What to watch for at Saturday's alternate fall season WIAA state boys and girls cross country meet

THE BASICS
What: The 2021 alternate fall season WIAA state boys and girls cross country meet.
When: Saturday; girls race at 10 a.m.; boys race at 11 a.m.
Where: Blackhawk Golf Course, 2100 Palmer Drive, Janesville.
Attendance: Tickets are $9 and can be purchased only through schools with competitors in the meet. Parking will be available for purchase at the site. COVID-19 guidelines will be observed, including social distancing and mask wearing.
Format: The WIAA created an alternate fall season for schools that were not able to field teams in the fall of 2020 due to COVID-19. A total of 59 boys teams and 57 girls teams participated in one of four sectional races last week. The top two teams in each sectional advanced to state, along with each sectional’s top five individual finishers on non-qualifying teams. All schools are competing in the same division.
On the Web: A free copy of the meet program can be downloaded at https://bit.ly/3vFJwAj. Lane assignments, schedules, results and state meet history can be located by visiting www.wiaawi.org and navigating to the boys or girls cross country home pages, then to the Tournament links on those pages.
Last fall: Boys state champions were Oconomowoc and Joshua Truchon of West Allis Hale in Division 1; La Crosse Aquinas and Madison Edgewood’s Leo Richardson in D2; and Sheboygan Lutheran and Durand’s Parker Schneider in D3. Girls champions were Kaukauna and repeat winner Kora Malecek of Onalaska in D1; Winneconne and Kayci Martensen of the Southwestern co-op in D2; and Lancaster and Manitowoc Lutheran’s Brooklyn Luebke in D3. None of the teams and runners who competed in fall 2020 are eligible for the current alternate season.
2019 girls: Champions were Muskego and Onalaska’s Kora Malecek in D1; Shorewood and Shorewood’s Bella Lozier in D2; and Oshkosh Lourdes and Lancaster’s Bridee Burks in D3. This year, the eight-team girls field includes five teams that qualified for state in the fall of 2019, and the field of 76 runners include 11 who finished in the top 21 of their respective classes in 2019.
2019 boys: Champions were Middleton and Hortonville’s Jake Krause in D1; Valders and Shorewood’s Lucas Florsheim in D2; and La Crosse Aquinas and Brillion’s Hunter Krepline in D3. This year, the boys field includes four teams back from 2019 (Middleton, runner-up Stevens Point, ninth-place Green Bay Preble and New Glarus/Monticello, which was 15th in Division 2). Also back are four individuals who made the top 25 in their respective divisions in 2019: senior Jake Bourget of Stevens Point (14th), senior Karl Olson of Madison La Follette (23rd in D1), senior Bryan Bloomquist of Janesville Craig (25th in D1) and senior Riley Siltman of Evansville (fourth in D2).
THE LOWDOWN
Boys teams to watch
Stevens Point: The Panthers return four runners from the 2019 team that finished second at state behind Middleton, led by senior Jake Bourget (14th in 2019, 16:15). This year’s No. 2 runner is freshman Bode Erickson. Point dominated its own sectional, scoring 18 points as all seven of its individuals finished in the top eight. The Panthers last missed qualifying for team state in 2004 and 2005 but have qualified 42 times in the last 44 years, capturing 10 championships (the latest in 2013) and eight runner-up finishes.
Sun Prairie: The Cardinals won the Middleton sectional, with their top five runners finishing among the top 18 in the field of 76 runners. Sophomore Mateo Alvarado was third (16:01) and senior Tyler Stoll ninth (16:49). Sun Prairie didn’t qualify for team state in 2019, ending a run of four consecutive state berths that included a fifth-place finish in 2015.
Middleton: The Cardinals won the 2019 state team championship and return three runners from that team: junior Griffin Ward (22nd, 16:34), junior Ethan Mladucky (130th, 17:30) and senior Ryan Schollmeyer (141st, 17:35). The Cardinals finished second to Sun Prairie in the Middleton sectional to earn their eighth consecutive trip to team state.
Stoughton: The Vikings won their sectional, placing their top five runners in the top 21 overall, led by junior Jayden Zywicki, who won in 16:43.
Manitowoc: The Ships won the Whitewater sectional, placing each of their top five runners among the top 14 overall to beat out runner-up Fond du Lac.
Green Bay Preble: The Hornets finished ninth in D1 in 2019, and have three runners back from that team. This is Preble’s seventh team state trip in the past eight years, though the Hornets have not finished higher than eighth in that span.
New Glarus/Monticello: The Glarner Knights placed 15th in Division 2 in 2019, and return six runners from that team. NGM took second in the Stoughton sectional to become the only team not normally in Division 1 to qualify for the boys field.
Girls teams to watch
Middleton: The Cardinals took fourth at Division 1 team state in 2019, and return three individuals from that team. The Cardinals looked strong in their sectional, placing all seven runners among the top 19 to total 42 points. Junior Lauren Pansegrau set a state record with her sectional time of 16:58, and sophomore Zaira Malloy-Salgado was second (18:47). Also back is sophomore Elizabeth Schwartz, who was eighth in the sectional (19;43).
