WIAA state cross country: Early riser Leo Richardson finishes on top for Madison Edgewood boys
WIAA STATE CROSS COUNTRY

WIAA state cross country: Early riser Leo Richardson finishes on top for Madison Edgewood boys

richardson photo 11-1

Edgewood senior Leo Richardson heads toward the finish line during Saturday's Session A boys race, on his way to winning the WIAA Division 2 state cross country individual championship.

 BRANDON BERG, LEE NEWSPAPERS

For Madison Edgewood senior Leo Richardson, the weirdest cross country season ever concluded with a sweet and satisfying result.

That was all quite obvious by the smile on his face — and the gold medal that, one day soon, will be hanging around his neck.

As he has all season, Richardson dominated the field in the WIAA Division 2 state cross country meet at Colby High School. His winning time of 15 minutes, 48 seconds for 5,000 meters was more than 44 seconds better than runner-up Hunter Krepline of Brillion.

“He did something really special today,” Edgewood coach Joe LaMontagne said.

But it took quite a while for Richardson to find out he was a champion. Because of COVID-19 considerations, each of the WIAA’s three enrollment divisions ran at a separate site, and each boys and girls was divided into three “sessions” each.

Richardson ran in the first of three Division 2 boys sessions.

“I woke up at 4:30 this morning, it was a three-hour drive up there and we got there at 8:30, just in time to preview the course,” Richardson said. “My race was at 10:10. And afterward, they kick you right out.”

So Richardson and his family got back in the car and returned to Madison. For one thing, no one was allowed to stick around. For another, awards were going to come through the mail. And for yet another, the last session wasn’t held until 4:10 p.m. — and official results weren’t posted until after the third session.

“It was just so different all year,” Richardson said. “You have to focus more on the time you’re aiming for, rather than the people you’re running with. I just wanted to focus on time and end the season the best way possible.”

While the time wasn’t Richardson’s best of the season, the morning conditions in Marathon County were among the season’s worst.

“This (15:48) was definitely harder fought, compared to his other best times,” LaMontagne said. “In better conditions, it would have been even lower.”

LaMontagne knew Richardson was ready when he bolted to the lead in the first 50 yards of his race. “His first mile was 4:54, and that’s one of his fastest all year,” the coach said.

“He knew when he finished that he had done everything he could. He was satisfied,” LaMontagne said. “He’s had to put everything on his shoulders and do it himself the whole year.”

The only sour point of the day, Richardson said, was that his team didn’t qualify. An injury before the sectional left the Crusaders four points shy of qualifying as a team.

“Even though they didn’t qualify, they all came up here to watch, and I ran for them today,” said Richardson, who still hasn’t decided on a college. “This finish is a reflection of how my team and my coach and my family have helped me along the way. I couldn’t have wished for a better finish.”

The Deerfield/Cambridge boys took seventh as a team, led by 10th-place junior Zach Huffman (16:52), and Poynette took 10th of 12 teams, led by junior Tucker Johnson (17:41).

Junior Kayci Martensen of the Southwestern co-op earned a repeat Division 2 girls title in 18:10, more than 27 seconds ahead of the runner-up. Poynette senior Katelyn Chadwick was fourth (19:06). Lake Mills took fourth in the team race behind champion Winneconne, led by senior Lauren Winslow (17th in 20:14).

Division 1

At Hartland Arrowhead, West Allis Hale senior Joshua Truchon dominated the boys race with a winning time of 15:19, finishing 19 seconds ahead of Slinger senior Cael Grotenhuis. DeForest finished 11th, led by sophomore Isaiah Bauer (30th, 16:38). Beaver Dam senior Gavin Czarnecki was 42nd (16:54) and Sauk Prairie sophomore Jack Boerger 44th (16:54).

Kaukauna won the girls team title, placing its top five runners among the top 50 overall. Onalaska’s Kora Malecek won the individual title in 17:53. Waunakee’s team finished 12th, led by junior Kelsey King (75th, 20:43).

