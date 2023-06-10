WISCONSIN RAPIDS — Neither rain nor Regis/McDonell could stop the Lodi girls soccer team on Saturday.

Anna Balfanz, Ava Ballweg and Gianna Burke scored goals in the first 24 minutes and Lodi scored twice more in the second half to defeat Regis/McDonell 5-2 in a Division 4 sectional final at Washington Field.

The Blue Devils (13-7-1) advanced to their first state tournament and will play Friday at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee. Regis/McDonell finished 17-3.

"It's an indescribable feeling," Lodi coach Joe Birkholz said. "The girls have been pushing towards this day all year by deciding earlier in the year they're going to take it one day at a time to get better and this was their end goal, so seeing them accomplish it means a lot to the whole team."

Balfanz shed tears of joy while thinking about how much this means to the community.

"For Lodi we're a really small town, so anything that happens is really exhilarating and making history like this is big," Balfanz said.

For senior captain Kaelyn Tatro, it was about what she and her teammates had to overcome to achieve this moment. It started with her freshman season being canceled due to the pandemic.

After getting revenge on Assumption in the sectional semifinal on Thursday, Tatro said the team has grown each year.

“I’m so excited, I’ve never had an experience like this," Tatro said. "It’s been our four seniors on varsity for the past three years stepping up and I’m completely blown away that we're finally here.”

