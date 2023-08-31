The match’s closest contest provided the winning margin for DeForest in its 4-3 victory over Oregon in girls tennis on Thursday.

The Norskies’ Ellie Bains, at No. 4 singles, came from a set down to defeat the Panthers’ Lily Davison 5-7, 6-3, 10-8.

Fager shines for Mount Horeb

Ella Fager shot a 4-over 40 to help host Mount Horeb to a second-place showing in a girls golf triangular at Norsk Golf Club. The Vikings finished at 196, 11 strokes behind Lancaster. Darlington was third at 227.

Marks, Smith, Korab rise

Sari Marks had nine kills and 12 assists, Dani Smith had 11 assists and Anna Korab contributed 11 digs as Sun Prairie West swept Janesville Parker 25-5, 25-7, 25-12 in girls volleyball.

Trio delivers for Oregon

Addison Sabel, Drew Hofer and Delainey Halverson all carded 38s as Oregon defeated host DeForest 156-177 in a girls dual golf match at Lake Windsor. Avery Meek led DeForest with 39.

Cardinals’ doubles teams romp

Middleton’s doubles teams, Ashley Andler/Keena Cheng (No. 1), Sarah Li/Sophia Pientka (No. 2) and Haley Klatt/Domenica Conrad (No. 3), all had straight-set wins to lead the Cardinals to a 5-2 victory over Janesville Craig.

LaFollette blanks Parker

Madison La Follette’s Ivy Phelps McGuire, at No. 1 singles, defeated Abby Franke of Janesville Parker 6-2, 6-1 to spearhead the Lancers’ 7-0 victory in girls tennis.

Tutaj, Welhouse lead Norskies

Jacob Tutaj and Jeff Welhouse each scored two goals as host DeForest downed Reedsburg 6-0 in boys soccer.

Waunakee singles near perfect

Waunakee’s singles players, Claire Jaeger (No. 1), Ely Liu (No. 2), Anna Loken (No. 3) and Taylor Copeland (No. 4), dropped only three games in their straight-set wins as the Warriors downed Beaver Dam 6-1 in girls tennis.

Regents best East

The Madison West No. 1 doubles team of Molly Ryan and Tyra Gustavson defeated Claire Pietruszka and Melkiya Hirekatur of Madison East 6-0 , 6-0 as West rolled to a 7-0 victory.

Memorial gets by Sun Prairie East

Madison Memorial’s Risa Miura, at No. 2 singles, needed a second-set tie-breaker to defeat Sun Prairie East’s Grace Kramschuster 6-1, 7-6 (3) to help the Spartans to a 5-2 win.

Sauk downs Reedsburg

Ava Shimpach (No. 2), Addison Acker (No. 3) and Gillian Fritsch (No. 4) all posted straight-set wins to lead Sauk Prairie past Reedsburg 5-2 in girls tennis.

Sun Prairie West rolls

Four players scored two goals apiece to lead Sun Prairie West past Janesville Parker 14-0 in boys soccer. Sahil Afshan, Jackson Schatzman, Olin Pfister, Joshua Kiltz all scored twice for the Wolves.

Clary, Kurt lead Lodi

Gracie Clary had 15 kills and Breanna Kurt had 35 assists to lead Lodi past host Poynette 25-16, 24-26, 25-16, 25-23 in girls volleyball.

