Prep sports: Sun Prairie splashes to state with victories in 8 of 12 sectional events

The Sun Prairie girls swimming team made a big splash on its way to Waukesha on Tuesday night.

The Cardinals won eight of 12 events at the Stoughton/Oshkosh North sectional, including all three relays, to claim automatic WIAA state meet berths in all of those events and cruise to the sectional team title.

Sun Prairie also had seven more individual qualifiers who didn’t win their events but met qualifying standards as one of the top 12 non-winning performances across all of the four statewide sectionals. The state meet is set for April 6 at Waukesha South.

Senior Janelle Schulz led the way for Sun Prairie, winning the 100-yard freestyle (:52.28) and 100 breaststroke (1:05.45) and swimming on the winning 200 medley relay (1:46.55) and 400 freestyle relay (3:35.50).

Olivia Sala won the 200 individual medley (2:09.35) and swam on two winning relays, as did senior Grace Sala, who also won the 100 butterfly (:58.69). Junior Paige Rundahl won the 50 free (:24.50) and swam on the winning 200 free relay (1:38.34) and the 200 medley relay.

Stoughton senior Sofia Bormett won the 200 free (1:54.50).