Oregon: The Panthers showed off their depth while winning the Stoughton sectional, placing their top five runners among the top nine overall, led by sophomore Dasha Vorontsov.
Oshkosh West: Led by freshman Braelee Jodarski’s winning time of 21:09, the Wildcats placed their top five runners among the top 11 overall to win the Whitewater sectional.
De Pere: The Redbirds won the Stevens Point sectional over runner-up Eau Claire Memorial, placing their best five runners among the top 21 overall, led by individual runner-up Hope Dragseth (19:40).
New Glarus/Monticello: Like their boys team, the Glarner Knights were the only non-division 1 team to make the eight-team state field. NGM was led to a second-place finish in the Stoughton sectional by Lily Maynard (fifth in 21:03), one of four freshmen in the lineup.
Fond du Lac: Qualified for state for the third consecutive year by finishing second in the Whitewater sectional, sweeping places No. 2 through No. 4, led by junior runner-up Ally Schmitz (21:28). The Cardinals took 17th in the 20-team Division 1 field at team state in 2019.
Boys runners to watch
Jake Bourget, sr., Stevens Point: Finished 14th as an individual in 2019 (16:15) and has had a dominant 2021 season as the leader of a deep and talented group. Won his sectional in 16:07.
Griffin Ward, jr., Middleton: Ward took second in the Middleton sectional (16:01) after finishing 22nd at state in 2019 (16:34).
Aidan Manning, jr., Verona: Manning beat Ward by less than three-tenths of a second in the Middleton sectional. He qualified for state as an individual in 2019, finishing 40th (16:37).
Jayden Zywicki, jr., Stoughton: Won the Stoughton sectional last week in 16:43 after taking 104th at 2019 state (17:15).
Mason Gates, so., Manitowoc: Won the individual title at the Whitewater sectional (17:39) to earn his first state trip.
Mateo Alvarado, so., Sun Prairie: Alvarado is a first-time state qualifier after finishing less than nine-tenths of a second behind Manning in the Middleton sectional (16:01).
Karl Olson, sr., Madison La Follette: Olson took seventh in the Middleton sectional (16:44) to qualify as an individual after leading the La Follette team at 2019 state (23rd, 16:20).
Ryan Schollmeyer, sr., Middleton: Took fourth in his sectional (16:11), a vast improvement over his performance at state in 20:19 (141st, 17:35).
Bryan Bloomquist, sr., Janesville Craig: Finished third in the Stoughton sectional (16:48) to qualify as an individual. In 2019, Bloomquist took 25th at Division 1 state (16:21).
Riley Siltman, Evansville: Qualified by taking second in the Stoughton sectional (16:45) after taking fourth in the Division 2 state race in 2019 (16:23).
Eli Traeder, sr., Monona Grove: Finished fifth in the Middleton sectional (16:32) and took 106th in the D1 race in 2019 (17:15).
Girls runners to watch
Lauren Pansegrau, jr., Middleton: She earned individual runner-up honors at D1 state in 2019 (18:15). But last Saturday, she became the first girls runner in state history to break the 17-minute mark in a 5,000-meter race. The WIAA increased the length of girls cross country races from 4,000 to 5,000 meters in 2014. She won her own sectional by 1 minute, 50 seconds over the runner-up, and by 2:27, 2:29 and 4:10 over the champions of the other three sectionals.
Genevieve Nashold, jr., Madison West: Nashold, who won the 2018 individual state title as a freshman (18:10) and took eighth in 2019 (18:40). This year, she finished third in the Middleton sectional (19:00) and led the Regents to a runner-up finish and team state berth.
Zaira Malloy-Salgado, so., Middleton: Finished second in the Middleton sectional (18:47) and ran in the No. 2 spot on Middleton’s fourth-place state team finisher in 2019 (19:16).
Dasha Vorontsov, so., Oregon: Vorontsov won the Stoughton sectional by 11 seconds, finishing in 19:26. She finished 46th as an individual at state in 2019 (19:38).
Katie Rassbach, fr., Eau Claire North: Won the individual crown at the Stevens Point sectional in 19:25.
Anna Ollendick, sr., Mount Horeb: Took fourth in the Middleton sectional (19:26). Ran to 27th place in the 2019 Division 2 state race (20:26), helping the Vikings take 13th in the 16-team field.
Madelynn McIntyre, sr., Brodhead/Juda: Finished second in the Stoughton sectional (19:38) after taking 21st at Division 2 state in 2019 (19:50).
Mara Talabac, jr., Milton: Ran to a third-place finish in the Stoughton sectional (20:04) to earn her first state berth.
Jillian Heth, jr., Eau Claire Memorial: Took third in the Stevens Point sectional (19:57) to lead the Old Abes to a runner-up team finish and a state berth. Took taking 16th individually in Division 1 in 2019 with a time of 19:01.
— Art Kabelowsky