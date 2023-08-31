The match’s closest contest provided the winning margin for DeForest in its 4-3 victory over Oregon in girls tennis on Thursday.
The Norskies’ Ellie Bains, at No. 4 singles, came from a set down to defeat the Panthers’ Lily Davison 5-7, 6-3, 10-8.
Fager shines for Mount Horeb
Ella Fager shot a 4-over 40 to help host Mount Horeb to a second-place showing in a girls golf triangular at Norsk Golf Club. The Vikings finished at 196, 11 strokes behind Lancaster. Darlington was third at 227.
Marks, Smith, Korab rise
Sari Marks had nine kills and 12 assists, Dani Smith had 11 assists and Anna Korab contributed 11 digs as Sun Prairie West swept Janesville Parker 25-5, 25-7, 25-12 in girls volleyball.
Trio delivers for Oregon
Addison Sabel, Drew Hofer and Delainey Halverson all carded 38s as Oregon defeated host DeForest 156-177 in a girls dual golf match at Lake Windsor. Avery Meek led DeForest with 39.
Cardinals’ doubles teams romp
Middleton’s doubles teams, Ashley Andler/Keena Cheng (No. 1), Sarah Li/Sophia Pientka (No. 2) and Haley Klatt/Domenica Conrad (No. 3), all had straight-set wins to lead the Cardinals to a 5-2 victory over Janesville Craig.
LaFollette blanks Parker
Madison La Follette’s Ivy Phelps McGuire, at No. 1 singles, defeated Abby Franke of Janesville Parker 6-2, 6-1 to spearhead the Lancers’ 7-0 victory in girls tennis.
Tutaj, Welhouse lead Norskies
Jacob Tutaj and Jeff Welhouse each scored two goals as host DeForest downed Reedsburg 6-0 in boys soccer.
Waunakee singles near perfect
Waunakee’s singles players, Claire Jaeger (No. 1), Ely Liu (No. 2), Anna Loken (No. 3) and Taylor Copeland (No. 4), dropped only three games in their straight-set wins as the Warriors downed Beaver Dam 6-1 in girls tennis.
Regents best East
The Madison West No. 1 doubles team of Molly Ryan and Tyra Gustavson defeated Claire Pietruszka and Melkiya Hirekatur of Madison East 6-0 , 6-0 as West rolled to a 7-0 victory.
Memorial gets by Sun Prairie East
Madison Memorial’s Risa Miura, at No. 2 singles, needed a second-set tie-breaker to defeat Sun Prairie East’s Grace Kramschuster 6-1, 7-6 (3) to help the Spartans to a 5-2 win.
Sauk downs Reedsburg
Ava Shimpach (No. 2), Addison Acker (No. 3) and Gillian Fritsch (No. 4) all posted straight-set wins to lead Sauk Prairie past Reedsburg 5-2 in girls tennis.
Sun Prairie West rolls
Four players scored two goals apiece to lead Sun Prairie West past Janesville Parker 14-0 in boys soccer. Sahil Afshan, Jackson Schatzman, Olin Pfister, Joshua Kiltz all scored twice for the Wolves.
Clary, Kurt lead Lodi
Gracie Clary had 15 kills and Breanna Kurt had 35 assists to lead Lodi past host Poynette 25-16, 24-26, 25-16, 25-23 in girls volleyball.
See where these Madison-area high school athletes will compete in college
DEFOREST
Jaelyn Derlein
School: UW-Parkside
Sport: Basketball
Mason Keyes
School: Minnesota-Duluth
Sport: Football (verbally committed, scheduled to sign Feb. 1 period).
Anna Szepieniec
School: UW-Milwaukee
Sport: Women's track and field
MADISON EDGEWOOD
Kathryn Albright
School: Marian University
Sport: Softball
Ryan Drumm
School: Butler
Sport: Baseball
Izzy Enz
School: University of Wisconsin
Sport: Swimming
Madison Foley
School: Washington University (St. Louis)
Sport: Soccer
Leo Koenig
School: St. Olaf
Sport: Baseball
Sam Klestinski
School: North Dakota
Sport: Football (Dec. 21).
Addie Schmotzer
School: University of St. Thomas (Minn.)
Sport: Volleyball
Brynn Stacey
School: University of Arizona
Sport: Swimming
Sam Vega
School: Southern Illinois University
Sport: Swimming
MADISON MEMORIAL
Andrea Jaskowiak
School: University of Iowa
Sport: Softball
Rowan Schreiber
School: New Jersey Institute of Technology
Sport: Volleyball
MIDDLETON
Natalie Charles
School: University of Idaho
Sport: Swimming
Nick Chirafisi
School: University of Utah
Sport: Swimming
Braeden Conwell
School: Carroll University
Sport: Lacrosse
Audrey Deptula
School: Loyola University Chicago
Sport: Basketball
Hayden Hellenbrand
School: Edgewood College
Sport: Baseball
Gavyn Hurley
School: Winona State University
Sport: Men's basketball
Evin Jordee
School: Saint Peter's University
Sport: Volleyball
Sydney Knutowski
School: University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Sport: Soccer
Jordan LaScala
School: University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee
Sport: Volleyball
Jack Madoch
School: University of Wisconsin
Sport: Swimming
Zaira Malloy-Salgado
School: University of Wisconsin
Sports: Cross country and track
Sierra Pertzborn
School: University of Toledo
Sport: Volleyball
Madilyn Vander Sanden
School: University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
Sport: Track and field
MONONA GROVE
Devin Coyle
School: St. Mary's.
