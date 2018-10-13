After marching through the dual-match season with a 9-0 record, the Sun Prairie girls volleyball team went undefeated over six matches Saturday to win the Big Eight Conference tournament.
The Cardinals held together their perfect league season with a 25-11, 25-19 victory against Middleton in the title match.
“It was a great day of volleyball for us,” said Sun Prairie coach T.J. Rantala. “I am super proud of our girls. We dropped a few sets here and there, but we are quite competitive and were able to come back. It was good to get a championship in a conference tournament. We went 9-0 in the season and 6-0 today. It’s something to be proud of, to win 15 straight games in our conference.”
Verona (8-1 duals) finished third in the tournament, taking a 25-17, 25-20 victory over Janesville Craig (7-2). Janesville Parker (4-5 duals) finished fifth.
Rock Valley Conference
Jefferson handed East Troy its first Rock Valley Conference loss of the season in the championship match, 25-20, 19-25, 15-3, to win the conference tournament in Edgerton.
Cross country
Badger North Conference
Waunakee senior Reagan Hoopes won the girls race with a time of 19 minutes, 27 seconds to lead the Warriors to the conference title. Hoopes finished 54 seconds ahead of junior teammate Emma Bertz (20:20). Waunakee scored 19 points, Mount Horeb finished with 76 and Reedsburg had 81.
Beaver Dam senior Cade Ferron won the boys race in 16:43, but Sauk Prairie scored 55 points to edge DeForest’s 59 to take home the title.
Capitol North Conference
Watertown Luther Prep placed five runners in the top eight to win the title with 27 points. Phoenix junior Ben Bode was third (18:37), followed by teammates Camden Sulzle (18:39) and Caleb Arndt (18:57). Poynette junior Elias Ritzke (17:57) won the individual title and the Pumas finished second with 51 points.
Lake Mills sophomore Lauren Winslow placed third in the girls race in 21:51 to lead the L-Cats to the title. Lake Mills scored 27 points, followed by Watertown Luther Prep’s 57 and Lodi’s 82.
Capitol South Conference
Marshall senior Claire Huggett won the girls title in 21:25 and led the Cardinals to the championship with 30 points. Deerfield/Cambridge and Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld both scored 63 points, and Deerfield/Cambridge won the tiebreaker to finish second.
On the boys side, Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld senior Christian Patzka won the race in 17:50, but Deerfield/Cambridge won the title with 30 points.Small School State
Top-ranked Madison Edgewood held off McFarland to win the 17-team meet at Shorewood High School, scoring 348 points to the Spartans’ 311. Baraboo was third with 270.5 points.
Edgewood senior Kaitlyn Barth won the 100-yard butterfly (:58.95), and junior DeeDee Walker won the 500 freestyle (5:14.88). The Crusaders piled up the points with six runner-up finishes in the 12 events, including both relays.
McFarland senior Alex Moderski won the 50 freestyle (23.57 seconds) and 100 free (:52.15), and anchored the winning 400 freestyle relay (3:36.79) and 200 medley relay (1:49.26) teams.
Spartans freshman Mara Freeman won the 100 breaststroke (:57.43). She also swam on both winning relays, as did junior Emily Landwehr.
Janesville Craig Relays
The host Cougars finished second in the six-team meet, winning two events. Third-place Milton also won two events.
Fort Atkinson Invitational
DeForest’s Camryn Hargraves won the 100 freestyle (:54.76) and 50 freestyle (:25.10) as the Norskies scored 386 points to win the Blackhawk Invitational in Fort Atkinson. Monroe/New Glarus took second with 323 points and Sauk Prairie was third with 313.
Boys volleyball
Middleton Invitational
The Cardinals finished with a 2-2 record to tie for second place in their round-robin invitational. Middleton earned a 22-25, 25-22, 15-10 victory over Kenosha Indian Trail in the second round and defeated New Berlin United 26-24, 28-30, 15-10 in the third round.
Beloit Memorial Invitational
Waukesha West went undefeated to win the Rock River Rumble at Beloit Memorial. Madison West held a 4-2 record after pool play but lost to Hartford 25-19, 25-23 in a quarterfinal.
Boys soccer
Madison Memorial 2, Madison Edgewood 2
Max Walters netted a goal and an assist for the Purple Knights (9-4-4) in their road tie with the Crusaders (8-5-3). Nick Bergmann and Nick Stacey scored for Edgewood.
Hartland Arrowhead 2, Verona 1
Nick Libesch and Noah Klockow each scored for the Warhawks (7-8-2) against the host Wildcats (12-2-3). Verona’s Alex Sarabia scored the first goal of the game in the 68th minute.