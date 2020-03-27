Earliest date for Big Eight Conference practices to begin now becomes April 27

With the current “Safer at Home” directive from Gov. Tony Evers that extends to April 24, the Big Eight Conference has pushed back dates for possible return to practice and league competitions.

The earliest Big Eight teams would return to practice is April 27.

The earliest Big Eight competitions would begin is May 7, although school-by-school decisions for non-conference games could vary, according to a release Friday from the Big Eight after the most recent virtual meetings by the league’s athletic directors.

The next Big Eight update is scheduled to come April 10, as the window narrows for any part of the spring sports season being able to be held.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

These actions continue to be in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The Big Eight said it “will support all schools in their local decisions and follow the guidance of the WIAA which has paused spring sports in accordance with the statewide school closure.”