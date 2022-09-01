3 things we learned from Madison-area high school football through 2 weeks

Senior quarterback Charlie Erlandson’s best word to describe the Madison Memorial football team’s offense through the first two weeks is “explosive.”
The Spartans (2-0) have five passing plays that have gone for 20 yards or more and a touchdown entering Friday night’s Big Eight Conference opener against Janesville Parker (2-0) at Mansfield Stadium.
“We’ve got a lot of big plays so far, which we’re pretty fortunate,” Erlandson said. “That’s what our offense is built on. We have a couple of guys who can spark a 70-yard score here and there. That’s huge when we have the big play ability like we do.”
Erlandson had touchdown throws of 60 and 62 yards to Marion Moore and Mekai Ward, respectively, in a 35-7 non-conference victory over Waukesha West last week.
Erlandson, also a standout golfer for Memorial, has thrown for 429 yards and six touchdowns, which includes 214 yards and four touchdowns against Kenosha Tremper in a season-opening 34-14 victory.
People are also reading…
Against the Wolverines last week, senior running back Patrick Greening threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to senior Luke Cattapan and had an interception he returned for a 63-yard touchdown.
“It’s exciting that they’re putting a lot of the concepts together,” Spartans coach Michael Harris said. “There’s a lot of learning. The first couple of weeks were dedicated to make sure they understood not only the tempo and degree of our learning, but also the schematics and what we’re seeing as coaches, so they can try to communicate it as well on the field.”
Early struggles for Sun Prairie East offense
Sun Prairie East learned quite a bit from its 55-45 non-conference loss to Mukwonago, the top-ranked team in Division 1, last week.
Coach Brian Kaminski was glad to see that the Cardinals fought back from a 24-0 first-half deficit, closing within 38-31 in the fourth quarter.
“We knew it was going to be a great ball game going in and very proud of our kids’ effort and resilience,” Kaminski said. “When adversity happened, we didn’t quit. We kept battling.”
Now, Kaminski said that it’s a matter of the players’ shoring up their reads and trusting their keys on defense.
The Cardinals’ defense, which had been stout against Monona Grove in the opener, had issues all night against Mukwonago senior running back Wynn Stang, who rushed for 470 yards and six touchdowns.
Kaminski said the Cardinals (1-1) have to be more physical and finish the tackle when the opportunity arises.
“When we had an opportunity to bring him down, we just didn’t on the first attempt,” Kaminski said. “That’s a credit to him and a credit to the offensive line. They definitely outplayed us on that night for sure.”
In a 55-0 victory over Monona Grove, the Cardinals limited the Silver Eagles to minus-27 yards rushing on 18 attempts.
However, Kaminski said a focus against the Cardinals’ first Badger Large Conference opponent, Waunakee (2-0), on Friday in Sun Prairie will be to win the takeaway battle and to start fast offensively.
“We know we’ve got a great test in Waunakee,” Kaminski said. “They’re a premier program in the state. We were tested last week, but we expect to be tested again here.”
The Cardinals have scored just one touchdown in the first quarter through the first two weeks.
“For whatever reason, offensively, we haven’t started out fast,” Kaminski said. “We’ve been putting up points, but we’ve started out slow and we’ve got to get that fixed.”
Sun Prairie East remained No. 2 in Division 2 in the WisSports.net coaches’ poll. Waunakee, top-ranked in Division 2 in the WisSports.net poll and ranked No. 3 in the Large Division in The Associated Press poll, has defeated DeForest, 42-34, and Middleton, 17-14.
Waunakee tightened up its defense against Middleton after DeForest quarterback Mason Keyes threw five touchdown passes against the Warriors (Keyes was sidelined for the Norskies’ second game against Kimberly).
Edgewood finds playmakers
Madison Edgewood quarterback Ben Hanson, a 6-foot-4, 212-pound senior who was 25-for-35 for 270 yards and five touchdown passes last week against Prairie du Chien, leads an offense predicated on putting the ball in the playmakers’ hands.
That includes senior Mark Haering — who plays tight end and running back on offense and linebacker on defense — and senior Mason Folkers — a running back, tight end, quarterback and linebacker.
“I think it’s going really well,” Edgewood coach Jesse Norris said. “It’s always good to get these two non-conference games under your belt and to give time to those players who didn’t have a lot of game experience.”
Madison Edgewood began the season with decisive non-conference victories over River Valley, 31-14, and Prairie du Chien, 47-13.
That gave the Crusaders confidence as they enter Capitol Conference action this season after playing in the Rock Valley Conference a year ago. Edgewood (2-0) opens league play Friday night at Lake Mills (2-0).
The Capitol Conference features four teams ranked in Division 4 in the WisSports.net poll – No. 2 Columbus, No. 4 Edgewood, No. 5 Lake Mills and No. 6 Lakeside Lutheran – and five teams listed in the Medium Division of The AP poll – No. 6 Columbus, No. 9 Edgewood and honorable-mention selections Lakeside Lutheran, Lake Mills and Lodi.
“In Division 4, we have four teams in the top six in the coaches’ poll; I think we are in the top conference,” Norris said. “I think someone will go deep in the postseason. It definitely goes to show when you finish up non-conference games and your conference is (13-3). … We knew coming into this year it would be a grinder. We accept it and we love it. To be the best, you have to beat the best.”
10 Madison-area high school football players to know this fall
Mason Armstrong
School: Verona
Grade: Senior
Position: Linebacker
Things to know: Armstrong was a first-team all-conference selection in the Big Eight Conference and the inside linebacker of the year last season. Armstrong, an honorable-mention choice on The Associated Press All-State football team, was the Wildcats’ leading tackler. He was ranked as the state’s No. 25 senior football player overall and No. 4 senior linebacker entering this season by WisSports.net.
Quotable: “Mason is truly the young man that we all wish we could have in our program,” Wildcats football coach Andrew Riley said. “His nickname is `Army’ and he certainly is an `Army of One’ on the football field, basketball court, baseball field, in the orchestra room, in the gym, in the classroom, and the community. Mason was our varsity kicker his freshman year and a starting inside linebacker since his sophomore year.
“He is the juice maker for our team and the player that his teammates look at to lead them in the right direction. Mason is the epitome of our motto: Push, Fail and Fall Forward. He puts his whole self into everything he puts his mind to, learns from any mistakes and always leaves a situation or a group of people better than he found them.”
Cale Drinka
School: DeForest
Grade: Senior
Position: Running back
Things to know: Drinka rushed for 1,266 yards and 14 touchdowns last season for the 9-2 Norskies. He was a first-team all-conference pick as a running back in the Badger Large Conference last year (DeForest will be in the Badger Small this season). He was ranked as the No. 13 senior running back in the state by WisSports.net.
Quotable: “Cale is as authentic as a person and athlete. No hype with him,” Norskies coach Aaron Mack said. “What you see is what you get and he gives us everything he has. He is a very competitive young man who wants to do what's best for his teammates and our program. He has really matured the last couple of years and we are very excited to see him step up as a leader in our program.”
Mark Haering
School: Madison Edgewood
Grade: Senior
Positions: Running back, tight end, outside linebacker
Things to know: Crusaders coach Jesse Norris said he plans to use Haering (above center) all over the field this season, primarily on defense as an outside linebacker but also on offense as a tight end and running back. Haering had five touchdown receptions last season when he was a first-team all-conference choice as a tight end/H-back in the Rock Valley Conference (Edgewood will be in the Capitol Conference this season). Haering was ranked as the No. 14 senior linebacker in the state by WisSports.net.
Quotable: “He is a natural-born leader and a student of the game,” Norris said about Haering. “He has a ton of natural, raw ability but pair that with his determination and work ethic, you have a complete package.
“He was voted as a captain by his peers and he has the attention of the entire team. This will be his fourth year participating on varsity and one of the few four-year letter winners we have in the program. We look for him to have a tremendous year on both sides of the ball.”
Jerry Kaminski
School: Sun Prairie East
Grade: Senior
Position: Quarterback
Things to know: Kaminski, who verbally committed to the University of North Dakota this summer, helped lead Sun Prairie to the WIAA Division 1 state title game last season, falling to Franklin. He was ranked as the No. 6 overall senior and the No. 1 senior quarterback entering the season by WisSports.net. He threw for 2,559 yards and 30 touchdowns last year, according to WisSports.net. He was named first-team all-conference quarterback in the Big Eight Conference, a first-team choice on the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Large School All-State team and a high honorable-mention selection on the AP team (which includes all divisions). This year, he’s set to direct the Sun Prairie East attack in the Badger Large after the school district split into two schools.