Sport: Baseball (December period)
Jackson Hewitt
School: St. Mary's
Sport: Baseball (December period)
Maddie Hogan
School: University of Wisconsin
Sport: Women's track and field
Miles Nelson
School: Clark Atlanta University
Sport: Baseball
Mac Vesperman
School: Edgewood College
Sport: Baseball (December period)
OREGON
Elise Boyd
School: Cleveland State
Sport: Soccer
Aubree Caya
School: University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
Sport: Soccer
Seth Niday
School: Lewis University (Illinois)
Sport: Lacrosse
Ashley Wolfe
School: Illinois State
Sport: Soccer
SUN PRAIRIE WEST
Lauren Adams
School: Iowa
Sport: Rowing
Avree Antony
School: Colorado State
Sport: Basketball
Tori Barnet
School: Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis
Sport: Swimming
Isabel Royle
School: St. Louis University
Sport: Softball
December 21
Mateo Alvarado Venegas
School: Minnesota
Sport: Cross country and track and field
Grace Kline
School: UW-Milwaukee
Sport: Cross country and tack and field
Josie Langhans
School: Eastern Michigan
Sport: Soccer
Lily Rimrodt
School: University of Dubuque
Sport: Soccer
Cassie Siegel
School: University of Findlay
Sport: Track and field
Ellianna Trilling
School: Wartburg
Sport: Soccer
VERONA
Paige Lambe
School: St. Cloud State
Sport: Basketball
Abbi Rupnow
School: Mercer University
Sport: Lacrosse
Lauren Volk
School: Grand Valley State University
Sport: Lacrosse
WAUNAKEE
Payton Ross
School: Northern Michigan
Sport: Lacrosse
Kyla Saleh
School: University of Wisconsin
Sport: Track and field
Emily Whyte
School: Northern Michigan
Sport: Soccer
April, 2023 signings/commitments
Devin Johnson
School: UW-La Crosse
Sport: Football
Alex Knapp
School: Aurora University
Sport: Lacrosse
Cole Meyers
School: UW-Eau Claire
Sport: Football
McKenna Nachreiner
School: Augsburg
Sport: Women's soccer
Drew Regnier
School: North Carolina
Sport: Men's track and field
Jack Shepski
School: Milwaukee School of Engineering
Sport: Baseball
Andrew Zimmerman
School: UW-Platteville
Sport: Men's track and field
MORE TO COME
Check back for updates to the list as more area students announce their college commitments. And if you notice a local student athlete missing from the list, email the student's information to cdoyle@madison.com.
MADISON WEST
Elizabeth Arnold
School: College of Charleston
Sport: Soccer
Caleb Karll
School: Ohio University
Sport: Baseball
Ben Minikel-Lacocque
School: Davidson
Sport: Soccer
STOUGHTON
Amelia Albers
School: Michigan Technological University
Sport: Volleyball
MADISON LaFOLLETTE
Arhman Lewis
School: Augustana University (South Dakota)
Sport: Basketball
MADISON EAST
Smith Connor
School: University of Minnesota
Sport: Men's swimming and diving
LODI
Zane Licht
School: North Dakota State
Sport: Wrestling (November).
Lily Strong
School: Minnesota State-Mankato
Sport: Women's track and field (Dec. 21)
Kaelyn Tatro
School: Viterbo University
Sport: Women's soccer (Dec. 21)
Raegan Zastrow
School: Bryant & Stratton
Sport: Women's volleyball (Dec. 21)
SUN PRAIRIE EAST
Logan Cunningham
School: UW-Whitewater
Sport: Swimming and Diving (Dec. 21)
Jerry Kaminski
School: North Dakota
Sport: Football (Dec. 21)
Kenzie Longley
Sport: Softball
School: UW-Oshkosh (Dec. 21)
Ruth Pavelski
School: Minnesota State-Moorhead
Sport: Swimming and diving (Dec. 21)
Taylor Schick
School: Lake Forest
Sport: Golf (Dec. 21)
Reagan Schwartzer
School: Bemidji State
Sport: Women's tennis (Dec. 21)
Jonathan VandeWalle
School: Iowa State University
Sport: Football (Dec. 21).
April, 2023 signings/commitments
Jarett Brunson
School: Illinois Wesleyan
Sport: Lacrosse
Jerzey Ladwig
School: UW-Parkside
Sport: Women's soccer
Tyler Rauls
School: UW-Whitewater
Sport: Football