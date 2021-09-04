Through the woods, Verona's Aidan Manning finds path to cross country victory

“This is our first meet and they exceeded my expectations already,” Richardson said. “Zaira and Elizabeth Schwartz, especially, really stepped it up. They went out at a little bit more conservative pace. That was kind of the goal. It feels a lot better at the end of a race when you are passing instead of getting passed. Since it’s such a hilly course and Middleton is not hilly, we went out a little conservative and then they started to pick it up about midway through and they crushed those hills. They did great. (The course) is gorgeous. I absolutely love this course.”