Dane County mask mandate: How it will affect prep sports in the area

McFarland girls volleyball coach Trish Fortune came home after directing a lively practice Tuesday morning during the first week of practice permitted for the sport by the WIAA this fall.

It came the day after the McFarland school board had decided that the Spartans’ practices could be conducted without masks, that players didn’t have to wear masks during home matches but those on the bench would, and spectators would be required to wear masks in the McFarland gym, Fortune said.

“There was a lot of enthusiasm and energy,” she said about Tuesday’s practice. “It was a loud gym.”

When Fortune arrived home, she learned that a new public health order was issued by Public Health Madison and Dane County on Tuesday morning due to COVID-19 cases increasing and that Dane County again will be under an indoor mask mandate starting Thursday, until Sept. 16.

Those age 2 and older in Dane County are required to wear a face covering or mask when in an enclosed space open to the public where others, except individuals of the person’s household, could be present.

Fortune, who anticipated receiving updated directives from her school district in the wake of the news that masks were back, said her team would adjust to whatever it learned.