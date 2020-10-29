WIAA state cross country preview: Edgewood's Leo Richardson expected to chase after Division 2 title

THE BASICS
What: The 108th WIAA state boys cross country meet and the 47th state girls cross country meet.
When: Saturday.
Sites: Due to COVID-19 considerations, the races have been split up by division. Division 1 will be run at Hartland Arrowhead High School in the Town of Merton (Waukesha County); Division 2 at Colby High School (Clark and Marathon counties); Division 3 at Maple Grove Venues in West Salem (La Crosse County).
Tickets: $9, with admission subject to venue and crowd restrictions.
Format: Due to COVID-19 considerations, the team and individual count has been reduced to 12 teams and 30 additional individual qualifiers per division. Also, each race has been split into three heats, or sessions, each with four seven-runner teams and 10 individual qualifiers. Girls waves will take place at 9:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.; boys races at 10:10 a.m., 1:10 p.m. and 4:10 p.m. Times will then be combined to determine overall individual and team places. No information on earlier sessions will be made available until after all sessions are completed. Competitors and spectators will be asked to leave the premises within an hour of the start of the final race in that session.
On the Web: A free souvenir program, with rosters, starting times and meet history, can be downloaded here. Visit here for results, which will not be posted until after the final session for that division and gender.
Last year’s champions: Boys – Division 1, Middleton and Jake Krause, Hortonville; D2, Valders (third consecutive title) and Lucas Florsheim, Shorewood; D3, Aquinas (repeat championship) and Christian Patzka, Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld. Girls – D1, Muskego (repeat championship) and Kora Malecek, Onalaska; D2, Shorewood, Kayci Martensen, Southwestern co-op; D3, Oshkosh Lourdes, Abby Bartel, Weyauwega-Fremont.
Boys area, region qualifiers
Division 1: 1:10 p.m. session – DeForest team; Will Aurit, jr., Dodgeville/Mineral Point; Jack Boerger, so., Sauk Prairie; Gavin Czarnecki, Beaver Dam.
Division 2: 10:10 a.m. session — Poynette team; Leo Richardson, sr., Madison Edgewood; Eli Boppart, so., Mauston; Rhyer Smit, sr., Waupun. 1:10 p.m. session — John Wells, sr., Platteville. 4:10 p.m. session — Deerfield/Cambridge team; Cameron Weiland, fr., Lakeside Lutheran; Austin DePuydt, sr., East Troy.
Division 3: 10:10 a.m. session — Darlington, Brookwood teams; Isaiah Herried, sr., Necedah; Owen Jones, sr., New Lisbon; Nolan Reese, so., Kickapoo/La Farge; Nick Connolly, sr., Iowa-Grant; Jarret Carpenter, sr., Cashton. 4:10 p.m. session — Evan Finger, sr., Dodgeland; Avery Crane, sr., Orfordville Parkview; Austin Zamorano, jr., Horicon.
Girls area, region qualifiers
Division 1: 12:30 p.m. session — Waunakee team; Logan Peters, so., DeForest; Makenzi Gritzmacher, fr., Beaver Dam; Emma Gilbertson, sr., Watertown.
Division 2: 9:30 a.m. session — Katelyn Chadwick, Poynette. 12:30 p.m. session — Meg Katzung, sr., Prairie du Chien; Kayci Martensen, jr., Southwestern co-op; Hanna Martensen, fr., Southwestern co-op. 3:30 p.m. session — Lake Mills team; Mara Brown, fr., Deerfield/Cambridge; Paige Krahn, fr., Lakeside Lutheran; Abigail Minning, so., Lakeside Lutheran.
Division 3: 9:30 a.m. session — Lancaster, Kickapoo/La Farge teams; Helen Carstens, sr., North Crawford; Raquel Reuter, fr., Darlington; Marah Gruen, fr., Royall; Lauryn Bunn, sr., Fennimore; Brynlee Nelson, sr., Fennimore. 3:30 p.m. session — Ava Ahnen, fr., Albany; McKenna Broughton, so., Albany; Ava Raasch, fr., Dodgeland.
