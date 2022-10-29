Why Middleton girls cross country's future is in good hands after pair of state podium finishes

WISCONSIN RAPIDS — While the passing of the torch isn’t symbolic in sports, it’s very metaphorical nonetheless.

The latest may have taken place Saturday for the Middleton girls cross country team as senior Zaira Malloy-Salgado and freshman Olivia Chellevold shared the podium. Malloy-Salgado finished fifth while Chellevold placed ninth in the Division 1 girls race in their first WIAA state cross country championships at the Ridges Golf Course.

The pair helped the two-team reigning state champion Cardinals finish sixth with 188 points, 12 points ahead of seventh-place Waunakee. Muskego won the team title with 45 points, easily outdistancing past runner-up Slinger (110).

“I’m so happy with how hard the team has worked, and getting to have Olivia with me on the podium is so exciting,” Malloy-Salgado said.

It’s the third straight year a pair of Cardinals reached the medal stand together. Malloy-Salgado and 2022 graduate and last year’s individual champion Lauren Pansegrau both finished in the top-five the previous two seasons.

Malloy-Salgado, who finished third in the alternate 2020 season and fourth last fall, hit the finish line in 18 minutes, 50.5 seconds. Chellevold finished in 19:04.4.

“It was a passing from Lauren to Zaira, and now it will be a passing from Zaira to Olivia,” Middleton coach Alexa Richardson said. “They do all of their training together and they really push each other.”

Malloy-Salgado, who is committed to the University of Wisconsin, said her goal as a freshman was “to have my older teammate on the podium with me, so to have Liv on the podium with me is a great way to come full circle.”

“It’s really heartwarming,” she added.

It’s a great first taste of state for Chellevold, who was one of three underclassmen competing for the program. She said the hills helped her crack the top 10 as she loves hills and has great determination, which she credits to her parents.

“One was more speed, one was more distance and it’s just a mix of that,” she said.

Chellevold also credited the success of her first season to the team's senior leadership, helmed by Malloy-Salgado. And her senior counterpart knows she wouldn’t have ended her high school career with more hardware would it not have been for Chellevold and her bright future.

“She’s pulled me through a couple meets before,” Malloy-Salgado said. “Having her next to me has helped really push me forward and I’m excited to see what she’s going to do in the future.”

Monona Grove sophomore Mackenzie Babcock made a return trip to the podium, finishing fourth in 18:29.1. Oregon senior Dasha Vorontsov (19:02.4) had an eighth-place finish.