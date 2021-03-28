WIAA sets framework for 'fall-into-spring' tournament series

The WIAA has put in place the framework for plans for a tournament series for its alternative “fall-into-spring” sports.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the WIAA allowed schools to elect to skip playing fall sports in the fall and instead play in a condensed and altered season in the spring. That season currently is in full swing, with swimming sectionals set for Tuesday and boys soccer and girls golf teams primed to start their regular seasons next week.
A sport-by-sport look at the WIAA’s “culminating event” plans, followed by a list of all the area assignments and schedules that have been set by the WIAA as of Saturday:
Football
Fall-into-spring football programs started their regular season on Friday night, and will be permitted to play seven weeks of games. There will be no playoff, tournament or “culminating event” for the 127 teams that have elected to play fall-into-spring football (113 teams in 11-player football and 14 teams in eight-player football).
Girls swimming
WIAA diving sectionals will take place on Monday, if there are enough entrants in that sectional. That will be followed by swimming sectionals on Tuesday. The individual winner in each event in each of the eight sectionals will automatically qualify for state, along with the eight best non-winning performances from all sectionals combined. The fall-into-spring tournament field consists of 42 schools and will compete in one division.
The state meet will take place Tuesday, April 6, at Waukesha South, with diving at 12:30 p.m. and swimming events starting at 5 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
WIAA SECTIONALS
Note: The individual champions in each of eight sectionals, plus the eight best non-winning performers in all sectionals combined, advance to state.
Tuesday, March 30
Beloit Memorial sectional (6 p.m.): Beloit Memorial, Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker/Evansville, Milton, Monroe/New Glarus.
Jefferson sectional (11 a.m.): DeForest, Edgerton, Jefferson/Cambridge, McFarland, Monona Grove, Oregon.
Verona sectional (5:30 p.m.): Lodi/Wisconsin Heights, Madison Edgewood, Middleton, Verona/Mount Horeb, Waunakee.
Stoughton sectional (6 p.m.): Fond du Lac/Oakfield, Racine Case, Racine Horlick, Racine Park, Stoughton, Sun Prairie.
Girls volleyball
Regional tournaments are scheduled for Saturday, April 10, with semifinals and finals held on the same day at the same site. The tournament field (116 programs) have been split into regional groupings of three to four teams, in two enrollment divisions. After seeding meetings are held, the highest-seeded team in each regional grouping will get first dibs at hosting the regional tournament.
Sectionals will be held Tuesday, April 13, at predetermined sites, with semifinal matches at 4 p.m. and the final at 7 p.m.
The state tournament will take place on Saturday, April 17, at Kaukauna High School. The Division 2 final will take place at 1 p.m., with the Division 1 final set for 7 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
WIAA REGIONALS
Note: Each regional will be hosted by the highest seed in the group. Semifinals will be at 1 and 4 p.m., with the final at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 10
DIVISION 1
Sectional 1
Group C: Beaver Dam, Ripon, Sun Prairie, Waupun
Group D: DeForest, Lodi, Middleton, Waunakee
Sectional 3
Group A: McFarland, Monona Grove, Stoughton
Group B: Monroe, Mount Horeb, Oregon, Verona
Group C: Edgerton, Evansville, Milton
Group D: Beloit Memorial, Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker, Beloit Turner
Sectional 4
Group A: Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, Walworth Big Foot, Whitewater
DIVISION 2
Sectional 3
Group B: Belleville, Cuba City, New Glarus, Southwestern
Sectional 4
Group A: Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose, Madison Country Day, Poynette, Wisconsin Heights
Group C: Cambridge, Columbus, Deerfield
WIAA SECTIONALS
Tuesday, April 13
Note: Each sectional will be hosted at a predetermined site. Semifinal matches will be at 4 p.m., with the final at 7 p.m.
WIAA STATE SEMIFINALS
Thursday, April 15
Note: Each state semifinal will be hosted at a predetermined site, at 7 p.m.
WIAA STATE FINALS
Saturday, April 17
Kaukauna High School
Division 1: 7 p.m.
Division 2: 1 p.m.
Boys volleyball
Regional tournaments are scheduled for Saturday, April 10, at predetermined sites, with semifinals and finals held on the same day at the same site. The 16-team, one-division tournament field has been split into regional groupings of three to four teams.
Regional winners will advance to one of two sectional finals at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, with matches held at predetermined sites.
The state final will take place at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 17, at Kaukauna High School.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
WIAA REGIONALS
Saturday, April 10
Note: Each regional will be hosted at a predetermined site. Semifinal matches will be at 4 p.m., with the final at 7 p.m.
Sectional 2
Group A: Beloit Memorial, Fort Atkinson, Madison Edgewood/Country Day, Middleton
WIAA SECTIONALS
Tuesday, April 13
Note: Each sectional final will be hosted at a predetermined site at 7 p.m.
WIAA STATE FINAL
Saturday, April 17
At Kaukauna High School, 4 p.m.
Girls tennis
A total of 42 girls tennis programs have opted to play in the fall-into-spring season. Teams have been grouped into subsectionals of four to five teams, with two subsectionals in each of four sectional groups.