THE LOWDOWN
Division 1 boys
Teams: Four returning teams finished among the top 20 last year. The leading returnee is Oconomowoc, which took fifth in 2019 and sixth in 2018. Three runners return for the Raccoons. Slinger has five runners back from last year’s 13th-place finisher, and Kenosha Indian Trail brings back three from last year’s 17th-place team.
Individuals: Six returnees placed in the top 20 last year, led by Slinger senior Cael Grotenhuis, last year’s runner-up. Other top individual returnees are senior Joshua Truchon of West Allis Hale (fourth last year), senior Nolan Richey of Kimberly (sixth), senior Nathan Baker of Grafton (10th in Division 2 last year), senior Gavin Czarnecki of Beaver Dam (15th last year) and senior Niko Martinez-Ortiz of Whitefish Bay (16th last year).
Locally: DeForest won the Portage sectional, behind five top-12 individuals, with Sauk Prairie sophomore Jack Boerger taking second and Dodgeville/Mineral Point’s Will Aurit finishing seventh.
Division 1 girls
Teams: Muskego returns after winning the last two Division 1 championships, and the Warriors have six of the seven runners from last year back in action, each finishing among the top 62 individually. The top challenger should be Onalaska, which returns all seven individuals from last year’s runner-up team, including senior triplets Kora, Lydia and Amalia Malecek.
Individuals: Onalaska’s Kora Malecek is the defending state champion, and Lydia and Amalia were 18th and 20th last year, respectively. Muskego’s leader is Kate Sperka, who took fourth last year and second in 2018 and 2017. Junior Rachel Helm took 14th last year. Also back are Green Bay Notre Dame senior Molly Desotell (third in Division 2 last year), Kimberly senior Brooke Edwardson (sixth last year), Kaukauna senior Anna Fauske (ninth last year), Mequon Homestead senior Leane Willemse (11th last year), Oak Creek junior Isabella Ross (13th last year) and Brookfield Central senior Julia Neustedter (15th last year).
Locally: Waunakee qualified with a runner-up finish (behind Onalaska) in the Portage sectional, led by junior Lila Branchaw (16th at sectionals) and freshman Charlise Smith (18th). Other area qualifiers are DeForest sophomore Logan Peters; Beaver Dam freshman Makenzi Gritzmacher and Watertown senior Emma Gilbertson.
Division 2 boys
Teams: Valders returns to chase after what would be a fourth consecutive team championship, returning three of last year’s runners. But the Vikings will have new competition this year in La Crosse Aquinas, which won the Division 3 title last year but moved up this year. The Blugolds have five runners back. Freedom finished third in Division 2 last year and has five runners back. Deerfield/Cambridge finished ninth, Winneconne 10th and Osceola 13th last year. Deerfield/Cambridge and Winneconne each return four runners.
Individuals: The favorite has to be Madison Edgewood senior Leo Richardson, who won the Winneconne sectional race by more than a minute at 15:37, recording the best time of any Division 2 sectional winner by a margin of 51 seconds. But he’ll have to earn the gold medal, of course, as he’ll be challenged by Brillion’s Hunter Krepline (third last year), Aquinas senior Andrew Skemp (fourth in Division 3 last year), Shane Griepentrog of Valders (eighth) and senior Jack Reiter of Freedom (ninth). Six others placed in the top 20 last year: Hammond St. Croix Central senior Jakob Eggen, West Salem senior Brady Niemeier, junior Nathaniel Osborne of Brookfield Academy (11th in D3 last year), Valders junior Clay Taylor (14th), Deerfield/Cambridge junior Zach Huffman (15th) and University School of Milwaukee junior Drew Stephens (17th).
Locally: Deerfield/Cambridge won its own sectional, led by Huffman. Poynette won at Winneconne, led by fourth-place Tucker Johnson and seventh-place Trent Chadwick, both juniors. Also qualifying individually are Lakeside Lutheran freshman Cameron Weiland, East Troy senior Austin DePuydt, Mauston sophomore Eli Boppart, Waupun senior Rhyer Smit and Platteville senior John Wells.
