WIAA cross country: DeForest boys earn first state meet berth since 1999

WYOCENA — Two weeks prior to the start of practice, DeForest boys cross country coach Joe Parker didn’t even know whether the Norskies would have a season this fall.

As the season progressed, uncertainty caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic left the Norskies competing like each race might be their last. While other teams couldn’t compete or had runners lost from their lineups, the Norskies remained healthy and available to compete.

On Saturday, DeForest’s lineup put together an effort that qualified the Norskies for the WIAA Division 1 state meet for the first time since 1999.

“Every year, you are going to deal with injury and every year you are going to deal with health concerns, but this year it’s not just your health you have to be concerned with,” Parker said. “It’s the people around you and who you are around. We are giving ourselves an opportunity to go to the state meet for the first time in 21 years. … That’s what I will talk to the guys about, making sure they are being smart about what they are doing.”

Sophomore Isaiah Bauer finished fourth and his brother, junior Elijah Bauer, placed sixth in leading DeForest to the boys title at the Portage sectional in 38-degree weather Saturday at Wyona Park.