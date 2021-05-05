What to watch for at Saturday's alternate fall season WIAA state boys and girls cross country meet

On the Web: A free copy of the meet program can be downloaded at https://bit.ly/3vFJwAj. Lane assignments, schedules, results and state meet history can be located by visiting www.wiaawi.org and navigating to the boys or girls cross country home pages, then to the Tournament links on those pages.

Last fall: Boys state champions were Oconomowoc and Joshua Truchon of West Allis Hale in Division 1; La Crosse Aquinas and Madison Edgewood’s Leo Richardson in D2; and Sheboygan Lutheran and Durand’s Parker Schneider in D3. Girls champions were Kaukauna and repeat winner Kora Malecek of Onalaska in D1; Winneconne and Kayci Martensen of the Southwestern co-op in D2; and Lancaster and Manitowoc Lutheran’s Brooklyn Luebke in D3. None of the teams and runners who competed in fall 2020 are eligible for the current alternate season.