 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WIAA Division 2 cross country champion Leo Richardson commits to Badgers
0 comments

WIAA Division 2 cross country champion Leo Richardson commits to Badgers

{{featured_button_text}}
richardson photo 11-1

Edgewood senior Leo Richardson heads toward the finish line during Saturday's Session A boys race, on his way to winning the WIAA Division 2 state cross country individual championship.

 BRANDON BERG, LEE NEWSPAPERS

Madison Edgewood senior Leo Richardson, the WIAA Division 2 state champion in boys cross country this fall, has orally committed to the University of Wisconsin for academics and athletics.

Richardson dominated the field and won the Division 2 event Oct. 31 at Colby High School with a winning time of 15 minutes, 47.05 seconds.

Due to COVID-19 considerations, the three WIAA division meets were run at separate sites and each boys and girls race was divided into three sessions apiece.

Richardson ran in the first of three Division 2 boys sessions and found out he was the winner later in the day, once all the sessions were completed.

Richardson was Division 2 runner-up in 2019.

Crusader Athletics tweeted a congratulatory announcement: “Congratulations to Edgewood SR Leo Richardson for committing to UW Madison to continue his athletic and academic career. We are so happy for you Leo! All your hard work has paid off!”

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics