Despite strong showings from Madison West freshmen Evy Laursen and Bella Granetzke, defending state champion Middleton’s depth was enough to hold off Madison West for a 92-78 win in a Big Eight Conference swimming dual meet Friday night.
Middleton junior Gabriela Pierobon Mays, the 2017 state butterfly champion, showed off her all-around prowess by taking first in the 50 freestyle (24.45 seconds).
Laursen took first in the 200 individual medley (1:56.98) and 500 freestyle (5:15.35), while Granetzke topped the 100 freestyle (54.63) and placed third in the 200 freestyle (2:01.40) behind Laursen and Middleton senior Cora Mack (1:58.94).
Sun Prairie 135, Janesville Parker/Evansville 35
The Cardinals won every event to defeat the Vikings in a Big Eight Conference dual meet. Sun Prairie sophomore Sophie Fiske placed first in the 200 individual medley (2:10.61) and the 100 breaststroke (1:09.06) while also contributing to two winning relays.
Madison Memorial 128, Madison East 42
Led by junior Carly McKeon, who won both the 50 freestyle (25.67) and the 100 breaststroke (1:10.80), the Spartans dominated the Purgolders and cruised to a Big Eight dual meet win. Kosette Rosenthal and Bridget Schlichting delivered the Purgolders’ only event wins in the 200 individual medley (2:19.93) and the 500 freestyle (5:47.38).
Cross country
Irish Waters Invitational
Placing its five scoring runners among the top 13 finishers overall, the Lake Mills girls dominated the 13-team field in the small-school division of the meet at Freedom, scoring 38 points to win.
L-Cats sophomore Brooke Fair was third overall (20:58), senior Stacie Dressel finished fifth (21:14) and sophomore Lauren Winslow was seventh (21:28).
The Lake Mills boys placed 14th among 17 teams.
Boys Soccer
Jefferson 3, Watertown Luther Prep 3
Alex Lawrence scored two first half goals as the host Phoenix (5-0-1, 1-0) tied the Eagles. Aaron Heine netted a pair of unassisted goals as Jefferson came back from an early two-goal deficit.
Brookfield East 3, Middleton 2
Peter Tuttle and Andrew Lund both scored unassisted goals as the visiting Cardinals narrowly lost to the host Spartans. Middleton goalkeeper Ben Scher finished with 10 saves.
Verona 3, Kimberly 0
Goalkeeper Ryan Kelly posted a clean sheet as the Wildcats blanked the Papermakers. Three different players scored for Verona, including a goal by Bennett Luttinen in the final minute.
Girls golf
Big Eight Triangular
Kate Meier shot a 6-over-par 77 to lead the Middleton girls golf to a victory over Janesville Parker and Madison La Follette. The Cardinals finished with a team score of 339.