Without head-to-head results to rely on, DeForest senior John Roth examined top times for several chief competitors before Saturday’s WIAA Division 1 sectional cross country meet at Lake Farm County Park.
With that research in hand, Roth figured he and Madison West senior Julian Gary would duel for the boys title.
“I knew it would be a really tough race, because of Julian from West,” Roth said. “I just gave it everything I had to the 4K (mark), and let other people do all the work. The last (kilometer), I really pushed to the finish and started my kick from about 800 (meters) out.”
Roth claimed first, covering 5,000 meters in a personal-best 16 minutes, 5.1 seconds. Gary was runner-up in 16:06.4.
“It means a whole lot,” said Roth, the Badger North Conference meet champion. “I’ve been really working toward improving since my freshman year, when my fastest was around a 19:13. I’ve been really putting in a lot of work. My next goal is top 10 at state.”
While Roth said “it all came together at this race,” Big Eight Conference winner Gary said: “I’m happy with (the race). My legs felt good. He kind of ran away from me at the end.”
The Big Eight champion Middleton boys and girls teams earned first-place finishes, sending both teams to next Saturday’s WIAA state cross country meet in Wisconsin Rapids. It’s the first time since 2013 that both Middleton teams qualified for state in the same year and will be the Middleton girls’ first appearance since 2013.
Meet host Madison West claimed second in each race, and again will send its boys and girls teams to state.
Second-ranked Middleton totaled 35 points for first in the boys race, ahead of fourth-ranked Madison West (73) and 13th-ranked Verona, third with 86.
The Cardinals placed their five scoring runners in the top 10, led by senior Egan Johnson, who was third (16:16.4), and sophomore Griffin Ward, sixth (16:30). Senior Zach Leffel was seventh (16:33.5), senior Braeden Gilles ninth (16:43) and senior Peter Hoferle 10th (16:47).
“I thought overall we felt relaxed all week and we felt confident,” said Middleton boys coach Brian Finnel, whose team was second at state last year. “We are starting to feel the taper coming in. They performed very well today. To get five in the top 10 is pretty impressive in this sectional. It’s pretty awesome to get both squads (to state).”
Finnel said the Cardinals were without Ryan Schollmeyer (calf, shin), who’s expected back for the state meet, and Roman Ystenes (knee), likely sidelined for the season.
West was led by Gary and senior Ryan Reed, eighth in 16:33.7.
The five individual boys qualifiers not on the top two teams were Roth, Verona sophomore Aidan Manning (fourth) and senior Luka DiMaggio (fifth), Madison Memorial freshman A.J. Ketarkus (11th) and Monona Grove junior Eli Traeder (12th).
Middleton sophomore Lauren Pansegrau, last week’s Big Eight champion, pulled away from Madison West sophomore Genevieve Nashold at the two-mile mark and claimed the girls race in a personal-best 17:54.7. Nashold, last year’s Division 1 state champion, finished second in 18:18.
“Our team did super well today,” Pansegrau said. “It was really a nice day to run — a perfect day for a race. I’m really proud of how everyone did. … That was our goal, to make it to state.”
The fourth-ranked Cardinals were first with 32 points in the 42-degree weather and had their top five runners finish in the top 13.
Sisters Zaira Malloy-Salgado (19:09.4), a freshman, and Kiara Malloy-Salgado (19:34.7), a junior, placed third and sixth, respectively, for Middleton. Sophomore Maddie Ruszkiewicz (19:40.2) was ninth and junior Bella Chirafisi (19:51) finished 13th.
“It’s huge; this is my first time taking the Middleton girls to state as a team,” Middleton fourth-year coach Alexa Richardson said. “Just seeing them grow throughout the season, in general, has been really fun to watch.”
The sixth-ranked Regents, second with 60 points, were led by Nashold and sophomore Cecily Greblo (19:16.8), who was fourth.
Madison Memorial, ranked 15th, was third with 82.
