Sun Prairie distance runner Kate Kopotic plans to attend U.S. Military Academy

Sun Prairie senior Kate Kopotic, who competes in cross country and track and field as a distance runner for the Cardinals, announced on Twitter that she plans to compete in athletics when she attends the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

Kopotic finished seventh as a junior at the WIAA Division 1 state girls cross country meet in 2019, leading Sun Prairie to a third-place finish in Wisconsin Rapids.

She was seventh at state as a sophomore when Sun Prairie finished as runner-up in 2018.

She placed 12th as a freshman when the Cardinals won the 2017 Division 1 state title as a team.

Sun Prairie didn’t compete in the WIAA’s fall, 2020 cross country season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sun Prairie plans to compete in the alternative fall season in the spring in that sport. The track and field season then will follow later in the spring.

Kopotic tweeted: “I’m thrilled to be running for the United States Military Academy at West Point next year, and humbled to be a part of this great institution. GO ARMY BEAT NAVY!!”

Army is located in West Point, New York.