Division 3

Lancaster ran to the girls championship at the Maple Grove Venues in West Salem, scoring 93 points to Ozaukee’s 103 and Kickapoo/La Farge’s 125. Flying Arrows junior Bridee Burks took 21st as an individual (20:14), followed by senior Kristin Muench in 22nd (20:15). Kickapoo/La Farge junior Anelise Egge took third (19:18), and freshman Autumn Jacks was 10th (19:45). Darlington’s Raquel Reuter was ninth overall (19:43).

Sheboygan Lutheran dominated the boys competition, placing five runners among the top 40 to total 56 points, with Brookwood second at 121. Darlington was fifth. Cashton senior Jarret Carpenter took second overall at 16:08, two seconds behind junior Parker Schneider of Durand. Iowa-Grant senior Nick Connolly was third (16:23) and New Lisbon senior Owen Jones fifth (16:46).

WIAA STATE CROSS COUNTRY | AREA, REGION RESULTS

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

WIAA STATE MEET

DIVISION 1

Team scores: Oconomowoc 109; Milwaukee Marquette 129; Whitefish Bay 130; Slinger 135; Menomonie 138; Lake Geneva Badger 145; Neenah 158; New Richmond 160; Kimberly 187; Onalaska 206; DeForest 233; Kenosha Indian Trail 257.

Top 20 individuals: 1, Truchon, West Allis Hale, 15:19; 2, Grotenhuis, Sli, 15:38; 3, Henderson, Nee, 15:49; 4, Cumberbatch, Shorewood, 15:51; 5, Wirth, Hortonville, 15:57; 6, Blader, NR, 15:58; 7, Wolf, Mukwonago, 15:59; 8, Schwartz, Men, 16:01; 9, Richey, Kim, 16:03; 10, Magnuson, River Falls, 16:04.

11, Albanese, LGB, 16:05; 12, Wills, Waukesha North, 16:07; 13, Bauer, Nee, 16:07; 14, Allen, Westosha Central, 16:09; 15, Bell, Brookfield East, 16:12; 16, Hudson, 16:14; 17, Deguire, Marq, 16:17; 18, Bishop, NR, 16:21; 19, MacCudden, Sli, 16:26; 20, Wellenstein, Wauwatosa East, 16:27.

Oconomowoc: 26, Houston 16:34; 31, Triebold 16:39; 32, Vance 16:40; 56, Burbank 17:08; 57, Zenner 17:08. DeForest: 30, I. Bauer 16:38; 62, E. Bauer 17:15; 79, Ekezie 17:29; 92, Eisler 17:45; 100, Grabowski 18:18.

Other area, region individuals: 42, Czarnecki, Beaver Dam, 16:52; 44, Boerger, Sauk Prairie, 16:54; 55, Aurit, Dodgeville/Mineral Point, 17:07. At Hartland Arrowhead HS, 5,000 meters; run in three sections with times combined to determine final standings.

DIVISION 2

Team scores: La Crosse Aquinas 96; Kiel 108; Freedom 112; Valders 118; Little Chute 121; Osceola 125; Deerfield/Cambridge 147; West Salem 173; University School of Milwaukee 182; Poynette 235; Maple Northwestern 264; Winneconne 268.

Top 15 individuals: 1, Richardson, Madison Edgewood, 15:48; 2, Krepline, Brillion, 16:32; 3, Stephens, USM, 16:36; 4, Stephens, USM, 16:40; 5, Measner, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran, 16:41; 6, Griepentrog, Val, 16:46; 7, Boppart, Mauston, 16:50; 8, Lubner, Kewaskum, 16:51; 9, Huss, LC, 16:52; 10, Huffman, DC, 16:52; 11, Osborne, Brookfield Academy, 16:55; 12, Metko, Brillion, 16:55; 13, McKinney, WS, 16:58; 14, DePuydt, East Troy, 17:05; 15, A. Skemp, LCA, 17:07.

La Crosse Aquinas: 15, A. Skemp 17:07; 19, Taylor 17:16; 32, Ellis 17:30; 4, J. Skemp 17:51; 61, Drye 18:03. Deerfield/Cambridge: 10, Huffman 16:52; 47, Nikolay 17:47; 59, Brown 18:02; 62, Kimmel 18:04; 79, Brown 18:27. Poynette: 43, Johnson 17:41; 68, Chadwick 18:09; 80, Sickenberger 18:29; 81, Gauer 18:30; 102, Hansen 19:15.

