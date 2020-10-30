'Wild season' reaches culminating state cross country events

Two boys cross country teams lined up to each side of Sauk Prairie sophomore Jack Boerger and several of the other individual qualifiers.
They all stood in well-defined and distanced starting areas at Wyona Park in Wyocena, removing their masks just prior to the race.
This wasn’t the usual large and elongated starting-line gathering normally seen at cross country meets in past years.
But nothing has been normal during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s been a wild season from the beginning,” Boerger said after finishing second in the boys race at the WIAA Division 1 Portage sectional last Saturday in Wyocena. “It’s way different from last year. … I’m used to running in packs and this year you couldn’t do that. This is really the first large meet I’ve had this season. It was a good experience to race with some of the best from this sectional.”
Boerger qualified for Saturday’s WIAA state meet, which won’t be at the usual one site, at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.
Instead, there will be three sites to lessen the number of people gathered: Division 1 at Hartland Arrowhead High School; Division 2 at Colby High School; and Division 3 at Maple Grove Venues in West Salem. The revised format was designed at the direction of doctors on the WIAA sports medical advisory committee.
Among area individuals, Madison Edgewood senior Leo Richardson returns to state and seeks the Division 2 title after finishing as Division 2 runner-up last year.
In this unique season, the DeForest boys and Waunakee girls advanced to state from the Portage sectional.
“(There have been) a lot of highs and lows — the not knowing what your schedule is going to be two weeks before the season starts,” DeForest boys coach Joe Parker said. “I told the guys at the first race when we went down to Watertown, every race you need to approach it like it might be your last race.
"You don’t know when the schedule is going to be canceled. We learned our lesson from last spring that the only thing you do know is you don’t know, and so to appreciate every opportunity we were given.”
DeForest, making its first state visit since 1999, had four finishers in the top 16 while winning the sectional. The Norskies were led by sophomore Isaiah Bauer (fourth) and his brother, Elijah Bauer (sixth), who said he appreciated that DeForest had the opportunity to compete this fall.
“This year, we really have to work to have a solid team and that’s what we did,” Elijah Bauer said. “That’s what we brought.”
Said Parker: “That’s really been the strength of our team this year. That being said, Eli and Isaiah ran as front runners (last Saturday). Most of this year we have been running as `pack.’ Those two really stretched our team out a little bit at the front. That pulled my 3-4-5 guys on up and all of them responded. I think they all fed off each other well.”
The Bauer brothers said the team ran in groups of three in practice, with the brothers in one of the groups.
Parker explained that the team’s races in Dane County couldn’t exceed 25 on the course. Some meets had multiple races with waves of no more than 10 runners starting 6 feet apart at the starting line, Parker said.
“I deeply appreciate having the opportunity to run this season with these kids,” said Heather Raffel, coach of the Waunakee girls and boys program.
Raffel said she believed it was important from a mental health standpoint and to provide a routine and some semblance of normalcy for the athletes. The 67 boys and girls on the team were divided up among three coaches to keep them separate during practices.
Raffel said the Warriors’ girls team had some experience in a race situation against teams this season. But after the sectional, she said: “This is just so daffy, for the lack of a better word.”
Still it was less daffy than how the season began. Raffel said Waunakee wasn’t permitted to run in head-to-head competition in Dane County, so the Warriors were at events that started with individual staggered starts — some a minute apart, and later some with 15-second intervals.
Waunakee junior Lila Branchaw, whose 16th-place finish led the Warriors at the sectional, came out for cross country for the first time after her previous fall sport, volleyball, was shifted by Waunakee to the alternative fall season in the spring.
Branchaw — who developed into Waunakee’s No. 4 runner, according to Raffel — said she didn’t expect to be one of the Warriors’ top runners when she joined the team. But Branchaw said she enjoyed the camaraderie and positive atmosphere.
“I think this is really good for her,” Raffel said. “She sings songs in head (when she’s running). So, I’m yelling the ‘Eye of the Tiger’ when she’s running. Knowing your kids is huge and what they respond to. They are all individuals and they are all sweethearts, but if you can figure out what inspires them to run faster, you’re probably doing OK.”
At each state site, the WIAA plans to have three sessions (A, B, C) from the course opening at 8:30 a.m. to its close at 5:10 p.m. with a girls and boys race within each session.
Qualifiers from two sectionals have been assigned to each session and they are scheduled to leave the site after their respective races. Overall results for the girls and the boys in each division aren’t scheduled to be announced until the Session C races have finished late in the afternoon.
The Waunakee girls are scheduled to run at 12:30 p.m. Saturday and the DeForest boys at 1:10 p.m. at Arrowhead.
In preparation for the state meet, Parker said the key to the week would be monitoring what occurs outside of running.
“The running is in the bank right now, the training is done,” Parker said. “It’s staying healthy. It’s making sure that at this point you are not exposing yourself or those around you so that the same guys that were able to run (at the sectional) can run (at state).”
