SUN PRAIRIE — The Sun Prairie girls cross country team will bring its depth of talent, winning culture and team-first attitude to Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday, seeking a third consecutive WIAA Division 1 state championship.
The Cardinals believe running together results in winning together.
“When we are running together, we call it the 'Red Wall,' because there are three of us together,’’ senior Maddie Thompson said.
The second-ranked Cardinals won the Wales Kettle Moraine sectional last Saturday, with sophomore Kate Kopotic, Thompson and junior Hannah Ray sweeping the first three spots, respectively. Junior Autumn Dushack placed ninth, and all seven of Sun Prairie’s runners finished in the top 16.
“I think racing in tougher conditions course-wise with the mud and the rain (this season) has helped us as a team focus on racing together and racing toward place goals instead of just simply thinking about our time,” said Thompson, who has orally committed to the University of Minnesota for cross country and track and field. “I think that will help going into state because we are focused on running for each other.”
Sun Prairie rolled to an 80-point victory over runner-up Hartland Arrowhead in winning its first state title in 2016, then overcame considerable expectations as the defending champion and No. 1-ranked team to earn the championship by 17 points over runner-up Muskego last year.
Muskego enters this year’s meet top-ranked and as the favorite, led by 2017 state runner-up Kate Sperka and fourth-place finisher Kate Jochims. The Warriors, led by Jochims, had five runners in the top six at the Kenosha Bradford sectional Saturday.
But Sun Prairie doesn’t plan to relinquish its crown without a fight, while third-ranked Onalaska, fourth-ranked Madison West and fifth-ranked Waukesha West figure to make it an extremely competitive Division 1 race for the top spots.
“This year, we know there are a lot of teams we are in the same class as,” Sun Prairie girls coach Matt Roe said. “This has been our focus all year to be our best at the state meet. We will see if we have done that right.”
Katie Rose Blachowicz led the Cardinals with a third-place finish at state last year, but she’s now a freshman at Notre Dame. Dushack placed seventh, while Kopotic was 12th, Thompson 24th and Ray 28th.
“We do have experience up there — experience with success,” Roe said about qualifying for state, which the Sun Prairie girls have accomplished for six consecutive years and its boys have done for the past four. “And that is helpful. … There is no mystery for anybody going up there. You take a freshman up there for the first time and they hear all about the hills and they hear stories about the mud and how girls fell on their faces. Well, you don’t have to worry about that so much. They know what to expect.”
Ray agreed the Cardinals’ previous state experiences will help. She said they need to enter with confidence and trust in their training. Ray feels good about her performance this season after she said she struggled with her confidence in 2017.
“I’ve learned to build that confidence back up and go out and race,” Ray said. “The team has really helped me. It motivates me to push harder and to take that next bigger step to get us where we eventually want to be, which is to become three-time state champions.”
Dushack has endured injuries and ailments and said she hopes she’s at her peak this week.
“I’ve had some different illnesses this season, but I have figured out how to work through them,” Dushack said. “You have to embrace the challenges and try to fight through it and do the best you can.”
That’s all Roe asks — that the Cardinals give their best effort at the Ridges Golf Course.
“It’s fun every time we go,” he said. “It’s most enjoyable if I know our kids are happy with how they ran and feel like they have run their best possible race that day. Just being there is fantastic and knowing we are one of the top teams at the state meet is really rewarding.”
Dushack said it is important to relish running in such a talented field.
“The level of competition that is there is crazy,” Dushack said.
Thompson said she enjoys watching the spectators move en masse around the course, cheering on the runners.
“We always love seeing all the people,” Thompson said. “It’s like a zombie apocalypse moving from one side of the course to the other. You hear the cheering and it fuels you forward.”
Kopotic (second), Thompson (fourth), Ray (fifth) and Dushack (eighth) led the Cardinals to the Big Eight Conference title this season and the finishes of those four will be critical to Sun Prairie’s state title bid.
Equally important will be where the Cardinals’ fifth-scoring runner finishes. Sophomore Bailey Lutes finished 13th, sophomore Dani Thompson (Maddie’s sister) was 14th and junior Amber Hodges placed 16th at sectionals.
“We know every spot counts, especially this year because it could come down to one girl,” Maddie Thompson said.
That could be the difference between possibly Sun Prairie, Muskego or Onalaska winning.
“We know Onalaska and Muskego are very strong this year,” Thompson said. “This year will be a really hard fight for the state title. We have to give our best effort. That’s all we can ask of each other.”