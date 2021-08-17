Dane County mask mandate: How it will affect prep sports in the area

McFarland girls volleyball coach Trish Fortune came home after directing a lively practice Tuesday morning during the first week of practice permitted for the sport by the WIAA this fall.
It came the day after the McFarland school board had decided that the Spartans’ practices could be conducted without masks, that players didn’t have to wear masks during home matches but those on the bench would, and spectators would be required to wear masks in the McFarland gym, Fortune said.
“There was a lot of enthusiasm and energy,” she said about Tuesday’s practice. “It was a loud gym.”
When Fortune arrived home, she learned that a new public health order was issued by Public Health Madison and Dane County on Tuesday morning due to COVID-19 cases increasing and that Dane County again will be under an indoor mask mandate starting Thursday, until Sept. 16.
Those age 2 and older in Dane County are required to wear a face covering or mask when in an enclosed space open to the public where others, except individuals of the person’s household, could be present.
Fortune, who anticipated receiving updated directives from her school district in the wake of the news that masks were back, said her team would adjust to whatever it learned.
“We will do what we need to do to play,” she said. “We are super-excited to play in the fall, instead of the (WIAA's) alternate-fall (season in the spring in which McFarland played last spring). We will adjust and play hard.”
Area schools again were faced with changes just as the fall season began, after a 2020-21 school year dramatically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and health and gathering orders. The indoor sports of girls and boys volleyball and girls swimming and diving likely will be most affected by mask mandates in area counties.
Madison Edgewood girls volleyball coach Eliza Zwettler said COVID-19 has taught us to “expect the unexpected,” though she said she expected the news that came Tuesday and anticipated the team being fully masked at practices as of Thursday.
“It’s not ideal (for the players), but it’s not like they hadn’t done it before,” said Zwettler, who wears a mask at practice. “Everything is ever-changing. We follow what they are telling us.”
It will be up to respective school districts and counties to provide guidelines, including for when teams play in different counties with different rules. And like in 2020-21, it appears the guidelines will vary.
Some schools already were requiring masks indoors prior to Tuesday’s health order. For instance, at a recent practice, DeForest football players put on masks when they went into team meetings indoors after being on the practice field.
Madison public schools had plans for masking
Madison Memorial athletic director Jeremy Schlitz, who’s also the Madison School District athletic director, said guidance for Madison public schools’ fall sports teams wouldn’t change because they already were planning for social-distancing and universal masking indoors for everyone and while they were being transported.
He said that also was the district’s stance for when competing in indoor sports outside of the county.
The district’s guidelines for its indoor facilities (fieldhouse, gyms, weight room, locker rooms, training room) stated: “Masking is required of everyone at all times while indoors at an MMSD Facility/Building. MMSD student-athletes may break 6 feet distance while actively engaged in athletic activity. Locker rooms will be open but require masking at all times (except while showering).”
People also are being encouraged to get vaccinated, said Schlitz, who hoped Tuesday’s order would raise public health awareness and lead to other counties following suit.
He said he hoped people will be willing to follow the guidelines so events could be held safely.
He said opposing teams playing indoors at Memorial would need to follow the Dane County order. Swimmers wouldn’t need a mask in the pool, but would need to wear a mask once out of the pool and in the pool area, he said.
For competitors, masking outdoors is optional during outdoor activities, he said. For spectators, masking and appropriate spacing were encouraged at outdoor events, according to the Madison school district guidelines.
The public health announcement Tuesday also strongly recommended wearing a face covering at private gatherings or crowded outdoor settings.
Prior to the announcement, Waunakee activities director Aaron May sent out a release about Friday’s Madison Memorial at Waunakee football game that said: “Masks are required of all people when inside (Waunakee school district) facilities. For football that includes: press box, concession stand, locker rooms, training room, ticket booths.”
Other schools make plans
Here’s a sampling of what other area activities and athletic directors (including from outside Dane County) said or wrote in emails Tuesday:
Lodi’s Sue Meffert: “At this point, Lodi is not masking, except when riding buses in order to follow the federal mandate. Once we return to school, masks are recommended, but not required.”
“Portage’s Ed Carlson: “In Portage we go by the CDC County Metric. Currently we are RED COUNTY’ in ‘HIGH’ community spread. During this situation, masks are required at all PHS indoor events. For the middle school, the metric is "ORANGE" and for elementary facilities, masks are currently required until further notice.”
Columbus’ Jay Freerking: “Columbus School District has a mask requirement starting on Aug. 23, 2021. The requirement includes practices and games/events. All students, staff, and visitors are required to wear masks when they are in any district building. During our activities all coaches/advisors, players, officials, event workers, and spectators will be required to wear masks while inside the buildings. This includes both practices and games/events.”
Reedsburg’s Bryan Yager: “The School Board of the Reedsburg School District voted last night (Monday) that face coverings are OPTIONAL both indoors and outdoors for all sporting events and no limits on spectators.”
Sauk Prairie’s Josh Boyer: “Our district passed the use of certain benchmarks/thresholds in our county and school district to determine what steps would take. This will be reviewed on a weekly basis. Right now we are masking required indoors, masking optional outdoors and no limits on spectators (outdoor or indoor).”
From Baraboo, "All athletes will be required to wear face coverings when not actively competing indoors. All coaches will be required to wear face coverings indoors. All spectators will be required to wear face coverings indoors. Wearing face coverings by participants, coaches and spectators is optional outdoors."
Schlitz said Big Eight Conference athletic directors planned to further discuss mitigation procedures at their meeting next week.
-- Dan Larson, Sean Davis and Brock Fritz contributed to this report.