Subsectional play on Monday or Tuesday, April 12 or 13, will determine sectional qualifiers. Sectionals will be held on Wednesday or Thursday, April 14 or 15, with top individuals and doubles pairs advancing to the individual state tournament on Friday and Saturday, April 22 and 23, at Lake Geneva High School and Lake Geneva Tennis Club.
Also, four sectional team champions will qualify for the state team tournament, with semifinals and the final set for Saturday, May 1 at Menard Tennis Center in Eau Claire.
GIRLS TENNIS
WIAA SUBSECTIONALS
Monday or Tuesday, April 12 or 13
Sectional 3
Subsectional A (site TBA): Columbus, Fond du Lac, Madison East, Middleton, Sun Prairie.
Subsectional B (Monona Grove host): Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial, Madison West, McFarland, Monona Grove.
Sectional 4
Subsectional A (Stoughton host): Edgerton, Monroe, Oregon, Stoughton, Verona.
Subsectional B (site TBA): Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker, Jefferson, Milton, Whitewater.
WIAA sectionals
Wednesday or Thursday, April 14 or 15
Sectional 3 (site TBA): Qualifiers from Columbus, Fond du Lac, Madison East, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial, Madison West, McFarland, Middleton, Monona Grove, Sun Prairie.
Sectional 4 (Janesville Craig host): Qualifiers from Edgerton, Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker, Jefferson, Milton, Monroe, Oregon, Stoughton, Verona, Whitewater.
WIAA INDIVIDUAL STATE TOURNAMENT
Friday-Saturday, April 22-23: At Lake Geneva Badger High School and Lake Geneva Tennis Club; pairings, times TBA.
WIAA TEAM STATE TOURNAMENT
Saturday, May 1: At Menard Tennis Center, Eau Claire; pairings, times TBA.
Boys, girls cross country
Sectional assignments have been announced for the 59 boys programs and 57 girls programs opting to compete in the fall-into-spring cross country season. However, sectional dates, times and locations have not yet been announced, though the date is likely to be on or around Saturday, May 1.
An undetermined number of top performing teams and individuals from each sectional will advance to the state meet, set for Saturday, May 8 at a site and time to be announced.
BOYS/GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
WIAA SECTIONALS
(Sites, dates, times TBA)
Sectional 2A: Bangor, La Crosse Central, La Crosse Logan, Middleton, Mount Horeb, Seneca, Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld.
Sectional 2B: Madison Country Day/Abundant Life, Madison East, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Monona Grove, Sun Prairie, Verona.
Sectional 3A: Belleville, Brodhead/Juda, Evansville, McFarland, Monroe, New Glarus/Monticello, Oregon, Stoughton.
Sectional 3B: Beloit Memorial, Clinton, Edgerton, Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker, Milton, Beloit Turner.
Sectional 4B: Columbus, Fond du Lac, Jefferson, Milwaukee St. Anthony, Milwaukee Salam, Delafield St. John’s NW (boys only), Whitewater.
WIAA STATE MEET
Saturday, May 8: Site, time TBA
Boys soccer
The WIAA announced that 85 programs have declared themselves eligible for the fall-into-spring tournament series. As a result, the WIAA has set up a tournament series with two enrollment divisions. State programs have been assigned into particular regional or sectional brackets.
Eight regionals will hold semifinals on Tuesday, May 4, followed by regional finals on Thursday, May 6.
Four sectionals will take place on Saturday, May 8, with each predetermined sectional host holding two semifinal games and one final on the same day.
The state tournament will take place Saturday, May 15, at a site to be determined. Semifinals and the final will take place on the same day.
BOYS SOCCER
WIAA REGIONALS
Regional semifinals: Tuesday, May 4; pairings, sites, times TBA
Regional finals: Thursday, May 6; pairings, sites, times TBA.
Area regional/sectional assignments
DIVISION 1
Sectional 3A: La Crosse Central, Madison Memorial, Middleton, Verona, Waunakee.
Sectional 3B: Madison East, Madison La Follette, Madison West, Monona Grove, Oregon, Sun Prairie.
Sectional 4A: Beaver Dam, Beloit Memorial, Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker, Milton.
DIVISION 2
Sectional 2A: DeForest, Lodi, Madison Country Day co-op, Mount Horeb, Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld.
Sectional 2B: Belleville/New Glarus, Evansville, McFarland, Monroe, Stoughton.
Sectional 3A: Campbellsport, Columbus/Poynette, Lomira, Mayville, Waupun.
Sectional 3B: Cambridge/Deerfield, Edgerton, Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, Whitewater.
WIAA SECTIONALS
Semifinals and final: Saturday, May 8; pairings, sites, times TBA.
WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT
Semifinals and final: Saturday, May 15; pairings, sites, times TBA.
Girls golf
The WIAA reports that 38 programs have declared themselves eligible for the fall-into-spring tournament series. The WIAA has set the dates for the state tournament — Monday and Tuesday, May 17 and 18 — but the site and tournament formats have not yet been announced.
Likewise, the WIAA has not yet announced its pre-state format details, such as whether there will be regional competition, how many sectionals will be held, how many teams and individuals will advance from sectionals to state, and assignments, dates and locations for sectionals (and, possibly, regionals).
GIRLS GOLF