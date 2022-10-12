3 things we learned about Madison-area football through 8 weeks

Waunakee football coach Pat Rice hasn’t allowed any kind of distractions to creep into the minds of his team this season.

That includes talk about the Warriors’ 8-0 record and winning streak, their stance atop the polls and a potential postseason landing spot in either Division 1 or 2 when WIAA playoff pairings are determined after Friday’s regular-season finales.

“We’ve started out with a relatively young team, so I think we’ve been improving, which leads to more confidence,” Rice said. “I think we’re playing fast and making some nice adjustments. I think the kids have gained confidence as the year’s gone on. It’s a week-to-week thing. We try to stay humble and keep moving forward.”

Waunakee’s 59-0 Badger Large Conference victory over Milton last week increased the winning streak to 28 games. They haven’t lost a game since the 2019 WIAA Division 2 state title game, which Brookfield East won 31-30.

“We really haven’t talked about it or looked at it or even addressed it to be honest with you,” Rice said. “Each week is a different week. Each team is a little bit different team from year to year. We just try to stay in the moment.”

Waunakee, the Badger Large leader, also has been the top-ranked team in Division 2 in the WisSports.net coaches’ poll all season and just overtook Mukwonago for the top spot in the Large Division of The Associated Press high school football poll this week.

Rice said the Warriors never address the rankings and just play the current week’s opponent, which is Beaver Dam on Friday.

That’s what they’ll do no matter how the postseason shakes out this season.

The Warriors, with an enrollment of 1,336, are on the borderline of Division 1 and Division 2 for qualifying teams. WisSports.net this week had Waunakee projected as the first team at the top of Division 2, with Lake Geneva Badger and Brookfield East as the last two teams in Division 1, just above the cutline.

“It really hasn’t affected us,” said Rice, whose team won the Division 2 state title last year. “Back in the day, we were between (divisions) two and three. We’ll just prepare the same way we always do and play who’s in front of us.”

Run to daylight

Mount Horeb/Barneveld football coach Bret St Arnauld said he thought junior Trenton Owens had the ability to be a standout running back.

St Arnauld has learned in recent weeks his intuition was spot-on.

Owens had 28 carries for 244 rushing yards and four touchdowns in a 47-14 victory over Stoughton last week.

The victory clinched a share of the Badger Small Conference crown for Mount Horeb/Barneveld (7-1 overall, 6-0 Badger Small), giving the program its first back-to-back conference titles in school history and setting up the possibility of its first outright league title since 2002 with Friday's game at Portage.

“I thought he would eventually flip that switch,” St Arnauld said. “A few weeks ago, I just saw the twinkle in his eye. Ever since then he’s been lights out running the football. It’s been pretty impressive to watch. I asked him, `Did that light switch flip on?’ And he said, `Yep.’ ”

The Vikings’ running game, which totaled 351 yards last week, has been aided by their offensive line — junior left tackle Austin Leibfried, sophomore left guard Matthew Mahoney, junior center Braylon Leahy, senior right guard Mason McNally and senior right tackle Garrett Waefler.

“They have gotten better since Week 1,” St Arnauld said. “Maybe every team does. But I think our offensive line from Week 1 until now, I can’t even recognize them. That’s how much improvement they’ve had. We are young. We have three underclassmen on the line. The whole left side of the line is underclassmen.”

Mount Horeb/Barneveld was ranked fifth in Division 3 in the WisSports.net coaches’ poll.

Grappling with success

Stoughton’s prowess in the wrestling room — the Vikings are a perennial state power in the sport — is making an impact on the football field.

Stoughton football coach Jason Becker, also an assistant with the wrestling program led by co-coaches Dan Spilde and Bob Empey, said seven wrestlers are playing football this fall.

In last Friday’s game against Mount Horeb/Barneveld, 6-foot-3, 271-pound lineman Griffin Empey ran for a 2-yard touchdown and another wrestler, Chance Suddeth, scored on a 1-yard touchdown. In addition, Cole Sarbacker rushed for 93 yards on 22 carries.

“It’s part of what got me into wrestling,” Becker said. “When coach Spilde and coach Empey reached out to me, I really saw an opportunity to connect with both those sports. I see a lot of benefit between football and wrestling. It’s only grown, based on the numbers we have wrestling and playing football. There is a direct correlation.

“Part of what I want to do and what I am working to build toward is the success the wrestling program has had, so I am constantly picking coach Spilde’s and coach Empey’s brains on the things that have not only allowed them to find success but sustain success over such a long period of time. I think we are taking some steps forward.”

Stoughton (3-5 overall, 3-3 Badger Small) has a difficult assignment against Sun Prairie East on Friday, but Becker is hopeful the Vikings will make the WIAA playoffs based on tiebreakers.

“We are still a young football team,” he said. “I’m excited where we are headed.”