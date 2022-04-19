 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sun Prairie East names cross country coaches

Doug Maughan and Joel Block have been named co-head coaches for cross country at Sun Prairie East for the 2022-23 school year, Sun Prairie athletic director Eric Nee announced Tuesday.

Maughan has been the Sun Prairie head track and field coach, overseeing the boys and girls programs, for the past 10 years and has worked with the district’s middle school cross country programs since 2005, according to a release from Nee.

Block has coached with the Sun Prairie track and field program since 2015. He also has vast coaching experience when he was at River Valley High School in Spring Green. Block recently was recognized as the USA Track and Field pole vault development national high school coach of the year, according to the release.

“We are thrilled to have them continue to be a part of the Cardinal Family,’’ Nee said.

Sun Prairie will have two high schools in 2022-23, with Sun Prairie West opening in the fall. The current high school will be known as Sun Prairie East.

Megan Nelson and Derek Johnsrud were selected as Sun Prairie West’s co-head coaches for cross country in February.

Nelson and Matt Roe had been co-head coaches for Sun Prairie last fall. Roe decided not to continue as a head coach, although he said he was interested in being an assistant at Sun Prairie West in the fall.

