'Wild season' reaches culminating state cross country events

Among area individuals, Madison Edgewood senior Leo Richardson returns to state and seeks the Division 2 title after finishing as Division 2 runner-up last year.

In this unique season, the DeForest boys and Waunakee girls advanced to state from the Portage sectional.

“(There have been) a lot of highs and lows — the not knowing what your schedule is going to be two weeks before the season starts,” DeForest boys coach Joe Parker said. “I told the guys at the first race when we went down to Watertown, every race you need to approach it like it might be your last race.

"You don’t know when the schedule is going to be canceled. We learned our lesson from last spring that the only thing you do know is you don’t know, and so to appreciate every opportunity we were given.”

DeForest, making its first state visit since 1999, had four finishers in the top 16 while winning the sectional. The Norskies were led by sophomore Isaiah Bauer (fourth) and his brother, Elijah Bauer (sixth), who said he appreciated that DeForest had the opportunity to compete this fall.

“This year, we really have to work to have a solid team and that’s what we did,” Elijah Bauer said. “That’s what we brought.”