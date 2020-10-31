WIAA state cross country: Early riser Leo Richardson finishes on top for Madison Edgewood boys

For Madison Edgewood senior Leo Richardson, the weirdest cross country season ever concluded with a sweet and satisfying result.
That was all quite obvious by the smile on his face — and the gold medal that, one day soon, will be hanging around his neck.
As he has all season, Richardson dominated the field in the WIAA Division 2 state cross country meet at Colby High School. His winning time of 15 minutes, 48 seconds for 5,000 meters was more than 44 seconds better than runner-up Hunter Krepline of Brillion.
“He did something really special today,” Edgewood coach Joe LaMontagne said.
But it took quite a while for Richardson to find out he was a champion. Because of COVID-19 considerations, each of the WIAA’s three enrollment divisions ran at a separate site, and each boys and girls was divided into three “sessions” each.
Richardson ran in the first of three Division 2 boys sessions.
“I woke up at 4:30 this morning, it was a three-hour drive up there and we got there at 8:30, just in time to preview the course,” Richardson said. “My race was at 10:10. And afterward, they kick you right out.”
So Richardson and his family got back in the car and returned to Madison. For one thing, no one was allowed to stick around. For another, awards were going to come through the mail. And for yet another, the last session wasn’t held until 4:10 p.m. — and official results weren’t posted until after the third session.
“It was just so different all year,” Richardson said. “You have to focus more on the time you’re aiming for, rather than the people you’re running with. I just wanted to focus on time and end the season the best way possible.”
While the time wasn’t Richardson’s best of the season, the morning conditions in Marathon County were among the season’s worst.
“This (15:48) was definitely harder fought, compared to his other best times,” LaMontagne said. “In better conditions, it would have been even lower.”
LaMontagne knew Richardson was ready when he bolted to the lead in the first 50 yards of his race. “His first mile was 4:54, and that’s one of his fastest all year,” the coach said.
“He knew when he finished that he had done everything he could. He was satisfied,” LaMontagne said. “He’s had to put everything on his shoulders and do it himself the whole year.”
The only sour point of the day, Richardson said, was that his team didn’t qualify. An injury before the sectional left the Crusaders four points shy of qualifying as a team.
“Even though they didn’t qualify, they all came up here to watch, and I ran for them today,” said Richardson, who still hasn’t decided on a college. “This finish is a reflection of how my team and my coach and my family have helped me along the way. I couldn’t have wished for a better finish.”
The Deerfield/Cambridge boys took seventh as a team, led by 10th-place junior Zach Huffman (16:52), and Poynette took 10th of 12 teams, led by junior Tucker Johnson (17:41).
Junior Kayci Martensen of the Southwestern co-op earned a repeat Division 2 girls title in 18:10, more than 27 seconds ahead of the runner-up. Poynette senior Katelyn Chadwick was fourth (19:06). Lake Mills took fourth in the team race behind champion Winneconne, led by senior Lauren Winslow (17th in 20:14).
Division 1
At Hartland Arrowhead, West Allis Hale senior Joshua Truchon dominated the boys race with a winning time of 15:19, finishing 19 seconds ahead of Slinger senior Cael Grotenhuis. DeForest finished 11th, led by sophomore Isaiah Bauer (30th, 16:38). Beaver Dam senior Gavin Czarnecki was 42nd (16:54) and Sauk Prairie sophomore Jack Boerger 44th (16:54).
Kaukauna won the girls team title, placing its top five runners among the top 50 overall. Onalaska’s Kora Malecek won the individual title in 17:53. Waunakee’s team finished 12th, led by junior Kelsey King (75th, 20:43).
Division 3
Lancaster ran to the girls championship at the Maple Grove Venues in West Salem, scoring 93 points to Ozaukee’s 103 and Kickapoo/La Farge’s 125. Flying Arrows junior Bridee Burks took 21st as an individual (20:14), followed by senior Kristin Muench in 22nd (20:15). Kickapoo/La Farge junior Anelise Egge took third (19:18), and freshman Autumn Jacks was 10th (19:45). Darlington’s Raquel Reuter was ninth overall (19:43).
Sheboygan Lutheran dominated the boys competition, placing five runners among the top 40 to total 56 points, with Brookwood second at 121. Darlington was fifth. Cashton senior Jarret Carpenter took second overall at 16:08, two seconds behind junior Parker Schneider of Durand. Iowa-Grant senior Nick Connolly was third (16:23) and New Lisbon senior Owen Jones fifth (16:46).
