Deerfield/Cambridge boys, Lake Mills girls take Poynette Invitational team titles

Nine boys and eight girls teams battled it out in shifts at the Poynette Invitational on Thursday night, braving the wet conditions. The Deerfield/Cambridge boys and Lake Mills girls won the team championships, each scoring 28 points.

On the boys’ side, Zach Huffman placed first for Deerfield/Cambridge, covering 5,000 meters in 17:22. His teammate Liam Brown placed third in 18:21. Freshman Ezekiel Finkbeiner placed fourth for Watertown Luther Prep in 18:29.

Taking the L-Cats top spot for the girls was freshman Ava Vespermann, nearly taking her third win of the year with a runner-up time of 21:09. Her senior teammate Brooke Fair, was third in 21:18. Katelyn Chadwick of Poynette won in 19:30.

Waunakee dual

The host Warriors defended their home course in both the girls and boys meets to defeat Baraboo, 23-34 in the boys race and 18-51 in the girls. For Waunakee, Andrew Regnier placed first for the boys (19:20) and Kelsey King won the girls race (21:55).

Portage dual