Division 2 girls
Teams: Osceola, last year’s runner-up, returns four runners from that team and hopes to come out on top. But Freedom placed third last year, second in 2018 and first in 2016 and 2017. Five runners from last year’s team are back. Tomahawk and Lake Mills return four runners each after taking ninth and 10th, respectively, last year. Kewaskum has three runners back from last year’s 15th-place finisher.
Individuals: The defending champion returns in Southwestern co-op junior Kayci Martensen, who also took third in 2018. Her top challenger is back in Two Rivers junior Anna Gallagher, last year’s runner-up and the 2018 fifth-place finisher. Others who are back after finishing in the top 10 last year are Osceola sophomore Rachel Ulrich (fifth), Little Chute junior Jessica Wilson (sixth), Two Rivers sophomore Mikaela Helling (seventh) and Hammond St. Croix Central sophomore Kaitlyn Carlson (ninth).
Locally: Katelyn Chadwick of Poynette is a contender for the individual title after winning the Winneconne sectional last week in 18:44. Poynette has been bumped up to Division 2 this year; Chadwick took third in Division 3 last fall. Lake Mills is the only area team qualifier, led by freshman Ava Vesperman and senior Brooke Fair. Lakeside Lutheran has two qualifiers in freshman Paige Krahn and sophomore Abigail Minning, and Deerfield/Cambridge freshman Mara Brown qualified. Also making the field are Southwestern co-op freshman Hanna Martensen, Prairie du Chien senior Meg Katzung.
Division 3 boys
Teams: The top returning team is Stevens Point Pacelli, which finished fifth last year and returns four of those runners. Chippewa Falls McDonell was ninth last year and returns four runners. Darlington, Racine Prairie, Sheboygan Lutheran and Grantsburg also won sectional team titles last week.
Individuals: Pacelli sophomore Gabe Hoerter was sixth last year and is this year’s top returning finisher. Also back are Durand junior Parker Schneider (seventh last year), Cashton senior Jarret Carpenter (ninth), Iowa-Grant senior Nick Connolly (14th), Chippewa Falls McDonell junior Dan Anderson (15th) and New Lisbon senior Owen Jones (18th).
Locally: Brookwood qualified with a runner-up sectional finish behind Darlington. Others making the individual field were Dodgeland senior Evan Finger, Orfordville Parkview senior Avery Crane, Horicon junior Austin Zamorano, Necedah senior Isaiah Herried and Kickapoo/La Farge sophomore Nolan Reese.
Division 3 girls
Teams: Seven teams return from last year, led by 2019 runner-up Gillett, with five runners from that team back. Auburndale has five runners back from last year’s third-place team, and Lancaster returns six runners from last year’s sixth-place team, including two top-20 finishers. Ozaukee was seventh and Durand eighth last year, and both return four runners. Cameron and Burlington Catholic Central took 14th and 15th last year, respectively, and both return six individuals.
Individuals: Defending champion Abby Bartel of Weyauwega-Fremont returns, and will be pursued by Manitowoc Lutheran junior Brooklyn Luebke (fourth last year), Colfax sophomore Molly Heidorn (fifth) and Kickapoo/La Farge junior Anelise Egge (sixth). Also back are Chetek/Weyerhauser junior Lana Blumer (eighth last year) and senior Natalie Poppe (15th). Junior Madison Sand of Durand was third in 2018 but took 16th last year.
Locally: Kickapoo/La Farge finished second behind Lancaster in its sectional, qualifying for state as a team. Individually, Lancaster junior Bridee Burks was 11th last year, and senior teammate Kristin Muench was 18th. Helen Carstens of North Crawford returns after taking sixth in 2018 but fading to 47th last year. Fennimore qualified senior Lauryn Bunn along with senior Brynlee Nelson. Also qualifying were Darlington freshman Raquel Reuter, Royall freshman Marah Gruen, Albany freshman Ava Ahnen, Dodgeland freshman Ava Raasch and Albany sophomore McKenna Broughton.
