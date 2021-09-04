Through the woods, Verona's Aidan Manning finds path to cross country victory

VERONA — Verona senior Aidan Manning used the home course to his advantage.
Manning, running in front with Middleton senior Griffin Ward and armed with coaching advice, darted into the woods, passed Ward and took off during the final stages of Saturday’s Verona Invitational at the Stewart’s Woods cross country course.
The move on an incline surprised Ward and helped Manning break away down the stretch.
Manning finished first in Division 1 and first overall in 15 minutes, 58 seconds over the 5,000-meter course, ahead of runner-up Ward (16:06.4) on an overcast, drizzly day.
The boys meet featured 24 teams, with the course on the year-old high school’s campus finally able to be showcased in a big way after the COVID-19 pandemic limited meet sizes in 2020-21.
“It definitely helps to have the home course,” Manning said. “It was the first invitational out here, so I really just wanted to be the first one to win.”
Manning and Ward were in a pack of six leading the way at the race’s start before it became a two-runner contest.
“When you go into the woods, it’s about 400 to 800 meters,” Manning said. “I heard my coach (assistant Dan LaCroix) on the sideline say, `Take him in the woods.’ So, that’s what I did going up that hill. It kind of bends around, and I got him on the hill.”
Ward said Manning made a sudden move.
“He did it pretty quickly, so it did kind of surprise me,” Ward said. “He definitely had a game plan. I didn’t have much of a game plan. But I’m glad we won as a team. I’m happy about that.”
Middleton was the Division 1 winner with 67 points and the overall team winner with 111, ahead of runner-up Verona (80 in Division 1, 129 overall). The teams competed in one varsity race and overall results were kept, but they also were split into three divisions for team scoring.
“This is always one of my favorite meets,” Ward said. “My first ever cross country meet (as a sophomore) was at Verona (at the previous high school site). This course is new. Aidan seemed liked he knew the course. But I liked it. It feels like a real cross country course. … I didn’t know there were that many hills in the back.”
Ward finished as state meet runner-up during the WIAA’s alternate fall season last spring in Janesville. Manning was 12th.
“I want to make it to state as a team and I want to win state as an individual,” Manning said, adding he believes he can do that because of “all the training I’ve been doing and my times last year. I knew I could have placed better at state last year. So, I’m really hungry to get back and do something big.”
Oregon’s Yordanos Zelinski (16:25.2) was the Division 2 winner, finishing third overall.
In the girls race, which included 23 teams, Middleton senior Lauren Pansegrau was the runaway winner, finishing first in Division 1 and first overall in 18:08.6.
Pansegrau, who was the girls state champion last spring in cross country and also won the 3,200 meters at the WIAA Division 1 track and field meet, said she ran the course for the first time.
“It’s nice, it’s a good course,” Pansegrau said. “It had a little bit of everything.”
The meet offered the big-event feel missing for most of 2020-21.
“That is what they were most excited for — the normal atmosphere of the race,” Middleton girls coach Alexa Richardson said. “It’s a big meet. There are a lot of teams here. They are excited to see girls from other schools again and reconnect with those relationships. It’s just nice to be back and do it. And also they are doing really well.”
Caroline Schoen, a junior from Homewood-Flossmoor in Illinois, was second (18:56.6).Middleton junior Zaira Malloy-Salgado (19:09.2) placed third. Monona Grove freshman Mackenzie Babcock (19:22.5) was fourth overall and first in Division 2.
Middleton was the Division 1 champion with 29 points and the overall winner with 41. Madison West was second in Division 1 (42) and second overall (67).
Middleton, the alternate fall season state champion, had four runners (Pansegrau, Malloy-Salgado, Maddie Ruszkiewicz and Elizabeth Schwartz) in the top nine among Division 1 competitors.
“This is our first meet and they exceeded my expectations already,” Richardson said. “Zaira and Elizabeth Schwartz, especially, really stepped it up. They went out at a little bit more conservative pace. That was kind of the goal. It feels a lot better at the end of a race when you are passing instead of getting passed. Since it’s such a hilly course and Middleton is not hilly, we went out a little conservative and then they started to pick it up about midway through and they crushed those hills. They did great. (The course) is gorgeous. I absolutely love this course.”
HIGH SCHOOL HIGHLIGHTS
CROSS COUNTRY
VERONA INVITATIONAL
BOYS
DIVISION 1
Team results — 1, Middleton 67; 2, Verona 80; 3, Sun Prairie 86; 4, Madison Memorial 87; 5, Madison West 87; 6, Homewood-Flossmoor (Illinois) 120; 7, Eau Claire Memorial 126; 8, Beloit Memorial 250.