Other area, region individuals: 7, Boppart, Mauston, 16:50; 21, Smit, Waupun, 17:17; 41, Wells 17:40; 49, Weiland, LL, 17:50. At Colby HS, 5,000 meters; run in three sections with times combined to determine final standings.

DIVISION 3

Team scores: Sheboygan Lutheran 56; Brookwood 121; Stevens Point Pacelli 138; Grantsburg 139; Darlington 150; Manitowoc Lutheran 158; Neenah St. Mary 172; Chippewa Falls McDonell 173; Racine Prairie 179; Spring Valley 184; Ladysmith 208; Kenosha St. Joseph 210.

Top 15 individuals: 1, Schneider, Durand, 16:06; 2, Carpenter, Cashton, 16:08; 3, Connolly, Iowa-Grant, 16:23; 4, Gillett, 16:45; 5, Jones, New Lisbon, 16:46; 6, Loenser, Clear Lake, 16:47; 7, Anderson, CFM, 16:48; 8, Pronschinske, CFC, 16:49; 9, Gerber, Gra, 16:50; 10, Willadsen, SL, 16:51; 11, Herried, Necedah, 16:54; 12, Hoerter, SPP, 17:03; 13, Lundgren, Auburndale, 17:04; 14, Doornink, Gra, 17:08; 15, Reuter, Dar, 17:09.

Sheboygan Lutheran: 10, Willadsen 16:51; 20, Melius-Zak 17:23; 21, Jurss 17:25; 35, Witte 17:44; 40, Gruben 17:45. Darlington: 15, Reuter 17:09; 19, West 17:20; 56, Gutierrez 18:20; 70, Weaver 18:44; 90, Thompson 19:21. Brookwood: 36, Powell 17:44; 46, Mendoza 18:00; 47, Hansen 18:02; 51, Barriento 18:14; 61, Guzman 18:30.

Other area individuals: 30, Finger, Dodgeland, 17:34; 31, Crane, Orfordville Parkview, 17:36; 63, Zamorano, Horicon, 18:31. At Maple Grove Venues, West Salem, 5,000 meters; run in three sections with times combined to determine final standings.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

WIAA STATE MEET

DIVISION 1

Team scores: Kaukauna 79; Whitefish Bay 86; Onalaska 99; Muskego 103; Kimberly 124; Slinger 156; Mequon Homestead 156; Menomonie 185; Marshfield 219; Kenosha Tremper 259; Kenosha Indian Trail 273; Waunakee 315.

Top 20 individuals: 1, K. Malecek, Ona, 17:53; 2, Edwardson, Kim, 18:01; 3, Willemse, MH, 18:13; 4, A. Fauske, Kau, 18:24; 5, Ross, Oak Creek, 18:31; 6, Desotell, Green Bay Notre Dame, 18:37; 7, Loewe, Hudson, 18:40; 8, L. Malecek, Ona, 18:42; 6, Helm, Mus, 18:43; 10, Jacobsen, Men, 18:44.

11, Munson, Plymouth, 18:48; 12, Schmidt, Merrill, 18:51; 13, Bunke, Sli, 18:53; 14, Finger, Oconomowoc, 18:55; 15, Schuster, Sli, 18:53; 16, Reybrock, New London, 19:00; 17, Kinas, Kau, 19:01; 18, Elliott, Shorewood, 19:07; 19, Mlodik, Schofield D.C. Everest, 19:07; 20, Stevic, WFB, 19:08.

Kaukauna: 4, A. Fauske 198:24; 17, A. Kinas 18:01; 24, S. Fauske 19:14; 39, C. Kinas 19:44; 50, Ahrens 20:03. Waunakee: 48, King 20:43; 90, Branchaw 21:16; 93, Smith 21:26; 99, Schwitters 21:46; 103, Jarvi 21:53.

