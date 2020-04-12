Smiley Invitational founder Bill Smiley leaves teaching, coaching legacy after recently passing away

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

William “Bill” Smiley Jr., who founded a well-known annual cross country meet in Wausau later renamed the “Smiley Invitational” in his honor, passed away recently at age 95, according to an obituary in the Wausau Daily Herald.

Smiley died March 26, about two months shy of his 96th birthday.

Smiley, nicknamed “Smiles” by his track and cross country runners, will be remembered by students, runners, family and community members, according to the obit.

He moved to Wausau in 1951 and was a high school teacher and coach.

He taught biology at Wausau High School (later Wausau East) until he retired in 1991. He coached track and field, cross country and swimming and was a referee for football and basketball games in the state.

In 1956, Smiley founded the annual Wausau Invitational cross country run, which continues to this day and was later renamed in his honor as the Smiley Invitational. He was inducted into the Wausau East Hall of Fame in the first class of 2015.