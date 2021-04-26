WIAA tabs Janesville's Blackhawk Golf Course for alternate season state cross country meet

Blackhawk Golf Course in Janesville will be the site for the alternate fall season state meet in boys and girls cross country May 8, the WIAA announced Monday.

In addition, boys soccer will have its semifinals and final in two locations May 15. The Division 1 semifinals and finals will be at Kewaskum High School, while the Division 2 state event will be at Marian University in Fond du Lac, with Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs as the host school.

Other sites that were previously announced were the girls team tennis tournament Saturday at Menard Tennis Center in Eau Claire and girls golf is scheduled for May 17-18 at Blackwolf Run in Kohler.

Girls golf regionals and sectionals also are set. Regionals in the area will be at The Oaks in Cottage Grove, May 4 (Jefferson as host school) and Glen Erin Golf Club in Janesville, May 5 (Janesville Craig as host school). The other two regionals will be May 5 in Fond du Lac and May 6 in De Pere.

Sectionals will be May 10 at Pleasant View Golf Course in Middleton (Middleton as host school) and May 10 at Brown County Golf Course (Bay Port as host school).

Cross country sectionals for cross country will be Saturday. Sites are Middleton (Glacier Creek Middle School in Cross Plains), Stoughton, Whitewater and Stevens Point.

