WIAA state cross country: Early riser Leo Richardson finishes on top for Madison Edgewood boys

“It was just so different all year,” Richardson said. “You have to focus more on the time you’re aiming for, rather than the people you’re running with. I just wanted to focus on time and end the season the best way possible.”

While the time wasn’t Richardson’s best of the season, the morning conditions in Marathon County were among the season’s worst.

“This (15:48) was definitely harder fought, compared to his other best times,” LaMontagne said. “In better conditions, it would have been even lower.”

LaMontagne knew Richardson was ready when he bolted to the lead in the first 50 yards of his race. “His first mile was 4:54, and that’s one of his fastest all year,” the coach said.

“He knew when he finished that he had done everything he could. He was satisfied,” LaMontagne said. “He’s had to put everything on his shoulders and do it himself the whole year.”

The only sour point of the day, Richardson said, was that his team didn’t qualify. An injury before the sectional left the Crusaders four points shy of qualifying as a team.