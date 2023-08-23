There is a heat wave going across Wisconsin and the extreme heat could have Madison facing its hottest day in a decade, causing high school sports coaches to take preventative measures to ensure the safety of their players.

Lee Midwest chief meteorologist Matt Holiner reported temperatures are supposed to reach as high as 100 degrees with a heat index over 110 degrees.

“It’s going to be hard (for teams),” Jim Shlimovitz, an athletic trainer at Aspirus Divine Savior rehabilitation clinic in Portage, said. “I don’t want to see any of the athletes get hurt. I’ve taken care of enough heat-related stuff over my 38 years of working that I don’t want to take care of any more.

“It’s common sense to have them drink, and it’s water — it’s not pop. Stay away from the pop, the coffees, and the energy drinks because that will dehydrate them.”

It's "very dangerous" participating in athletics in temperatures the state will see this week, Shlimovitz said, with heat stroke and heat-related illnesses as possible causes. He said heat stroke can kill a person if the body gets above 106 or 107 degrees.

“That can happen very fast,” he said. “Coaches and players just have to be very diligent.”

Cautious of heat exhaustion

Portage/Poynette soccer coach Dan Rolling is doing just that. He met with athletic trainer Jessica Schmitz after Monday’s practice to learn how to use a Wet Bulb Thermometer, which is a forecast tool that looks at heat stress on the human body when in direct sunlight. It tells Rolling how much the player should practice, and how many water breaks and how often they should happen.

Rolling said it’s definitely something they want to keep in place around the team, but a big part of making sure the players are safe is if they’re communicating with coaches. Hearing “I’m fine” won’t cut it in Rolling’s mind.

“We’re looking for the signs of heat exhaustion,” Rolling said. “We definitely want to make sure we identify and we have these conversations with the players, too. If they’re not feeling right, they know their bodies better than we will. If during the session, not even for this week as we do it in general, if something just doesn’t feel right, then shut it down.”

This isn’t something they need permission for, either. It’s a two-way street between player and coach working together to ensure the player is safe in the heat. Rolling uses the parents as a “second line of defense” to ensure the players know what they need to do to be safe.

Adjusting for player safety, nutrition

Wednesday's heat index will make it feel like 112 degrees. Thursday won't hit triple digits, Holiner said, but the heat index could be in the high 90s.

Under the model policy for heat and humidity from the WIAA, if the heat index is above 99 degrees to 104 degrees, all sports are required to supply ample amounts of water to athletes and have mandatory water breaks every 30 minutes for 10-minute durations. There also needs to be ice-down towels for cooling off. Teams will alter uniforms by removing items if possible, and allow athletes to change to dry t-shirts and shorts.

Beaver Dam football coach Brock Linde and Cambria-Friesland football coach Jim Bylsma said they will comply. Bylsma mentioned the Hilltoppers won’t wear helmets or shoulder pads during agility and conditioning drills, and they won’t last as long as they normally do.

The Hilltoppers will also have classroom time in their locker rooms by the football field, which host two large fans directed at the players to keep cool. Bylsma isn’t taking any chances for his squad that is just shy of 30 players.

“I don’t think we’ve ever had a play collapse from heat exhaustion or heat frustration, but we still don’t want to take any chances,” said Bylsma, who is in his 41st season coaching Cambria-Friesland. “I’m only half joking when I’m saying this, our squad is so small numbers-wise, we can’t afford to lose any of them in any situation. This is one we want to be proactive and taking care of it.”

Linde added that the he’s making sure his players are practicing quality reps.

“We need to be efficient in how we structure practice and just be mindful of our student-athletes, and figure out when enough is enough,” Linde said.

Shlimovitz said trainers and coaches should be looking for signs of their players’ health — making sure they’re sweating and not confused, dizzy or suffering from a headache.

“If they stop sweating and their skin feels cold or clammy, they need to get some medical attention right away,” he said. “Football players in this heat, if they’re outside, they should be wearing shorts, t-shirts and no pads. The pads keep all the heat, especially the helmet. We need to evaporate that heat out.”

It doesn’t just stop on the field for players, either. It’s also what they put into their bodies.

