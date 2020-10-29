WIAA state cross country preview: Edgewood's Leo Richardson expected to chase after Division 2 title

THE BASICS

Format: Due to COVID-19 considerations, the team and individual count has been reduced to 12 teams and 30 additional individual qualifiers per division. Also, each race has been split into three heats, or sessions, each with four seven-runner teams and 10 individual qualifiers. Girls waves will take place at 9:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.; boys races at 10:10 a.m., 1:10 p.m. and 4:10 p.m. Times will then be combined to determine overall individual and team places. No information on earlier sessions will be made available until after all sessions are completed. Competitors and spectators will be asked to leave the premises within an hour of the start of the final race in that session.