3 things we learned about Madison-area high school football through 3 weeks

A first-year football coach faces a learning curve because all aspects of the program fall under the his purview.

Just ask Verona's Andrew Riley.

“The challenge is, `You don’t know what you don’t know,’” Riley said. “You have to make sure everything is communicated.”

Riley knows this: Friday's game between host Verona and Big Eight Conference rival Middleton will be a physical affair along the line of scrimmage because both teams love to run the ball.

Riley learned more about his team after Verona (2-1, 1-0 Big Eight) won its second consecutive game, 53-6 over Madison East, behind Trey Engram's 150 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

“I really like our energy this year,” said Riley, who took over for longtime coach Dave Richardson, who retired after last season. “We’re trying to be our best self.”

Riley is serving as offensive coordinator for Verona’s zone-run attack led by Engram, son of University of Wisconsin offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Bobby Engram, and senior quarterback Kaden Kittleson.

The defense — a 3-4 base that sometimes shifts to a 4-2-5 — is led by senior lineman Drake Badger, senior linebackers Mason Armstrong and Alec Fernandez and sophomore defensive back Tre Poteat, son of UW cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat.

“I’m feeling great about the defense, especially after last week with two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown (by Fernandez),” Riley said.

After three weeks of action, that’s made for a positive experience for Riley.

“It’s been outstanding,” Riley said. “... Our motto this season has been `Push, fall and fail forward.’ We want to leave places better than we find them.”

Sun Prairie West's surprise RB

Members of the Sun Prairie West football team learned how resilient they are in pressure situations last week in a 32-26 overtime victory over Badger Large Conference foe Watertown.

That left West, a new school this year, with a 3-0 record. The Wolves, ranked 10th in Division 2 in the WisSports.net coaches’ poll, play host to Milton on Friday night at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field.

“Actually, you look at all of our first three games this season, we’ve been in some tough situations where we’ve responded the right way and taken care of business when things got tough,” Sun Prairie West coach Josh O’Connor said. “That really came to the forefront against Watertown, getting pushed into an overtime game and then making some big plays in overtime to win it.”

Samuel James, who led the team with 115 rushing yards, scored the game’s final two touchdowns — a 3-yarder with only 51 seconds left tied the game at 26 and forced overtime, when he had a 16-yard scoring run that sealed the victory.

“Sammy’s really been the surprise,” O’Connor said. “We knew we had some special guys back there with Jay Dayne and (Jonathan) Weah, but Sammy has really stepped up, especially last week against Watertown. Because Jay and Jon got dinged up a little bit, he was thrust into a bigger role. He really took advantage of it and made some big plays for us.”

The Wolves have a three-headed monster in the backfield that is led by Weah (226 yards and two touchdowns), who’s a senior. James and Dayne, a senior whose father is former University of Wisconsin standout Ron Dayne, have rushed for 224 yards apiece. James has scored four touchdowns and Dayne two.

“We’ve really relied on our running game to get the season going,” O’Connor said. “Going into the season we knew that would probably be the case just because we had an inexperienced quarterback. We had that quarterback battle going into the season. All three of the guys going into the battle didn’t have a lot of varsity experience under their belt. We knew we would have to rely on our run game.”

Memorial’s band of brothers

Undefeated Madison Memorial is off to its best start since the 2019 team began 12-0 during a 12-1 season that ended in the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals.

Charlie Erlandson, Madison Memorial Madison Memorial quarterback Charlie Erlandson drops back to pass against Janesville Parker in a Sept. 2 Big Eight Conference game.

The Spartans, who received honorable mention recognition in the Large Division of The Associated Press poll, are led by their senior class (28 seniors are listed on the roster). Many of those players have played together since youth football.

“Our senior class has been together since fourth grade, so we have a special bond,” Memorial senior linebacker Nick Esser said. “We are all very comfortable with each other. When we are down, we have teammates to pick us up.”

Spartans coach Michael Harris said he’s liked the leadership demonstrated by those upperclassmen, including senior quarterback Charlie Erlandson, senior tight end and defensive end Joe Mueller and senior running back and linebacker Patrick Greening.