Smiley Invitational founder Bill Smiley leaves teaching, coaching legacy after recently passing away

William “Bill” Smiley Jr., who founded a well-known annual cross country meet in Wausau later renamed the “Smiley Invitational” in his honor, passed away recently at age 95, according to an obituary in the Wausau Daily Herald.
Smiley died March 26, about two months shy of his 96th birthday.
Smiley, nicknamed “Smiles” by his track and cross country runners, will be remembered by students, runners, family and community members, according to the obit.
He moved to Wausau in 1951 and was a high school teacher and coach.
He taught biology at Wausau High School (later Wausau East) until he retired in 1991. He coached track and field, cross country and swimming and was a referee for football and basketball games in the state.
In 1956, Smiley founded the annual Wausau Invitational cross country run, which continues to this day and was later renamed in his honor as the Smiley Invitational. He was inducted into the Wausau East Hall of Fame in the first class of 2015.
Smiley was born May 30, 1924, in Chicago. Growing up, he enjoyed summers at a family cottage near Traverse City, Michigan, where he developed his interest in sports and nature. He became a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan after attending a game at Wrigley Field as a child. After moving to Wisconsin, he became a fan of the Green Bay Packers and the University of Wisconsin’s teams.
According to the obit, he joined the U.S. Army in 1942, trained to be a paratrooper, served in England as an engineer, helped build the concrete “mulberry” docks that supported the D-Day invasions on the Normandy beaches and helped construct prisoner-of-war camps in France. He transferred to the 69th Infantry Division and served in combat in Germany. In 2011, he traveled to Washington, D.C., on an Honor Flight for World War II veterans.
After the war, he attended Grinnell College and competed in track and field and cross country. There he met Jean Nesbitt, who was his wife of more than 67 years until her death in 2018. He completed a master’s degree at the University of Illinois before they moved to Wausau in 1951.
In addition to teaching and coaching, he was an active member of the Wausau community, including supervising the Wausau swimming pools for many summers.
In retirement, Bill and Jean Smiley explored 122 countries.
According to the obituary, Bill is survived by his sons, William A. Smiley III of Portage, and E. Thomas Smiley (Jan) of Fort Mill, South Carolina; by Bill's children (with Ann Smiley of Middleton), Will Smiley (Madhavi Devasher) of Durham, New Hampshire, and Mary Smiley Schoener (Ben Schoener) of Fenton, Michigan; by Tom's children, Emma J. Smiley of Durham, North Carolina, and Keith B. Smiley (Emily) of San Francisco, California; and by a great-grandchild, Will and Madhavi's daughter, Anika Devasher Smiley.
Although Bill's death was not related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the current circumstances don’t permit any kind of public memorial. If circumstances due to the coronavirus change, the family would like to schedule an event at a later time. Contributions may be sent to the charity of each individual’s choice in his memory.
Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com.
