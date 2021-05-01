Verona's Aidan Manning, Middleton's Lauren Pansegrau earn sectional cross country titles

CROSS PLAINS — Verona junior Aidan Manning endured a nervous wait after his strong final kick gave him a narrow victory over Sun Prairie’s Mateo Alvarado in the first boys race at the WIAA’s Middleton sectional cross country meet Saturday.

Final team and individuals results weren’t revealed until combined with the second boys race at Glacier Creek Middle School during the alternate fall season event.

“You just run your own race and know that you will come out with a fast time if you run your race, and then you should qualify,” Manning said. “But it’s a little nerve-racking.”

Manning’s time of 16 minutes, 00.011 seconds over 5,000 meters made him the overall sectional winner. He finished just ahead of Middleton junior Griffin Ward, who won the second race in 16:00.219 in the windy conditions.

Alvarado finished third overall (16:00.878) on his 16th birthday, leading Sun Prairie to the sectional crown with 57 points. Sun Prairie had five runners place in the top 18.

“They ran tough,” Sun Prairie boys coach Kevin Hall said. “They ran more competitively today than we’ve seen. Each meet, they have gained a little more confidence. We kind of knew they were one of the best teams we’ve had. They are starting to believe in themselves more.”