Shlimovitz recommended that athletes should be drinking half their body weight in water during these hot days. If an athlete weighs 200 pounds, he should be drinking 100 ounces of water. He also stated they should be eating healthy with proteins, carbs and fats, and not fast food all the time.

On game day, Bylsma said he encourages his players to drink water and add a “smidgen more salt to their diet.” The Hilltoppers will drink Gatorade and eat a handful of pretzels to add in simple carbohydrates and a bit of glucose.

“It’s the sodium. It helps with electrolytes,” Shlimovitz said. “If someone starts cramping, I will tell them to put one more shake of salt on their food. That’s if they’re cramping. We want them to have a good electrolytes base in there. That’s what Gatorade is. There is a lot of sodium in that and potassium.”

And there’s a clear-cut way to tell if an athlete is hydrated according to Shlimovitz.

“What I usually say is if their pee is clear, like water, they’re not dehydrated,” he said. “If it looks like orange juice, then they know they’re dehydrated. It’s a quick easy way to tell them. The problem is they start drinking the day of the game, they’re in trouble. They need to start drinking two or three days ahead to store it up.”

That’s why about healthy habits need to be talked about.

“We pretty regularly have conversations about food intake, food as fuel, hydration and liquid,” Middleton girls cross country coach Kelly Julian said. “It’s already part of our culture to be talking about some of this stuff. I think we need to be extra intentional when the heat goes up.”

Planning for cross country runners

Cross country teams usually start practices early in the morning, Mount Horeb coach Dave Chancellor said. The Vikings start practice at 7 a.m., meanwhile the Middleton boys and girls cross country teams have practices starting at 6:30 a.m.

“Part of the reason we do schedule them in the first place is we know how August is in Wisconsin,” Julian said. “I think we’re really preventive and proactive in thinking about that. Obviously, running when it’s coolest is one of our top things.”

Shlimovitz said practicing in the morning for any sport, let alone cross country, is a “great thing.”

“If you go 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. before that humidity kicks in and the sun gets to full force, that’s wonderful,” he said. “These teams that are practicing at 6 p.m., that’s still going to be warm, but if they practice at 7 p.m. or 8 p.m. underneath the lights, that could be beneficial.”

Cross country coaches for the Vikings and Cardinals are usually running close by with their runners, especially the newer ones. Chancellor said he usually plans routes next to water fountains.

Julian said the Cardinals will adjust her team’s effort as the heat rises over the week.

“We also really tell the kids, especially in terms of workouts, you can’t fight physics,” she said. “When we’re doing workouts, we will have to adjust paces just to make sure the kids are safe. Your body knows effort and at the end of the day, a pace is just a proxy for effort. Just making sure that they’re adjusting their paces, maybe taking a little longer rest breaks between each rep to get the heartrate down is going to be important, too.”

Schedule changes, games moved and canceled

Teams should reduce time of outside activity and indoor activity if air conditioning is unavailable. Practices should also be postponed to later in the day.

If the heat index is above 104 degrees, outside activity like practice or games should stop or be postponed/canceled, the WIAA recommends.

“I’m real worried about this week to tell you the truth,” Shlimovitz said. “I would like to see some teams, especially football, cancelling practice. I would not be surprised or they walk through with nothing on with no helmets or shoulder pads.”

Sauk Prairie moved a girls tennis match with Oregon from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday, and Linde made the decision to move his Beaver Dam football practices on Wednesday from the afternoon to 6:15 a.m.

Portage athletic director Ed Carlson canceled all practices for both Wednesday and Thursday due to the heat, and moved tennis matches to the morning on both days. The Portage/Poynette soccer team is slated to play Lodi at 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, something Rolling is uncomfortable supporting.

“Lodi has a turf field, so if Thursday when we play them it’s supposed to be 98 degrees, that field will be closer to 120 degrees,” he said. “There is no way I want to put my players on it. I would say the Lodi coaches have the same mindset. Those turf fields are nice from a maintenance standpoint and all the fun stuff that comes with them, but they are miserable when it comes to weather like this.”

The heat isn’t anything that should be messed with like it was in the past.

“This isn’t the olden days where you’re trying to tough this stuff out,” Linde said. “If some kid needs water, then he goes and gets water. If we need to shorten practice. Obviously, player safety is our No. 1 priority.”