Individual girls qualifiers were Madison Memorial sophomore Annika Cutforth (fifth overall) and junior Natalie Rhodes (10th), Tomah junior Hannah Wilcox-Borg (seventh), Monona Grove junior Peighton Nelson (eighth) and Waunakee senior Emma Bertz (11th).
Kettle Moraine sectional
Madison La Follette locked up its first team state berth since a runner-up finish in 2015, as the Lancers’ top five boys runners all finished among the top 12 overall in the 12-team meet at Naga-Waukee Park in Delafield. Junior Karl Olson finished third (16 minutes, 25 seconds, 5,000 meters) and senior Chris Wolfe fourth (16:41) for the Lancers.
Advancing to state as individuals were Janesville Craig junior Bryan Bloomquist (second, 16:06), Sun Prairie sophomore Joseph Freng (eighth, 17:00) and junior Connor Carpenter (13th, 17:08); Stoughton sophomore Jayden Zywicki (ninth, 17:01); and Oregon sophomore Yordanos Zelinski (17:13).
Oconomowoc senior Alexander Vance (15:56) won the race and led the Raccoons to second place and a state team berth.
In the girls race, last year’s state runner-up, Sun Prairie, earned a return berth, winning with 34 points as junior Kate Kopotic finished first (19:03) and senior Hannah Ray was second (19:51). It’s the seventh consecutive team state berth for the Cardinals, and that run includes two titles and a runner-up finish.
Janesville Craig also earned a state berth, led by senior Ellie Lorenz (10th, 20:17). Qualifying as individuals were Oregon freshman Dasha Vorontsov (fourth, 19:40), Fort Atkinson senior Jenna Lovejoy (fifth, 19:49) and Stoughton senior Grace Jenny (seventh, 19:54).
Manitowoc sectional
Beaver Dam junior Gavin Czarnecki took third in the boys race (16:12) to qualify for state as an individual. Slinger won the team title, led by individual champ Cael Grotenhuis (15:42), with West Bend West second. Watertown finished fifth.
The Beaver Dam girls finished third, missing out on a team state berth by five points, as champion Slinger (53) and runner-up Fond du Lac (85) advanced. Golden Beavers freshman Jessica Redman earned an individual berth, finishing sixth (20:17).
River Valley sectional
The Mount Horeb boys held off runner-up New Glarus/Monticello, 85 points to 92, to win the 15-team meet at Spring Green Municipal Golf Course. Both teams earned state berths. Freshman Joseph Stoddard (ninth, 17:27) led the Vikings. Junior Joe Quaglia (11th, 17:36) led the Glarner Knights. Madison Edgewood junior Leo Richardson earned the individual championship (16:09)., and Crusaders senior Jack Brolin took third (16:58). Both earned individual state berths.
McFarland won the girls race, led by senior Sadie McCaulley’s eighth-place finish (20:32). Runner-up Mount Horeb joined the Spartans in advancing to state. Junior Anna Ollendick led the Vikings, taking ninth (20:33).
Whitewater sectional
In Division 2, Deerfield/Cambridge placed three runners in the top five, including sophomore Zach Huffman’s first-place time of 17:16, to win team honors and earn a state trip. Jack Nikolay was third and Austin Trewyn-Colvin fifth. In the girls race, Lake Mills won the title, placing its top five runners among the top 12 overall, with senior Stacie Dressel taking second (20:37)., junior Lauren Winslow third and junior Brooke Fair fourth. Also qualifying for state as individuals were senior Maya Habben of Watertown Luther Prep and freshman Abigail Minning of Lakeside Lutheran.
Boscobel sectional
In Division 3, Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld senior Christian Patzka won the boys race in 16:17, with Poynette’s Elias Ritzke third (16:53). In the girls race, freshman Samantha Herrling of WHB won in 19:07, with Poynette junior Katelyn Chadwick second (19:21) and Madison Country Day’s Ella Whinney fourth (20:07).
Whitewater sectional
Senior Christi Forman won the girls race in 20:34 for Waterloo. Marshall’s Giana Dugan was third (20:56).