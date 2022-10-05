3 things we learned about Madison-area high school football through 7 weeks

Sun Prairie West football coach Josh O’Connor experienced an emotional week leading up to last Friday’s game at Beaver Dam.

He and his wife, Katy Hayes, shared the excitement of the birth of their daughter, Wrenly O’Connor, on Sept. 22. But that, he said, was followed by concerns about their first child’s health.

That led Wrenly to stay in the hospital a few more days than planned. In turn, the couple days Josh O’Connor planned to stay away from the Wolves’ football program needed to be extended.

He was away from all of last week’s practices leading up to the game while Wrenly’s health improved.

“Luckily, we have a great group of assistant coaches at Sun Prairie West and they did everything they could to make sure that our team had a great week of practice regardless of my absence,” O’Connor said.

He said offensive coordinator Paul Scheel took over head coaching duties. Defensive coordinator play-calling responsibilities shifted to inside linebackers coach Carlos Lozano, filling in for O’Connor.

O’Connor attended the game, but since he was absent from the week’s practices he had Scheel and Lozano continue in their roles and he served as a defensive assistant, occasionally providing input on defensive calls.

The Wolves (4-3 overall, 2-3 Badger Large Conference) pulled out a 21-14 victory over the Golden Beavers, ending a difficult stretch for O’Connor with a positive result.

“Regardless of the outcome of the game I was happy to be with our coaching staff and players after a very tough week for me personally,” O’Connor said. “The game itself was a very hard-fought football game by both teams. ... But our players are very good at responding to challenges and that is what they did on Friday night.

"To me, it was the first time that our team looked like family with every player on the field giving it their all and each player on our sideline being engaged in the second half of the game."

O’Connor planned to be back with the team this week.

“The health of our daughter has steadily improved since her birth thanks to the great doctors and nurses we've had (at UnityPoint Health-Meriter Hospital in Madison),” he said. “The support and positive thoughts that have been sent to our family from the Sun Prairie community has been greatly appreciated.”

Mueller draws attention

Opposing teams have been paying attention — and respect — to where Madison Memorial senior defensive end Joe Mueller lines up.

Verona coach Andrew Riley said the Wildcats made certain to run a critical play away from the 6-foot-2, 215-pound Mueller at the end of their game with Memorial two weeks ago.

“It’s all about overcoming adversity,” Mueller said after last week’s 49-0 victory over Madison West. “I think I have gotten to the point where the ball goes away from me, and that’s OK. That’s an opportunity for my other teammates to shine.”

Mueller said the game situation often dictates where he lines up.

“I love to play both sides,” he said. “I play wherever they need me.”

Madison Memorial coach Michael Harris said he believes Mueller, a unanimous choice to be one of the team’s captains, is a top all-conference candidate at defensive end and tight end.

“In terms of Joe’s play, I think he is hands down the first-team all-conference athlete for us,” Harris said. “He is a special kid. He is getting some (college) looks. But I hope he gets some more because not only is he an outstanding athlete on the field, he’s a class act in the classroom.”

Mueller — whose sister Grace played basketball for Verona and was on the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team — said he hopes to play football in college and study sports journalism or broadcasting.

Lodi turns the page

Lodi coach Dave Puls said his Blue Devils have to bounce back this week against New Glarus/Monticello.

They have no choice after giving up 21 points in the fourth quarter of Friday’s 42-14 Capitol Conference loss to Columbus.