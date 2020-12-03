 Skip to main content
Sun Prairie distance runner Kate Kopotic plans to attend U.S. Military Academy
Sun Prairie distance runner Kate Kopotic plans to attend U.S. Military Academy

WIAA state cross country photo: Kate Kopotic, Sun Prairie

Kate Kopotic, Sun Prairie

 DAVID KUNSTMAN

Sun Prairie senior Kate Kopotic, who competes in cross country and track and field as a distance runner for the Cardinals, announced on Twitter that she plans to compete in athletics when she attends the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

Kopotic finished seventh as a junior at the WIAA Division 1 state girls cross country meet in 2019, leading Sun Prairie to a third-place finish in Wisconsin Rapids.

She was seventh at state as a sophomore when Sun Prairie finished as runner-up in 2018.

She placed 12th as a freshman when the Cardinals won the 2017 Division 1 state title as a team.

Sun Prairie didn’t compete in the WIAA’s fall, 2020 cross country season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sun Prairie plans to compete in the alternative fall season in the spring in that sport. The track and field season then will follow later in the spring.

Kopotic tweeted: “I’m thrilled to be running for the United States Military Academy at West Point next year, and humbled to be a part of this great institution. GO ARMY BEAT NAVY!!”

Army is located in West Point, New York.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

