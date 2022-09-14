3 things we learned about Madison-area high school football teams through 4 weeks

Madison West holds a special place for Mike Wolfgram.

Wolfgram, a 1999 West graduate, has worked in the Madison School District for 18 years, served as a coach in West's football and basketball programs and has three young sons who are in West’s district.

“It’s my school. … I have a lot of care for West and the football program,” he said.

Those were important reasons Wolfgram, who was a football assistant from 2005-13 and coached boys basketball the past six years, decided to return to coaching football this season. He was hired in July to replace Arturo Bonomie.

Wolfgram and the Regents earned their first victory on Friday, 16-12, over Madison La Follette.

“The kids were really excited,” Wolfgram said. “We had three or four weeks of really good work in practice, but that hadn’t paid off with victories. … The coaches and players are all working hard every day.”

Being named coach this summer, assembling a staff and dealing with construction at the school made the starting situation a scramble to get organized, said Wolfgram, who praised new athletic director Corvonn Gaines’ assistance in the transition. About 50 players initially were signed up to play, but now 80 are in the program.

“We have a really young team,” Wolfgram said.

Sophomore quarterback Sam Jackson and sophomore fullback Travontae Wolf each scored touchdowns against La Follette. The Regents are using a triple-option attack, behind an offensive line led by senior Amine Fanny, Wolfgram said. Senior middle linebacker Larry Pender, senior defensive end Terrence Conard and junior defensive back Michael Williams are defensive leaders.

“I wouldn’t say it’s what I’ve learned the most, but I have come to appreciate what good young men they are and what hard workers they are,” Wolfgram said. “They have really showed their drive to be successful the last few weeks.”

West (1-3, 1-1) next plays host to Madison East (0-4, 0-2) at Mansfield Stadium in a Big Eight Conference game scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday due to referee availability, school district athletic director Jeremy Schlitz said.

Vikings respond to tough start

Stoughton coach Jason Becker said he believed the Vikings had the makings of a strong team despite being young after losing 27 players to graduation and returning only 10 seniors.

Then linemen Beckett Spilde and Griffin Rousseau and tight end/defensive end Michael Turner were sidelined by injuries amid an 0-3 start.

But staring at a 14-0 first-half deficit last week at Fort Atkinson, Becker liked the resiliency the Vikings demonstrated in rallying for a 28-21 overtime victory. Junior quarterback Ty Fernholz’s 8-yard touchdown pass to senior Mason Marggi was the winner in overtime.

“We talk about, `Control the controllables, with attitude, effort and energy,’’’ Becker said. “Instead of putting their heads down, we put together a scoring drive right before halftime (capped by Fernholz throwing a 13-yard touchdown pass to Sawyer Schipper). That gave us some positive momentum going into halftime. At halftime, the guys said, `Hey, we’re going to win this football game.’ And we played with a tremendous amount of confidence.”

Senior lineman Griffin Empey was a standout on both sides of the ball, Becker said. The 6-foot-2, 260-pound Empey and Cole Sarbacker, a junior linebacker, each had 13 tackles against Fort Atkinson. Empey, who has switched to guard after starting at center, has interest from colleges for football and wrestling.

“He is one of the best (offensive line) technicians I’ve had the privilege to coach,” said Becker, noting the University of Wisconsin also has talked to Empey about playing fullback.

Becker said he hopes the offensive line soon will be bolstered by the 6-6, 280-pound Rousseau’s return from a knee injury suffered the first week. The sophomore is likely a week away from joining his teammates.

This Friday, Stoughton (1-3, 1-1 Badger Small) plays its first home game against DeForest (1-3, 1-1). Festivities will include the unveiling of the renovated Collins Field at the Anderson Complex, which includes a new turf field and press box.

Becker hopes last week’s victory can serve as a springboard.

“It just showed everybody that those thoughts we have are real — that we have the potential to be a great football team,” Becker said.

Cardinals’ defense on upswing

Middleton comes off a tough 13-7 loss at Big Eight Conference rival Verona last Friday night.

Middleton coach Jason Pertzborn said he believed his team controlled possession and the game, but penalties, dropped passes and other miscues hampered the Cardinals.

“We were very physical all night,” Pertzborn said. “We controlled what we wanted to do.”

A major takeaway for Pertzborn had to do with the Cardinals’ defense, which showed vast improvement since a 38-21 loss to Bay Port in the season opener. Middleton gave up 393 yards rushing and 514 yards overall in that game, but saw its run defense get better against Waunakee, Madison La Follette and Verona.

“Our defense is playing at a very high level right now,” Pertzborn said. “It all starts with the defensive line. The defensive line has grown since the first week. (Linebackers) Sam Pilof and Gus Wenning are playing at a super high level. (The defensive players) are tackling well. The tackling has improved since the first game. They are amping it up.”

Middleton held Verona to 170 yards, including 106 yards rushing. Verona had a 6-yard scoring drive after a blocked punt and kicked two fourth-quarter field goals.

Pertzborn said senior linebacker Jack Madigan turned in a strong performance as Verona tried to run away from Pilof, a heavily recruited 6-2, 210-pound junior.

Undefeated Madison Memorial (4-0 overall, 2-0 Big Eight) is next for Middleton (1-3 overall, 1-1 Big Eight) on Friday night at Breitenbach Stadium — a game Pertzborn said would be telling for the Cardinals’ conference title hopes.