Individual results — 1, Manning (V), 15:58; 2, Ward (Mid), 16:06.4; 3, Alvarado-Venegas (SP), 16:28.3; 4, Temple (MW), 16:58.8; 5, Zarov (MM), 16:58.9.
DIVISION 2
Team — 1, Madison La Follette 45; 2, Stoughton 68; 3, Whitefish Bay 90; 4, Oregon 111; 5, Monona Grove 124; 6, Eau Claire North 149; 7, Fort Atkinson 155; 8, Baraboo 172.
Individual — 1, Zelinski (O), 16:25.2; 2, Zywicki (S), 16:25.7; 3, Castellanos (MLF), 16:29.5; 4, Block (WB), 16:57.2; 5, Hansen (S), 17:13.4.
DIVISION 3
Team — 1, Monroe 55; 2, New Glarus/Monticello 63; 3, La Crosse Aquinas 75; 4, Mauston 103; 5, Wisconsin Dells 132; 6, McFarland 134; 7, Watertown Luther Prep 139; 8, Platteville 147.
Individual — 1, Boppart (Mau), 16:50.0; 2, Taylor (LCA), 17:08.5; 3, Skemp (17:11.0); 4, Nelson (NG/M), 17:33.0; 5, Guenther, (NG/M), 17:47.8.
OVERALL
Team — 1, Middleton 111; 2, Verona 129; 3, Madison West 137; 4, Madison Memorial 149; 5, Madison La Follette 159; 6, Sun Prairie 173; 7, Stoughton 217; 8, Eau Claire Memorial 232; 9, Homewood-Flossmoor 240; 10, Whitefish Bay 282; 11, Monroe 307; 12, La Crosse Aquinas 322; 13, New Glarus/Monticello 325; 14, Oregon 325; 15, Monona Grove 372; 16, Eau Claire North 430; 17, Fort Atkinson 433; 18, Mauston 440; 19, Baraboo 485; 20, Watertown Luther Prep 528; 21, Platteville 557; 22, McFarland 560; 23, Wisconsin Dells 567; 24, Beloit Memorial 784.
Individual — 1, Manning; 2, Ward; 3, Zelinski; 4, Zywicki; 5, Alvarado-Venegas.
GIRLS
DIVISION 1
Team — 1, Middleton 29; 2, Madison West 42; 3, Lincoln Way-Central (Illinois) 118; 4, Sun Prairie 118; 5, Madison Memorial 129; 6, Eau Claire Memorial 139; 7, Verona 159; 8, Oconomowoc 208.
Individual — 1, Pansegrau (Mid), 18:08.6; 2, Schoen (Homewood-Flossmoor), 18:56.6; 3, Malloy-Salgado (Mid), 19:09.2; 4, Nashold (MW), 19:26.8; 5, Ruszkiewiscz (Mid), 19:41.9.
DIVISION 2
Team — 1, Whitefish Bay 45; 2, Monona Grove 68; 3, Fort Atkinson 74; 4, Oregon 86; 5, Stoughton 124; 6, Eau Claire North 142; 7, Baraboo 156.
Individual — 1, Babcock 19:22.5; 2, Rassbach (ECN), 19:58.2; 3, Vorontsov (O), 20:01.1; 4, Reiser (S), 20:57.4; 5, Chapman (FA), 21:04.2;
DIVISION 3
Team — 1, New Glarus/Monticello 48; 2, Watertown Luther Prep 50; 3, Platteville 77; 4, Wisconsin Dells 103; 5, Monroe 122; 6, McFarland 148; 7, La Crosse Aquinas 183; 8, Mauston 187.
Individual — 1, Habben (WLP), 19:58.7; 2, Maynard (NG/M), 20:56.5; 3, Anchor (WD), 21:24.7; 4, Wendorff (WLP), 21:25.6; 5, Rooney (Pl), 21:26.1.
OVERALL
Team — 1, Middleton 41; 2, Madison West 67; 3, Whitefish Bay 162; 4, Lincoln Way-Central 202; 5, Sun Prairie 213; 6, Monona Grove 221; 7, Madison Memorial 233; 8, Watertown Luther Prep 248; 9, Eau Claire Memorial 264; 10, Fort Atkinson 265; 11, New Glarus/Monticello 272; 12, Oregon 285; 13, Verona 289; 14, Platteville 373; 15, Oconomowoc 384; 16; Wisconsin Dells 439; 17, Monroe 464; 18, Stoughton 471; 19, Eau Claire North 473; 20, McFarland 554; 21, Baraboo 562; 22, Mauston 636; 23, La Crosse Aquinas 645.
Individual — 1, Pansegrau; 2, Schoen; 3, Malloy-Salgado; 4, Babcock; 5, Nashold.