Other area individuals: 56, Gilbertsen, Watertown, 20:15; 77, Peters, DeForest, 20:45; 91, Gritzmacher, Beaver Dam, 21:19. At Hartland Arrowhead HS, 5,000 meters; run in three sections with times combined to determine final standings.

DIVISION 2

Team scores: Winneconne 76; Osceola 119; Kewaskum 122; Lake Mills 125; Two Rivers 134; Hammond St. Croix Central 149; Waukesha Catholic Memorial 150; Tomahawk 165; Freedom 171; La Crosse Aquinas 224; Wautoma/Wild Rose 243; Colby 273.

Top 15 individuals: 1, K. Martensen, Southwestern co-op, 18:10; 2, Helling, TR, 18:37; 3, Gallagher, TR, 18:42; 4, Chadwick, Poynette, 19:06; 5, Ulrich, Osceola, 19:13; 6, Yetter, Win, 19:16; 7, H. Martensen, Southwestern co-op, 19:21; 8, Hartjes, University School of Milwaukee, 19:27; 9, Moravec, Greendale Martin Luther, 19:29; 10, Peterson, Barron, 19:30; 11, Malnourie, Hayward, 19:32; 12, Kizer, SCC, 19:49; 13, Gerhartz, Kew, 19:52; 14, Fouts, Appleton Xavier, 19:52; 15, Perry, Win, 20:01.

Winneconne: 6, Yetter 19:16; 15, Perry 20:01; 36, Butte 20:49; 38, Prahl 20:52; 42, Clark 21:09. Lake Mills: 17, Winslow 20:14; 25, Fair 20:29; 29, Vesperman 20:32; 71, Pitta 22:06; 76, Hosey 22:11. Wautoma/Wild Rose: 37, Bahr 20:50; 47, Reitz 21:14; 92, Woyak 22:48; 96, Miller 22:51; 97, Panich 22:52.

Other area, region individuals: 28, Katzung, Prairie du Chien, 20:31; 48, Mining, Lakeside Lutheran, 21:18; 58, Aalsma, Waupun, 21:37; 86, Brown, Deerfield/Cambridge, 22:29. At Colby HS, 5,000 meters; run in three sections with times combined to determine final standings.

DIVISION 3

Team scores: Lancaster 93; Ozaukee 103; Kickapoo/La Farge 125; Gillett 132; Sevastopol 160; Durand 167; Burlington Catholic Central 171; Auburndale 171; Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 184; Cochrane-Fountain City 197; Chetek/Weyerhauser 209; Cameron 237.

Top 15 individuals: 1, Luebke, Manitowoc Lutheran, 18:56; 2, Van Horn, Random Lake, 19:05; 3, Egge, KLF, 19:18; 4, Heidorn, Colfax, 19:19; 5, Nelson, Fennimore, 19:30; 6, Anders, Fall Creek, 19:37; 7, Stenzel, Sev, 19:37; 8, Bartel, Weyauwega-Fremont, 19:42; 9, Reuter, Darlington, 19:43; 10, Jacks, KLF, 19:45; 11, Simmons, Glenwood City, 19:49; 12, Ehrat, CFC, 19:53; 13, Groppel, Neenah St. Mary, 19:54; 14, Gruen, Royall, 19:56; 15, Peterson, Augusta, 19:58.

Lancaster: 21, Burks 20:14; 22, Muench 20:16; 38, Murphy 20:54; 60, Knapp 21:40; 64, Olmstead 21:55. Kickapoo/La Farge: 3, Egge 19:18; 10, Jacks 19:45; 59, Geary 21:35; 70, Nagel 22:11; 80, Grefe 22:34.

Other region individuals: 17, Carstens, North Crawford, 20:03; 19, Husman, Oshkosh Lourdes, 20:11; 26, Broughton, Albany, 20:23; 29, Bunn, Fennimore, 20:30; 31, Raasch, Dodgeland, 20:42; 32, Ahnen, Albany, 20:44; 46, Moore, Oshkosh Lourdes, 21:13. At Maple Grove Venues, West Salem, 5,000 meters; run in three sections with times combined to determine final standings.