See where these Madison-area high school athletes will compete in college DEFOREST Jaelyn Derlein School: UW-Parkside Sport: Basketball Mason Keyes School: Minnesota-Duluth Sport: Football (verbally committed, scheduled to sign Feb. 1 period). Anna Szepieniec School: UW-Milwaukee Sport: Women's track and field MADISON EDGEWOOD Kathryn Albright School: Marian University Sport: Softball Ryan Drumm School: Butler Sport: Baseball Izzy Enz School: University of Wisconsin Sport: Swimming Madison Foley School: Washington University (St. Louis) Sport: Soccer Leo Koenig School: St. Olaf Sport: Baseball Sam Klestinski School: North Dakota Sport: Football (Dec. 21). Addie Schmotzer School: University of St. Thomas (Minn.) Sport: Volleyball Brynn Stacey School: University of Arizona Sport: Swimming Sam Vega School: Southern Illinois University Sport: Swimming MADISON MEMORIAL Andrea Jaskowiak School: University of Iowa Sport: Softball Rowan Schreiber School: New Jersey Institute of Technology Sport: Volleyball MIDDLETON Natalie Charles School: University of Idaho Sport: Swimming Nick Chirafisi School: University of Utah Sport: Swimming Braeden Conwell School: Carroll University Sport: Lacrosse Audrey Deptula School: Loyola University Chicago Sport: Basketball Hayden Hellenbrand School: Edgewood College Sport: Baseball Gavyn Hurley School: Winona State University Sport: Men's basketball Evin Jordee School: Saint Peter's University Sport: Volleyball Sydney Knutowski School: University of Wisconsin-Platteville Sport: Soccer Jordan LaScala School: University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee Sport: Volleyball Jack Madoch School: University of Wisconsin Sport: Swimming Zaira Malloy-Salgado School: University of Wisconsin Sports: Cross country and track Sierra Pertzborn School: University of Toledo Sport: Volleyball Madilyn Vander Sanden School: University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Sport: Track and field MONONA GROVE Devin Coyle School: St. Mary's. Sport: Baseball (December period) Jackson Hewitt School: St. Mary's Sport: Baseball (December period) Maddie Hogan School: University of Wisconsin Sport: Women's track and field Miles Nelson School: Clark Atlanta University Sport: Baseball Mac Vesperman School: Edgewood College Sport: Baseball (December period) OREGON Elise Boyd School: Cleveland State Sport: Soccer Aubree Caya School: University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Sport: Soccer Seth Niday School: Lewis University (Illinois) Sport: Lacrosse Ashley Wolfe School: Illinois State Sport: Soccer SUN PRAIRIE WEST Lauren Adams School: Iowa Sport: Rowing Avree Antony School: Colorado State Sport: Basketball Tori Barnet School: Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis Sport: Swimming Isabel Royle School: St. Louis University Sport: Softball December 21 Mateo Alvarado Venegas School: Minnesota Sport: Cross country and track and field Grace Kline School: UW-Milwaukee Sport: Cross country and tack and field Josie Langhans School: Eastern Michigan Sport: Soccer Lily Rimrodt School: University of Dubuque Sport: Soccer Cassie Siegel School: University of Findlay Sport: Track and field Ellianna Trilling School: Wartburg Sport: Soccer VERONA Paige Lambe School: St. Cloud State Sport: Basketball Abbi Rupnow School: Mercer University Sport: Lacrosse Lauren Volk School: Grand Valley State University Sport: Lacrosse WAUNAKEE Payton Ross School: Northern Michigan Sport: Lacrosse Kyla Saleh School: University of Wisconsin Sport: Track and field Emily Whyte School: Northern Michigan Sport: Soccer April, 2023 signings/commitments Devin Johnson School: UW-La Crosse Sport: Football Alex Knapp School: Aurora University Sport: Lacrosse Cole Meyers School: UW-Eau Claire Sport: Football McKenna Nachreiner School: Augsburg Sport: Women's soccer Drew Regnier School: North Carolina Sport: Men's track and field Jack Shepski School: Milwaukee School of Engineering Sport: Baseball Andrew Zimmerman School: UW-Platteville Sport: Men's track and field MORE TO COME Check back for updates to the list as more area students announce their college commitments. And if you notice a local student athlete missing from the list, email the student's information to cdoyle@madison.com. MADISON WEST Elizabeth Arnold School: College of Charleston Sport: Soccer Caleb Karll School: Ohio University Sport: Baseball Ben Minikel-Lacocque School: Davidson Sport: Soccer STOUGHTON Amelia Albers School: Michigan Technological University Sport: Volleyball MADISON LaFOLLETTE Arhman Lewis School: Augustana University (South Dakota) Sport: Basketball MADISON EAST Smith Connor School: University of Minnesota Sport: Men's swimming and diving LODI Zane Licht School: North Dakota State Sport: Wrestling (November). Lily Strong School: Minnesota State-Mankato Sport: Women's track and field (Dec. 21) Kaelyn Tatro School: Viterbo University Sport: Women's soccer (Dec. 21) Raegan Zastrow School: Bryant & Stratton Sport: Women's volleyball (Dec. 21) SUN PRAIRIE EAST Logan Cunningham School: UW-Whitewater Sport: Swimming and Diving (Dec. 21) Jerry Kaminski School: North Dakota Sport: Football (Dec. 21) Kenzie Longley Sport: Softball School: UW-Oshkosh (Dec. 21) Ruth Pavelski School: Minnesota State-Moorhead Sport: Swimming and diving (Dec. 21) Taylor Schick School: Lake Forest Sport: Golf (Dec. 21) Reagan Schwartzer School: Bemidji State Sport: Women's tennis (Dec. 21) Jonathan VandeWalle School: Iowa State University Sport: Football (Dec. 21). April, 2023 signings/commitments Jarett Brunson School: Illinois Wesleyan Sport: Lacrosse Jerzey Ladwig School: UW-Parkside Sport: Women's soccer Tyler Rauls School: UW-Whitewater Sport: Football