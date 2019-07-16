Hannah Ray, who will be a senior at Sun Prairie in the upcoming school year, has orally committed to the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs for women’s cross country and track and field, according to a Twitter announcement from Sun Prairie XC (cross country).
Ray was 22nd in the 1,600 meters at the WIAA Division 1 state girls track and field meet this spring in La Crosse.
Ray placed 14th in the team-scoring standings and 20th overall for Sun Prairie, which finished second at the 2018 WIAA Division state girls cross country meet in Wisconsin Rapids.
As a sophomore, she was 21st in the team standings and 28th overall when the Cardinals won the Division 1 state cross country title in 2017.
As a freshman, she was ninth in the team standings and 16th overall when Sun Prairie won the Division 1 state cross country title in 2016.
University of Colorado-Colorado Springs is an NCAA Division II program.