WIAA girls cross country photo: Sun Prairie's Hannah Ray

Sun Prairie's Hannah Ray comes to a turn during Saturday's WIAA Division 1 state girls cross country race in Wisconsin Rapids. Her Cardinals finished second behind Muskego, ending a run of two consecutive state titles.

 DAVID KUNSTMAN

Hannah Ray, who will be a senior at Sun Prairie in the upcoming school year, has orally committed to the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs for women’s cross country and track and field, according to a Twitter announcement from Sun Prairie XC (cross country).

Ray was 22nd in the 1,600 meters at the WIAA Division 1 state girls track and field meet this spring in La Crosse.

Ray placed 14th in the team-scoring standings and 20th overall for Sun Prairie, which finished second at the 2018 WIAA Division state girls cross country meet in Wisconsin Rapids.

As a sophomore, she was 21st in the team standings and 28th overall when the Cardinals won the Division 1 state cross country title in 2017.

As a freshman, she was ninth in the team standings and 16th overall when Sun Prairie won the Division 1 state cross country title in 2016.

University of Colorado-Colorado Springs is an NCAA Division II program.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

