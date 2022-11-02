3 things we learned about Madison-area football through the second round of the WIAA playoffs

Once the WIAA brackets were set, the Waunakee football team had a choice to make.

The Warriors could complain about winding up in Division 1 and not Division 2 — the level where Waunakee won the state championship a year ago.

Or the Warriors could embrace the situation.

Waunakee coach Pat Rice said he and his team chose to take the latter route while making their Division 1 postseason football debut.

Victories over Sheboygan North and Middleton have propelled top-seeded Waunakee (11-0) into Friday night’s home playoff game against third-seeded and perennial power Kimberly in a state quarterfinal.

Waunakee edged fifth-seeded Middleton 21-14 on senior quarterback Garett Lenzendorf’s 16-yard touchdown pass to junior tight end Robert Booker II with 18 seconds remaining to play.

“It is a challenge,” Rice said. “We have embraced it. They are the first (Waunakee) team to win games in Division 1. It is a little bit new. We never made a big deal about it the entire time. ... We can’t change it. I think our kids love playing football and we get to play again (this) week. So, we are excited about that.”

Rice said playing in Division 1 hasn’t seemed different.

“We don’t get caught up in that stuff,” he said. “... A number of years ago when I was a younger coach, I didn’t like our draw that we got. I got all weird about it and I think the kids picked up on it. I told myself, `No matter what, control the controllables. That’s where we landed.’

“We tried to handle it one game at a time — from Sheboygan to Middleton to (Kimberly). That was our deal from the get-go because complaining about it isn’t going to change it. When we were in Division 3, no one thought we’d win in Division 2 and that’s like five state titles later.”

Waunakee has seven state titles overall.

Kimberly (10-1) defeated second-seeded Neenah 29-28 Friday, rallying from a 28-14 third-quarter deficit.

“I’m just really excited because they are all quality teams,” Rice said. “Middleton is good. Sun Prairie (East) is good (in Division 2). All those teams that are in both brackets, there are no bargains. You know what I mean? Especially at this level. We just decided to keep our nose down and make the best of it and get ready for the game in front of us.”

David (Puls) vs. Goliath

After defeating Lake Mills last week in the Division 4 playoffs, Lodi (9-2) has advanced to a state quarterfinal for the first time since winning the Division 4 state championship in 2017.

The second-seeded Blue Devils’ opponent will be top-seeded Waukesha Catholic Memorial (11-0) at 7:15 p.m. Friday at Carroll University.

Catholic Memorial has won five state titles, which includes four since 2016 (Division 4, 2021; Division 4, 2019; Division 3, 2018; Division 3, 2016).

Little wonder Lodi coach Dave Puls described Catholic Memorial as “the juggernaut” and “the goliath.”

“This is a team of scholarship athletes on their team, with many, many, many who will play (Division) 1, D2 and D3 football after graduation,” Puls said. “It is talent, talent, talent and speed, speed, speed — and then more speed.”

Puls said he won’t lie to his team about how good the Crusaders are, but added: “You have to believe in yourself. You have to battle.”

He believed undefeated Capitol Conference rival Columbus, which defeated Lodi 42-14 this season and is another No. 1 seed in Division 4, might be a team comparable to Catholic Memorial.

“You have to rise above it and play,” Puls said. “Hopefully, we can get some turnovers.”

He also hopes the Blue Devils can control possession with their running game.

Junior quarterback Mason Lane rushed for 133 yards and one touchdown and passed for another score and junior running back Brady Puls gained 131 yards on 12 carries and had three touchdowns as Lodi rotated in running backs during its 34-13 victory over Lake Mills last week.

“It was definitely his biggest game,” Dave Puls said about his son’s performance. “We weren’t expecting that.”

The Blue Devils were able to avenge a 28-10 regular-season loss to the L-Cats.

“Everyone did what we wanted them to do,” Dave Puls said. “We had a good week of practice, a good week of preparation. The preparation led to the execution and we executed perfectly, for the most part.”

Now, Goliath awaits. Puls said he believed his team has been underestimated ever since preseason when it was picked fifth in the conference by the other coaches.

“We are going to fight,” he said. “It will be a great experience.”

Prize fight

A battle of heavyweights figures to take place when second-seeded Sun Prairie East (9-2) travels to top-seeded Kettle Moraine (8-3) in a Division 2 quarterfinal Friday night in Wales.

“People think these are two of the better teams in the state, and we are two of eight left (in Division 2),” said Sun Prairie East coach Brian Kaminski, hoping his team can take another step Friday.

Sun Prairie East raced to a 48-0 halftime lead en route to a 56-21 victory over third-seeded DeForest Friday.

Cardinals senior quarterback and Badger Large Conference offensive player of the year Jerry Kaminski, who’s verbally committed to North Dakota, finished with six touchdown passes.

Senior running back Cortez LeGrant rushed for 175 yards and two touchdowns and senior receiver Jonathan VandeWalle, who’s verbally committed to Iowa State, had three touchdown receptions.

Kaminski said Sun Prairie East has familiarity with Kettle Moraine because the teams scrimmaged in preseason, although he believes both teams have evolved since then. Kettle Moraine dealt Mukwonago (a Division 1 team) its only loss this season, 28-7. Mukwonago defeated Sun Prairie East, 55-45, in the second week.

Kaminski said the Cardinals will have to give relentless effort and take care of the football.

“The offensive and defensive lines will have to come up big,” Kaminski said. “The game will be won up front. No doubt about it. We are excited for the opportunity.”