The WIAA Division 2 defending state champion Waunakee football team was ranked second in the Large Schools division in the season’s first Associated Press poll, released Tuesday.
Fond du Lac was ranked No. 1 after opening the season with a last-second, 31-28 victory over defending Division 1 state champion Kimberly, snapping Kimberly’s nation-leading, 70-game winning streak. Kimberly was ranked fourth despite the loss.
Middleton was ranked ninth among large schools, and Madison Memorial, Monona Grove and Verona received votes. Memorial upended reigning Division 1 runner-up Sun Prairie 32-26 last week.
In the medium schools division, Waukesha Catholic Memorial was ranked No. 1. Mount Horeb/Barneveld was No. 3, defending Division 4 state champ Lodi was tied for No. 5 and Lakeside Lutheran was No. 10. New Glarus/Monticello received votes.
Among the small schools, defending Division 6 champ Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs was ranked No. 1. Johnson Creek and Belleville received votes.
Girls swimming
McFarland 88,
Madison Edgewood 82
Alex Moderski broke pool records in the 50-yard freestyle (:26.02) and 100 freestyle (:57.49) and broke another as part of the 200 medley relay (1:59.19) as McFarland knocked off the defending state champion Crusaders in a Badger South Conference dual. Edgewood junior DeeDee Walker won the 200 and 400 freestyle races and was the only other swimmer to win multiple individual events.
Monona Grove 88, Oregon/Belleville 77
Led by sophomore Brianna Back, the Silver Eagles held off Oregon/Belleville to claim a 88-77 victory. Oregon/Belleville freshmen won six of 11 varsity events in their narrow Badger South loss.
Boys soccer
Verona 0,
Wales Kettle Moraine 0
The host Wildcats controlled the pace of play but couldn’t capitalize on their chances as they played to a scoreless draw against the Lasers in non-conference play. Verona goalkeeper George Ohm recorded a shutout.
Beloit Memorial 5, Edgerton 0
Danny Salazar scored two goals and had an assist, Johnny Leon had a goal and an assist, and the host Purple Knights blanked the Crimson Tide.
Sauk Prairie 8,
Richland Center 0
Evan Carlson had four goals and two assists in the first half as the visiting Eagles shut out the Hornets. Max Wilkinson provided two goals and two assists for Sauk Prairie.
Girls tennis
DeForest 6, Monona Grove 1
The host Norskies defeated the Silver Eagles, sweeping the singles matches behind strong performances from Cecile and Samantha Fuchs, who only dropped two games apiece. The No. 1 doubles team earned the Silver Eagles’ only victory.
Madison Edgewood 6,
Waunakee 1
The visiting Crusaders were twice able to win matches after dropping the first set to overcome the Warriors. In No. 2 singles, Edgewood’s Jena Opsahl overcame a 6-1 loss in the first set, and Morgan Merckx did the same at No. 2 singles.
Sauk Prairie 7, Stoughton 0
The Eagles swept the visiting Vikings behind victories at Nos. 1 (Quinlyn Mack) and 2 singles (Katie Mack). No Stoughton singles player won more than two games in any set.