Quotable: “Jerry is a great leader, athletic, (with a) big-time arm and can make all the throws,” said Cardinals coach Jerry Kaminski, who’s Jerry’s father.
Mason Keyes
School: DeForest
Grade: Senior
Position: Quarterback
Things to know: Keyes completed 61% of his passes for 1,814 yards while throwing 33 touchdowns and one interception last season. He was second-team all-conference in the Badger Large for the Norskies, who finished second to Waunakee. Keyes was ranked as the No. 32 overall senior and No. 5 senior quarterback in the state by WisSports.net.
Quotable: “Following his impressive junior year, Mason had a great offseason and has really embraced continuing to lead and improve our culture,” Norskies coach Aaron Mack said. “He has worked tremendously hard in the weight room and at his craft and is a very talented passer.
“When you have someone like Mason who can make all the throws and is very smart with the football it allows us to push the envelope in the passing game. I can't wait to watch Mason develop his game and continue to become a complete football player and continue to make the smart winning play that is required of him and what is best for our team.”
Elijah Krantz
School: Mount Horeb/Barneveld
Grade: Senior
Position: Inside linebacker
Things to know: Krantz (above left) was the Vikings’ top tackler last season. He was a first-team all-conference selection as a linebacker in the Badger Small Conference for Mount Horeb/Barneveld, which tied with Fort Atkinson for the league crown. He was ranked as the No. 13 senior linebacker in the state entering this season by WisSports.net.
Quotable: “I have a feeling by the time the season is over Elijah Krantz will have some looks from small Division I schools,” Vikings coach Bret St. Arnauld said. “(He’s a) 210-pound inside linebacker with a lot of range and is very strong.”
Cortez LeGrant Jr.
School: Sun Prairie East
Grade: Senior
Position: Running back
Things to know: LeGrant had 1,467 yards and 22 rushing touchdowns for Big Eight champion Sun Prairie in 2021. He was a first-team all-conference running back, a first-team choice on the WFCA’s Large School All-State team and a high honorable mention pick on the AP All-State team. LeGrant, who runs the sprint events during track and field season, was ranked as the No. 14 overall senior and the No. 3 senior running back by WisSports.net.
Quotable: “Electric speed, runs powerfully and can catch the ball out of the backfield,” Cardinals coach Brian Kaminski said. “Dynamite in return game, as well.”
Gabe Passini
School: Middleton
Grade: Junior
Position: Quarterback
Things to know: Passini completed 66.1% of his passes for 1,076 yards and 11 touchdowns, according to WisSports.net, for the Cardinals, who advanced to the third round of the Division 1 playoffs. He was a second-team all-conference quarterback in the Big Eight.
Quotable: “He's a winner,” Middleton coach Jason Pertzborn said. “He’s a great competitor. He prides himself a lot on getting better. He’s a tough critic, but he also demands a lot out of us as coaches and he demands a lot out of his teammates. It’s awesome.”
Sam Pilof
School: Middleton
Grade: Junior
Position: Linebacker
Things to know: Pilof had a busy summer checking out several college campuses. He already has offers from the University of Wisconsin, Iowa State, Penn State and Rutgers. That after last season when he created havoc for opposing offenses. He was a first-team all-conference choice in the Big Eight and the league’s outside linebacker of the year. He was a top tackler for the Cardinals (18 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, six forced fumbles).
Quotable: “(He) LOVES football,” Cardinals coach Jason Pertzborn said. “He's consumed with the process. He wants to be the best. Never satisfied. He brings the juice every day no matter what we are doing. His teammates feed off him and his energy.”
Tommy Raemisch
School: Waunakee
Grade: Senior
Position: Linebacker
Things to know: Raemisch was a mainstay on a fast-and-furious defense that combined with a potent offense and difference-making special teams unit for the WIAA Division 2 state champion Warriors. He was a first-team all-conference pick as a linebacker in the Badger Large in 2021. He had 114 tackles (16 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks). Raemisch was ranked as the No. 8 senior linebacker entering this season by WisSports.net.
Quotable: “Tommy has a great football IQ,” Waunakee coach Pat Rice said. “Great leadership. Very physical linebacker, instinctive.”