The Madison area has long been a hotbed for premier high school football players.

This year's crop of players may raise that bar this fall with tons of talented recruits.

Here are 10 players to watch during the 2023 season.

Tucker Grundahl, DeForest

Fullback/tight end, senior

6-foot-4, 220 pounds

Notable: A second-team all-Badger Small Conference tight end a year ago, Grundahl is a huge target. He played a contributing role last year with 172 yards and two scores on 12 catches, good for an average of 14.3 yards per reception, according to wissports.net. With the Norskies’ top-two receivers from last season gone, expect Grundahl to be a much larger factor.

Quotable: “His willingness to put the team first and do what the team needs makes him great,” coach Aaron Mack said. “He can block, catch the ball and make plays. His competitive spirit and leadership has positioned himself to create more opportunities for a big senior year.”

Aiden Tuinstra, Madison East

Wide receiver, senior

6-foot-2, 165 pounds

Notable: One of the most efficient receivers in the area last season, Tuinstra can become the Purgolders’ all-time reception leader. He hauled in 47 catches last season for 697 yards, according to WisSports, to earn first-team All-Big Eight Conference honors. He caught six touchdown passes, averaged 14.8 yards per reception and 77 yards per game, and went over 100 yards three times.

Quotable: “HIs catch radius is kind of freakishly large for a kid his size. It’s 12-plus and he catches everything around him, so when you see that on film it stands out,” coach Jeremy Thornton said. “As far as player personality, he’s so easy-going and even-keel. When you need to make sure you catch a ball, he’s going to be the one you turn to.”

Mekai Ward, Madison Memorial

Wide receiver, senior

5-foot-7, 160 pounds

Notable: Ward produced a breakout season while helping the Spartans reach Level 2 of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs. The first-team All-Big Eight Conference pick racked up 934 yards and 10 touchdowns on 37 catches last season, according to WisSports. He led the league in receiving yards while averaging 25.2 yards per reception with five games over 100 yards.

Quotable: “Mekai has excellent hands that match his ability to shift in speed and direction,” coach Mike Harris said. “His vertical value is an asset, especially when the moment requires that we take the top off defenses.”

KJ Peterson, Middleton

Center, senior

6-foot-1, 290 pounds

Notable: The reigning Big Eight Conference Offensive Lineman of the Year, Peterson played a crucial role in the high-powered attack that averaged 36.8 points per game, according to WisSports. Behind Peterson, Middleton racked up 3,489 yards of total offense and 50 touchdowns last season, including 2,109 yards and 30 scores on the ground. Expect Peterson to impose his will in the trenches more.

Quotable: "He makes all of our calls, he’s got great feet, he’s a leader and he’s all those things you want out of a center,” interim co-coach Tim Simon said. “He’s smart and he’s got good feet, and he’s quick enough to snap the ball and then block for us.”

Gavin Hablewitz, Monona Grove

Running back, senior

5-foot-7, 150 pounds

Notable: A unanimous first-team All-Badger Small selection, Hablewitz showed he was capable of going off on any night last season. The diminutive speedster rushed for 1,004 yards and 14 touchdowns, breaking the century mark five times, including two games over 200. He had four multi-touchdown games and averaged 6.4 yards per attempt.

Quotable: “He’s got that competitive attitude,” coach Brandon Beckwith said. “He runs hard, obviously, that’s a no-doubter, but he’s got the competitive mindset, too. He’s in control, he runs low to the ground and he’s got quick feet; he’s got great balance … and in everything he does, that competitiveness comes out.”

Kasey Helgeson, Mount Horeb/Barneveld

Quarterback, senior

6-foot-3, 190 pounds

Notable: The Vikings finished undefeated atop the Badger Small Conference behind a pass-heavy attack helmed by Helgeson. The unanimous first-team all-conference pick had a league-best 2,073 passing yards and 23 touchdowns with nine interceptions, according to WisSports. He completed 54.3% of his passes and averaged 188.5 yards per game, two areas that could balloon this fall.

Quotable: “His ability to throw the ball, he throws hole shots better than any kid I’ve coached in my 10 years as a head coach,” Bret St Arnauld said. “He’s got such a great pocket presence … a lot of kids panic, but he doesn’t. He’s just poised, he’s smart and he’s able to make throws to go through his progressions well, which at a high school level is surprising.”

Logan Gross, Sun Prairie East

Offensive lineman, senior

6-foot-3, 260 pounds

Notable: A cornerstone in the trenches for the Cardinals, Gross played a massive role in the offensive success last season. The unanimous first-team All-Badger Large Conference pick helped Sun Prairie East pile up over 5,000 yards of total offense and 75 touchdowns, including 2,847 yards and 41 scores through the air, en route to averaging 47.7 points per game, according to WisSports.

Quotable: “Logan is very athletic and plays with a chip on his shoulder,” coach Brian Kaminski said. “He is one of the best lineman we have ever had.”

Ean Ackley, Sun Prairie West

Linebacker/tight end, senior

6-foot-1, 205 pounds

Notable: The Wolves' debut season was a successful one as they reached the WIAA Division 2 playoffs for the first time, thanks in part to Ackley’s efforts on defense. The first-team All-Badger Large Conference pick, only one of two selections not from Sun Prairie East or Waunakee, led the team with 93 tackles, including 41 solo takedowns, nine tackles for loss and 2½ sacks. He had a forced fumble, fumble recovery and interception.

Quotable: “Ean’s ability on the field is a result of his relentless work ethic off the field,” coach Josh O’Connor said. “Defensively he has natural instincts when it comes to dissecting the plays and getting himself in the right spot, and offensively he has a great blend of power and finesse that makes him difficult to bring down.”

Wade Bryan, Waunakee

Defensive edge, senior

6-foot-2, 205 pounds

Notable: Bryan lived in opposing backfields last season on his way to earning unanimous first-team All-Badger Large Conference recognition. He led the Warriors in both tackles for loss with 26 and sacks with 18, the only player to have double-digits in both categories, to go along with 56 tackles. He had multiple TFLs in all but three games and had multiple sacks six times.

Quotable: “Wade is intelligent, hard-working, explosive and a tremendous leader for our program,” coach Pat Rice said. “In short, an outstanding young man.”

Tre Poteat, Verona

Defensive back/wide receiver, junior

6-foot-1, 165 pounds

Notable: One of the more touted recruits from the area in the class of 2025, Poteat could be in for an even bigger season. The four-star recruit, according to Rivals, earned first-team All-Big Eight Conference honors last year after recording 62 tackles, including a tackle for loss, along with three interceptions and two return touchdowns. He expects to be a larger receiving threat as well.

Quotable: “Tre is an outstanding young man that leads by example each opportunity he is given,” coach Andrew Riley said. “His explosiveness, confidence, intelligence and ball skills are second to none I’ve ever seen in person. He always strives to be the best version of himself every day.”

Editor’s note: The Wisconsin State Journal’s high school coverage area includes the following schools: Madison Memorial, Middleton, Verona, Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Madison West, Madison East, DeForest, Waunakee, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Madison Abundant Life, Madison Country Day, St. Ambrose, Lodi and Sauk Prairie.

Photos: Sun Prairie East vs. DeForest, WIAA Division 2 Level 2 football playoffs