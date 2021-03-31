Prep sports: Sun Prairie splashes to state with victories in 8 of 12 sectional events

The Sun Prairie girls swimming team made a big splash on its way to Waukesha on Tuesday night.
The Cardinals won eight of 12 events at the Stoughton/Oshkosh North sectional, including all three relays, to claim automatic WIAA state meet berths in all of those events and cruise to the sectional team title.
Sun Prairie also had seven more individual qualifiers who didn’t win their events but met qualifying standards as one of the top 12 non-winning performances across all of the four statewide sectionals. The state meet is set for April 6 at Waukesha South.
Senior Janelle Schulz led the way for Sun Prairie, winning the 100-yard freestyle (:52.28) and 100 breaststroke (1:05.45) and swimming on the winning 200 medley relay (1:46.55) and 400 freestyle relay (3:35.50).
Olivia Sala won the 200 individual medley (2:09.35) and swam on two winning relays, as did senior Grace Sala, who also won the 100 butterfly (:58.69). Junior Paige Rundahl won the 50 free (:24.50) and swam on the winning 200 free relay (1:38.34) and the 200 medley relay.
Stoughton senior Sofia Bormett won the 200 free (1:54.50).
Beloit Memorial/Jefferson sectional
McFarland junior Mara Freeman won the 100 freestyle (:52.42) and anchored the meet-closing 400 freestyle relay to victory (3:40.80) to give the Spartans the team title with 307 points, followed by Milton with 249 and DeForest with 246.
For Milton, sophomore Bailey Ratzburg won the 100 breaststroke (1:05.33) and the 200 individual medley (2:04.61). Beloit Memorial senior Faith Sill won the 100 butterfly (:56.88) and 100 backstroke (:55.67). DeForest senior Ava Boehning won the 50 free (:24.72) and swam on the winning 200 free relay (1:40.74).
Monona Grove sophomore Morgan Heilman won the 200 free (1:59.56), and freshman Kendyl Mable won diving (273 points). Janesville Craig sophomore ally Donagan won the 500 free (5:23.72).
Boys soccer
DeForest 2, Fort Atkinson 1
A pair of goals powered the Norskies to a season-opening victory over the Blackhawks. Junior Owen Chambers had a goal and an assist, helping senior Nick Anderson score in the 13th minute and expanding the lead with a score in the 51st. Junior Scott Buchta scored the lone goal for Fort Atkinson in the 71st minute.
Stoughton 1, Beaver Dam 0
The Vikings beat the Golden Beavers on a second-half goal by freshman Elijah Hartberg. Senior goalie Stephen Benoy posted a 10-save shutout for Stoughton, and senior goalie Noah Banes also saved 10 shots for Beaver Dam.
Beloit Memorial 9, Whitewater 0
The Purple Knights trounced the Whippets on opening night at Sportscore 2 in Rockford, Illinois. This one-sided affair was powered by four goals each from senior Johnny Leon and senior Omar Munoz, who also added two assists. Junior Alex Sala was the only other goal scorer for Beloit Memorial.
Sun Prairie 4, Racine Case 1
Three second-half goals resulted in a lopsided victory for the Cardinals (1-0) over the Eagles. Gabe Vuong scored a goal and assisted on another, and Garret Franks scored twice in the second half.
Milton 10, Monroe 0
The visiting Red Hawks (1-0, 1-0 Badger Conference) handled business against the Cheesemakers (0-1, 0-1), scoring five goals in the first and second halves. Mason Vilbrandt, Joey Leverenz and Gavin Clarquist each finished with two goals for Milton.
Waunakee 2, Mount Horeb 1
The Warriors beat the Vikings in a game where each goal was scored in the first half. It only took five minutes into the game for Nathan Dresen to score for Waunakee, with Mason Lee assisting. Nate Thompson responded at the 33:53 mark for Mount Horeb, but less than three minutes later, Zach Tiemeyer scored for Waunakee.
Girls volleyball
Middleton 3,
Janesville Parker 0
The host Cardinals (5-4, 4-2 Big Eight Conference) handled the Vikings (1-9, 1-6) by scores of 25-17, 25-8, 25-23. Jordan Iascala finished with 13 kills and Christa Klais added 14 digs for Middleton. Emma Perry finished with 11 digs for Parker.
Evansville 3, Milton 1
Despite dropping the first set, the Blue Devils (6-6) defeated the Red Hawks (6-5) in four sets 19-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-21. Sophomore Taija Louis had a game-high 15 kills for Evansville, and senior Laura Bettenhausen added 23 digs plus two service aces. Juliet Karlen paced Milton with 10 kills, 12 digs and four service aces.
New Glarus 3, Wisconsin Heights 0
The host Glarner Knights (6-4, 6-4 Capitol Conference) defended their homecourt against the Vanguards (1-3, 1-3) by scores of 25-21, 25-20, 25-19.
DeForest 3, Waunakee 0
The Norskies (6-2, 1-0 Badger Conference), topped the Warriors (6-2, 1-1) by scores of 25-22, 25-17, 25-18. Chloe Larsen and Kaitlin Jordan finished with six kills for Waunakee, and Mariah Best added 15 assists for Waunakee.
Whitewater 3, Janesville Craig 0
The Whippets (8-0) swept the Cougars (3-4) by scores of 25-23, 25-13, 25-19. Whitewater senior Emme Bullis led both sides with 19 kills and 16 digs. Junior Britten Bertagnoli led Janesville Craig with 13 kills.
Edgerton 3, Mount Horeb 2
The host Crimson Tide (9-3) beat the Vikings (5-3) in a back-and-forth match, 25-23, 20-25, 25-22, 20-25, 15-9. Carly Rebman led Edgerton with 24 kills and Kate Gunderson totaled 40 assists and five service aces. For Mount Horeb, Jordyn Holman led with 14 kills and two aces, and Julia Magnuson had 11 blocks.
Cross country
Janesville Parker triangular
Janesville Craig’s Bryon Bloomquist covered the 5,000-meter course at Rockport Park in 16 minutes, 58 seconds to win a three-team meet over Janesville Parker and Beloit Memorial. Craig was the only complete girls team of the three, and was led by Caitlyn Dickman in 23:01.
Girls tennis
Middleton 6, Janesville Craig 1
The visiting Cardinals took down the Cougars, winning six matches. Netra Somasundaram won at No. 1 singles for Middleton, with the team of Noor Rajpal and Cece Hujanen winning at No. 1 doubles.
Sun Prairie 6, Janesville Parker 1
Reena Katta beat Lucy Barnes in No. 1 singles to help the host Cardinals defeat the Vikings. For Parker, the team of Annie Barnes and Lydia Quade won at No. 1 doubles.