Earliest date for Big Eight Conference practices to begin now becomes April 27

With the current “Safer at Home” directive from Gov. Tony Evers that extends to April 24, the Big Eight Conference has pushed back dates for possible return to practice and league competitions.
The earliest Big Eight teams would return to practice is April 27.
The earliest Big Eight competitions would begin is May 7, although school-by-school decisions for non-conference games could vary, according to a release Friday from the Big Eight after the most recent virtual meetings by the league’s athletic directors.
The next Big Eight update is scheduled to come April 10, as the window narrows for any part of the spring sports season being able to be held.
These actions continue to be in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
The Big Eight said it “will support all schools in their local decisions and follow the guidance of the WIAA which has paused spring sports in accordance with the statewide school closure.”
According to the release: “We continue to get regular updates and guidance from Public Health and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and communicate with the WIAA to make sure we get correct information out as soon as we can. You can expect the next update of timelines and information related to the status of Big Eight athletics on Friday April 10th.
“When schools are closed or school facilities are closed, we will not hold practice, nor encourage students to group together or practice without a coach. For sports that have not reached their official start dates and out-of-season sports, as with any "normal" offseason, programs for individual training or workouts may be shared - such as stretching, flexibility, and warm-up routines, strength and speed training, sport specific conditioning, and mental preparation/sport psychology resources - so long as it can be completed individually and follows normal WIAA Coaching Contact rules.
“Once the official WIAA Spring Season Practice Start date is reached for each sport, coaches may provide direct, virtual individual coaching (via GoogleClassroom, Hudl, Zoom, or other shared online spaces) to those student-athletes that have completed all eligibility requirements (check with the Athletic Office of your school for full information and confirmation of eligibility).”
