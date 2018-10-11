Sun Prairie senior Maddie Thompson has orally committed to compete in women’s track and field and cross country at the University of Minnesota, according to an announcement on Twitter by Sun Prairie Track and Field.
Thompson has helped lead the Sun Prairie girls cross country team to the WIAA Division 1 state title the past two years.
The Cardinals are top-ranked in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association poll.
Thompson was 24th overall and 18th in the team scoring when Sun Prairie won the title last year in Wisconsin Rapids. She was 72nd overall and 37th in the team scoring in 2016. She also was part of the Cardinals’ team that placed fourth in 2015.
Thompson finished 16th in the Division 1 girls 1,600 meters at the WIAA state track and field meet last June in La Crosse.
As a sophomore, she was eighth in the 1,600 at state.