3 things we learned about Madison-area high school football through 6 weeks

Senior quarterback Mason Keyes, junior defensive back Carter Morrison and the DeForest prep football team are hitting their stride after a difficult start to the season.

Keyes completed 10 of 16 passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns with one interception and ran for a score in last Friday’s 33-7 Badger Small Conference victory over Monona Grove.

Keyes, son of former University of Wisconsin quarterback Bud Keyes, has 4,068 career passing yards. He also has 55 passing touchdowns and only 12 interceptions.

“We’re lucky to have him,” DeForest coach Aaron Mack said. “Obviously, he’s had really good talent around him. To play at that high level as a quarterback for his sophomore, junior and now senior year has really been a blessing for us. It’s not very often that you get kids like that.”

The Norskies’ defense played well against the Silver Eagles, who threw five interceptions and had only 13 yards rushing.

Morrison finished with four interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown.

The victory was the Norskies’ third in a row after beginning the season with losses to Waunakee and Kimberly in nonconference play and a 20-19 defeat against Mount Horeb/Barneveld in Badger Small action.

“We played three really good opponents to start — all teams highly ranked in their division,” Mack said. “I think our record was a little bit deceiving in terms of people weren’t accustomed to seeing us 0-3. We really wanted to elevate the level of our nonconference games to prepare us for a conference run and then most importantly a playoff run.”

DeForest (3-3 overall, 3-1 Badger Small), which travels to Fort Atkinson this Friday, is tied with Portage for second in league play — one game behind leader Mount Horeb/Barneveld.

Verona in driver’s seat

Consecutive victories over top contenders Middleton, Janesville Parker and Madison Memorial have put Verona in sole possession of first place in the Big Eight Conference — one game ahead of Middleton.

“Everyone is pulling in the same direction,” Verona first-year coach Andrew Riley said, adding: “It really is exciting.”

Verona (5-1 overall, 4-0 Big Eight) celebrated its homecoming with a 27-20 victory over Madison Memorial last Friday.

Senior quarterback Kaden Kittleson, on a bootleg to the right, threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to junior Mike Valitchka with 46 seconds remaining.

It was Kittleson’s second touchdown pass to Valitchka during the game. Verona rallied from an early 7-0 deficit on sophomore Tre Poteat’s 91-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and senior Trey Engram’s 11-yard scoring run, after Verona forced a fumble on the kickoff after Poteat’s TD return.

Senior safety Evan Grimme and senior linebacker Mason Armstrong led the Wildcats with nine and eight total tackles, respectively.

The Wildcats turned the tables after losing to the Spartans on the game’s final play in their past two meetings.

Verona’s final three conference games are against Madison La Follette on Thursday night, then Janesville Craig and Madison West.

“This is a new situation for them,” Riley said. “When you are in the lead, you will take everyone’s best shot. So, you have to be ready for that. We have to play our best. … It is understanding the importance of each week and every game, and keeping in good habits.”

Riley said he believes the team’s high-energy practices have been vital for game preparation and he likes how the players have demonstrated mental fortitude and stayed confident in games no matter what’s occurred.

Verona and Sun Prairie shared the Big Eight title in 2016 and Verona was the outright winner in 2011.

McFarland gaining traction

McFarland (3-3, 3-1 Rock Valley) is getting its groove back after starting the season with three consecutive losses.

The Spartans dropped a 23-15 decision to Mount Horeb/Barneveld in the opener, then fell 45-38 to Lodi in their second nonconference game. Mount Horeb/Barneveld currently leads the Badger Small and Lodi shares the Capitol Conference lead with Columbus.

McFarland then began Rock Valley play with a 36-0 defeat to current league leader Monroe.

“Out of all those three teams, Monroe is undefeated, Lodi is undefeated and Mount Horeb only has one loss — and that’s to Monroe,” McFarland coach Paul Ackley said. “We knew we were definitely going to get tested. I loved our grit and our fight in those first two games. We’re right there battling with them. I think we learned we can play with teams of that caliber.”

The Spartans have bounced back the last three weeks, beating Jefferson 35-0 and Delavan-Darien 55-0 prior to last week’s 35-3 victory over Edgerton.

Is Ackley excited about his team’s defense only allowing three points the past three weeks?

“The answer to that is absolutely,” he said. “I’m ecstatic. We celebrate that, we recognize that and we’re very proud of our players and coaches for that. It’s not easy to shut teams out and not having teams score touchdowns on you. Our kids have taken some pride in that.”

A lot of the success can be attributed to the Spartans’ 18 seniors and their leadership.

“That’s a high number of seniors for our program and it all goes back to our seniors,” Ackley said. “We have great leadership by our seniors. They do an awesome job. They have a ton of varsity experience. We have some boys who have been three-year starters. We have some boys who have been varsity for four years.”