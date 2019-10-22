WIAA CROSS COUNTRY | AREA SECTIONALS

WIAA CROSS COUNTRY

SATURDAY'S AREA SCHEDULE

Note: The top two teams in each sectional qualify for state; the top five individuals who are not part of a qualifying team qualify as individuals.

Division 1

Madison West sectional (Lake Farm County Park; girls, 11 a.m.; boys, 11:45 a.m.): Baraboo, DeForest, Madison East, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Middleton, Monona Grove, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie, Tomah, Verona, Waunakee.

Wales Kettle Moraine sectional (Naga-Waukee Park, Hartland; girls, 11 a.m.; boys, 11:45 a.m.): Beloit Memorial, Elkhorn, Fort Atkinson, Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker, Madison La Follette, Milton, Oconomowoc, Oregon, Stoughton, Sun Prairie, Wales Kettle Moraine.

Manitowoc sectional (Meadow Links Golf Course, Manitowoc; girls, 11 a.m.; boys, 12:15 p.m.): Beaver Dam, Fond du Lac, Hartford, Manitowoc, Oshkosh North, Oshkosh West, Sheboygan North, Sheboygan South, Slinger, Watertown, West Bend East, West Bend West.

Division 2

River Valley sectional (Spring Green Golf Course; girls, 11 a.m.; boys, 11:45 a.m.): Brodhead/Juda, Dodgeville/Mineral Point, Edgerton, Evansville, Lodi, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Monroe, Mount Horeb, New Glarus/Monticello, Platteville, Prairie du Chien, Richland Center/Ithaca, River Valley, Southwestern co-op.

Mayville sectional (Mayville Golf Club, girls, 4:15 p.m.; boys, 5 p.m.): Berlin, Campbellsport, Columbus, Grafton, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran, Kewaskum, Lomira, Mayville, North Fond du Lac/Oakfield, Portage, Ripon, Waupun, Wautoma/Wild Rose, Winneconne.

Whitewater sectional (UW-Whitewater course; girls, 10 a.m.; boys, 10:45 a.m.): Clinton, Deerfield/Cambridge, Delavan-Darien, East Troy, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran, Jefferson, Lake Mills, Lakeside Lutheran, Racine St. Catherine’s, Somers Shoreland Lutheran, Walworth Big Foot/Williams Bay, Watertown Luther Prep, Waukesha Catholic Memorial, Whitewater.

Division 3

Boscobel sectional (16207 Riley Road, Boscobel; girls, 11 a.m.; boys, 11:45 a.m.): Albany, Belleville, Belmont, Boscobel, Cassville, Darlington, De Soto, Fennimore, Iowa-Grant, Lancaster, Madison Country Day/Abundant Life, Madison St. Ambrose, North Crawford, Orfordville Parkview, Pecatonica/Argyle, Poynette, River Ridge, Riverdale, Seneca, Shullsburg, Wauzeka-Steuben, Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld.

Whitewater sectional (UW-Whitewater course; girls, 12:15 p.m.; boys, 1 p.m.): Beaver Dam Wayland, Brookfield Academy, Burlington Catholic Central, Delafield St. John’s NW, Dodgeland, Hartland University Lake/Trinity, Horicon, Jackson Living Word Lutheran, Johnson Creek, Kenosha Christian Life, Kenosha St. Joseph, Marshall, Milwaukee Juneau, Milwaukee Salam, New Berlin Heritage Christian, Ozaukee, Palmyra-Eagle, Racine Lutheran, Racine Prairie, Random Lake, Waterloo.