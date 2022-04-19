Sun Prairie East names cross country coaches

Doug Maughan and Joel Block have been named co-head coaches for cross country at Sun Prairie East for the 2022-23 school year, Sun Prairie athletic director Eric Nee announced Tuesday.
Maughan has been the Sun Prairie head track and field coach, overseeing the boys and girls programs, for the past 10 years and has worked with the district’s middle school cross country programs since 2005, according to a release from Nee.
Block has coached with the Sun Prairie track and field program since 2015. He also has vast coaching experience when he was at River Valley High School in Spring Green. Block recently was recognized as the USA Track and Field pole vault development national high school coach of the year, according to the release.
“We are thrilled to have them continue to be a part of the Cardinal Family,’’ Nee said.
Sun Prairie will have two high schools in 2022-23, with Sun Prairie West opening in the fall. The current high school will be known as Sun Prairie East.
People are also reading…
Megan Nelson and Derek Johnsrud were selected as Sun Prairie West’s co-head coaches for cross country in February.
Nelson and Matt Roe had been co-head coaches for Sun Prairie last fall. Roe decided not to continue as a head coach, although he said he was interested in being an assistant at Sun Prairie West in the fall.
Meet the inaugural Sun Prairie West varsity coaches
Boys Soccer: Mike McIntosh
Hired: Jan. 31, 2022
Prior experience: Sun Prairie boys soccer co-head coach (2020-2021), Stoughton girls soccer co-head coach (2020-2021), Stoughton boys soccer head coach (2018-2019), Coach and administrator Sun Prairie Soccer Club (2003-2017).
Quote: "New Wolves Co-captains Tyler Hodges and Riley Stevens will be key to transferring the positive, player-centered culture from SPE over to SPW. Returning Varsity players becoming Wolves like Owen McCaughty, Ian Nelson, Carson Schmoldt, Dom Tyler and Danny Worrell will be ready to contribute immediately. I'm looking forward to the opportunity to work with these returning athletes and the next batch of up and coming Wolves."
Football: Josh O'Connor
Hired: Jan. 3, 2022
Prior experience: Oconomowoc assistant football coach (2016-2021), Oconomowoc boys track and field head coach (2016-2021)
Quote: "I am extremely excited and honored to be named the first head coach for Sun Prairie West High School. I'd like to express my gratitude to the hiring committee for selecting me to take this position; they've entrusted me with building a football program at Sun Prairie West that will make the community proud."
Boys/girls cross country: Derek Johnsrud (co-head coach)
Derek Johnsrud
Hired: Feb. 2, 2022
Prior experience: Sun Prairie cross country and track assistant coach (2017-2021), Sun Prairie cross country co-head coach (2021)
Quote: "It is a very exciting opportunity to be named head coach for Sun Prairie West, and almost unheard of to begin developing a brand new program. The Sun Prairie School District has been planning opportunities to make the adjustment delicately for students and that is the biggest priority as we begin as Sun Prairie West Wolves."
Boys/girls cross country: Megan Nelson (co-head coach)
Megan Nelson
Hired: Feb. 2, 2022
Prior experience: Sun Prairie cross country and distance track assistant coach (2014-2021)
Girls volleyball: Bryttany Dove
Hired: Jan. 31, 2022
Prior experience: Sun Prairie girls volleyball co-head coach (2021), Middleton-Cross Plains girls volleyball reserve coach (2021)
Quote: "I am extremely honored to be named the first Girls Volleyball Coach at Sun Prairie West. I am excited to continue working with the Sun Prairie Community and to have the opportunity to develop a strong high-school and youth program. Go Wolves!"
Girls Tennis: Sandee Ortiz
Hired: Feb. 14, 2022
Prior Experience: Sun Prairie girls tennis head coach (2019-2021), Delavan-Darian girls/boys tennis head coach (1998-2019)
Quote: "I am entering my 25th year of coaching high school tennis. It has been a privilege working with students outside of the classroom. It’s the relationships I develop with my players and coaches that are so special and important to me. What I love most about coaching is that I get to inspire, grow and help players reach their full potential."
Girls golf: Maggiel Gugel
Hired: Feb. 17, 2022
Experience: Sun Prairie girls golf assistant (2020-2021)
Quote: "I am very excited and honored to be named the girls golf coach for Sun Prairie West High School. I look forward to developing an inclusive program that promotes integrity and love of the life-long game."
Girls basketball: Ronda McLin
Hired: April 6, 2022
Prior experience: Madison East girls basketball head coach for three years (interim 2019-20, permanent 2020-21, 2021-22), Madison East JV coach (2015-2018), Madison West varsity assistant 2018-2019, coaching experience at Wisconsin Academy (2017) and CRUSH Basketball (2018).
Quote: “I look forward to working in the Sun Prairie Area School District as I work to help student-athletes become the best version of themselves on and off of the court. I cannot wait to get started.”
Sun Prairie will have two high schools when Sun Prairie West opens in the 2022-23 school year. Ronda McLin leaves Madison East to coach the Wolves.