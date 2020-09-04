Prep sports: Waunakee girls tennis team storms to 9-1 victory over DeForest

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Waunakee girls tennis team rolled to a 9-1 victory over DeForest on Friday, with the Norskies’ only victory a 6-0, 6-0 decision by No. 1 singles player Samantha Fuchs, half of last year’s WIAA Division 1 state doubles championship pair.

Waunakee’s Gretchen Lee won at No. 2 singles to lead a nine-match run for the Warriors, who lost only 10 of 118 games in the lower nine singles flights. Alli Larsen won at No. 3 for Waunakee.

Cross country

Waunakee vs. Sauk Prairie

The Sauk Prairie boys took a 24-31 victory over Waunakee at Ripp Park, led by individual winner Ritchie Wolff’s winning 5,000-meter time of 18 minutes, 35 seconds. Jack Boerger and Dalton Zirbel took second and third, respectively, for Sauk.

Waunakee dominated the girls race, taking an 18-43 victory.

GIRLS TENNIS

Friday’s area results

Non-conference

WAUNAKEE 9, DeFOREST 1