Warriors (Keyes was sidelined for the Norskies’ second game against Kimberly).

Edgewood finds playmakers

Madison Edgewood quarterback Ben Hanson, a 6-foot-4, 212-pound senior who was 25-for-35 for 270 yards and five touchdown passes last week against Prairie du Chien, leads an offense predicated on putting the ball in the playmakers’ hands.

That includes senior Mark Haering — who plays tight end and running back on offense and linebacker on defense — and senior Mason Folkers — a running back, tight end, quarterback and linebacker.

“I think it’s going really well,” Edgewood coach Jesse Norris said. “It’s always good to get these two non-conference games under your belt and to give time to those players who didn’t have a lot of game experience.”

Madison Edgewood began the season with decisive non-conference victories over River Valley, 31-14, and Prairie du Chien, 47-13.

That gave the Crusaders confidence as they enter Capitol Conference action this season after playing in the Rock Valley Conference a year ago. Edgewood (2-0) opens league play Friday night at Lake Mills (2-0).

The Capitol Conference features four teams ranked in Division 4 in the WisSports.net poll – No. 2 Columbus, No. 4 Edgewood, No. 5 Lake Mills and No. 6 Lakeside Lutheran – and five teams listed in the Medium Division of The AP poll – No. 6 Columbus, No. 9 Edgewood and honorable-mention selections Lakeside Lutheran, Lake Mills and Lodi.