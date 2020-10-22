'Find a balance': Mental health, social connections cited in debate over playing prep sports

“To start the season, all instruction will be skill and drill work, not full practices. … During all activities, everyone must maintain 6 feet of social distancing and wear a fabric face covering. Based on these guidelines, we will be using a number of facilities in the district for practices.”

Schlitz realized there will be many reactions to the Madison school district decision, saying that “it came down to the fundamental tenet of education-based athletics being an extension of the classroom and a vital component of the community and its connectivity."

“Just as doctors may advocate differently for individual patients or medical approaches, we understand families and coaches will do the same for their athletes and programs,” he said in the Madison school district release. “We recognize that public health experts will look at the entirety of the impact on the health of our community and our school athletic departments will follow that perspective of the greater good that is foundational to our mission."

Among schools planning to continue to play, Portage athletic director Ed Carlson said his school formed some great partnerships with area schools this fall while competing and will look to build its winter schedules in a similar way.