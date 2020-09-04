 Skip to main content
Prep sports: Waunakee girls tennis team storms to 9-1 victory over DeForest
The Waunakee girls tennis team rolled to a 9-1 victory over DeForest on Friday, with the Norskies’ only victory a 6-0, 6-0 decision by No. 1 singles player Samantha Fuchs, half of last year’s WIAA Division 1 state doubles championship pair.

Waunakee’s Gretchen Lee won at No. 2 singles to lead a nine-match run for the Warriors, who lost only 10 of 118 games in the lower nine singles flights. Alli Larsen won at No. 3 for Waunakee.

Cross country

Waunakee vs. Sauk Prairie

The Sauk Prairie boys took a 24-31 victory over Waunakee at Ripp Park, led by individual winner Ritchie Wolff’s winning 5,000-meter time of 18 minutes, 35 seconds. Jack Boerger and Dalton Zirbel took second and third, respectively, for Sauk.

Waunakee dominated the girls race, taking an 18-43 victory.

GIRLS TENNIS

Friday’s area results

Non-conference

WAUNAKEE 9, DeFOREST 1

Singles: Fuchs, D, def. Sowinski, 6-0, 6-0; Lee, W, def. Armstrong, 6-0, 6-4; Larsen, W, def. A. Hegarty, 6-0, 6-1; Statz, W, def. K. Hegarty, 6-1, 6-1; Jaeger, W, def. Galbraith, 6-2, 6-0; Zabel, W, def. Manzi, 6-0, 6-0; Rogers, W, def. Weinstock, 6-0, 6-1; Borgelt, W, def. Finley, 6-0, 6-0; Grommon, W, def. Shields, 6-0, 6-0; Schnaubelt, W, def. Niedemair, 6-0, 6-0. At Waunakee.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Friday’s area results

SAUK PRAIRIE 24, WAUNAKEE 31

Top three individuals: 1, Wolff, SP, 18:35; 2, Boerger, SP, 18:43; 3, Zirbel, SP, 19:04. At Ripp Park, Waunakee, 5,000 meters.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Friday’s area results

Non-conference

Waunakee 18, Sauk Prairie 43. At Ripp Park, Waunakee, 5,000 meters.

