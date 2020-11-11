WIAA Division 2 cross country champion Leo Richardson commits to Badgers

Madison Edgewood senior Leo Richardson, the WIAA Division 2 state champion in boys cross country this fall, has orally committed to the University of Wisconsin for academics and athletics.

Richardson dominated the field and won the Division 2 event Oct. 31 at Colby High School with a winning time of 15 minutes, 47.05 seconds.

Due to COVID-19 considerations, the three WIAA division meets were run at separate sites and each boys and girls race was divided into three sessions apiece.

Richardson ran in the first of three Division 2 boys sessions and found out he was the winner later in the day, once all the sessions were completed.

Richardson was Division 2 runner-up in 2019.

Crusader Athletics tweeted a congratulatory announcement: “Congratulations to Edgewood SR Leo Richardson for committing to UW Madison to continue his athletic and academic career. We are so happy for you Leo! All your hard work has paid off!”

