Sun Prairie names Matt Roe, Megan Nelson co-head coaches for Cardinals' cross country program
After Kevin Hall recently resigned as boys cross country coach, Sun Prairie has decided to reconfigure its cross country program with co-head coaches overseeing the entire program.

Sun Prairie athletic director Eric Nee wrote in an email Monday that Hall had resigned and that Matt Roe, who’s been the Cardinals’ girls cross country coach, and Megan Nelson will be the co-head coaches.

“After competing as a distance runner in high school and in college at the University of Wisconsin, coach Nelson began coaching cross country and distance track in Sun Prairie in 2014,” Nee wrote. “Coach Nelson strives to inspire student-athletes to be people of character who work hard, be kind, compete and have fun.”

Roe wrote in an email that Hall resigned and is moving to South Carolina.

“We're taking this opportunity to fully combine the girls and boys programs,” Roe wrote, adding that he and Nelson will oversee both programs.

The Sun Prairie boys team finished second at the WIAA alternate fall season in the spring state meet in May in Janesville.

Among their state appearances, the Sun Prairie girls finished first in WIAA Division 1 in 2016 and 2017, were second in 2018 and third in 2019.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal.

