MAZOMANIE — When Christian Patzka shed his calm and controlled demeanor during the final 800 meters of the Riverdale Invitational in Muscoda, a warrior emerged.
The Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld senior runner took a cue from Knights cross country coach Sara Boutelle during the race’s final stages, knowing he had just laid the foundation for his best 5,000-meter race and first sub-16 minute time.
Patzka’s focus narrowed to the finish line and the live timing board next to it. Boutelle watched Christian’s relaxed and lanky stride shorten, his arms begin to drive harder, his facial features scrunch together.
Warrior mode engaged.
“I don’t think about anything when I enter that mindset,” Patzka said. “The pain all numbs away, and I just think about the end of the race. It’s all I think about. It’s flipping that switch. I have 800 or 400 meters to go, and I can’t not get this goal.”
Patzka won the Riverdale Invite in 15 minutes, 56 seconds — more than a minute ahead of his closest competitor — and now is determined to prove himself among the state’s top runners with the WIAA Division 2 sectional and state meets the only remaining races on the schedule.
On Saturday, Patzka won the Capitol Conference meet for the second year in a row, with a time of 16:31.
Opportunity and natural talent thrust Patzka into the varsity spotlight as a freshman three years ago. His unrelenting work ethic helped him become one of the state’s premier runners, and he forced people to take notice with his fifth-place finish (16:27) in the 2018 state meet in Wisconsin Rapids.
Patzka has cut his best time by 31 seconds since then, and he has eyes on winning the state championship on Nov. 2.
When Patzka sets his sights on a target, individual opponents, races or milestones — such as his goal to break 16 minutes — don’t outpace him for long.
“You can just see a fire light up in his eyes,” Boutelle said. “There is no beating him when he gets to that point. I’ve seen it in countless rundowns against a time or another person. Once he gets to that zone, my money is always on Christian.”
Boutelle says Patzka can push himself harder than any other runner she has coached.
He has built a body capable of withstanding week after week of 40-plus miles, when other athletes might top out in the 30s. To gain an edge in practice, he competes with assistant coach and former Knights teammate Lucas Caminiti, who now runs for Edgewood College. Off the course, he focuses on recovery as much as performance.
The only reason Patzka doesn’t hold the official Heights school record is because his coach doesn’t have official records dating back to the beginning of the program. But in Boutelle’s mind, the record belongs to Patzka.
With one top-five state finish already under his belt, one goal looms larger than the others.
“My main goal is to win it all,” Patzka said. “It’s all I could think about during my summer training, even if I wasn’t feeling good during a workout or didn’t want to do it. “This year I feel like there's more internal pressure that I'm putting on myself — which I think I need, because it's finally an opportunity where I can do something really big. It’s another opportunity that I can be put against better competition.”
Patzka sounds at ease reciting his state championship aspirations out loud, reflecting the smoothness with which he runs.
His confidence is built firmly upon his preparation, experience and skill — and his ability to summon the warrior within.
“You can be first during the first mile or first during the second mile, but that last mile is where people fall and where people succeed,” Patzka said. “I want to be one of the ones who succeeds.”