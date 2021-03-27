WIAA postseason plans: Framework is set for 'fall-into-spring' tournament series

The WIAA has put in place the framework for plans for a tournament series for its alternative “fall-into-spring” sports.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the WIAA allowed schools to elect to skip playing fall sports in the fall and instead play in a condensed and altered season in the spring. That season currently is in full swing, with swimming sectionals set for Tuesday and boys soccer and girls golf teams primed to start their regular seasons next week.

A sport-by-sport look at the WIAA’s “culminating event” plans, followed by a list of all the area assignments and schedules that have been set by the WIAA as of Saturday:

Football

Fall-into-spring football programs started their regular season on Friday night, and will be permitted to play seven weeks of games. There will be no playoff, tournament or “culminating event” for the 127 teams that have elected to play fall-into-spring football (113 teams in 11-player football and 14 teams in eight-player football).

Girls swimming