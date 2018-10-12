Led by senior James Giftos and sophomore Peighton Nelson, Monona Grove swept the boys and girls team championships in Friday’s Badger South Conference cross country meet at Stoughton High School.
Giftos won the individual boys title, covering 5,000 meters in 16 minutes, 43.1 seconds, and each of the other four scoring Silver Eagles finished in the top 10 to give Monona Grove a total of 29 points, well in front of runner-up Madison Edgewood’s 96.
Watertown senior Matthew Engel finished second (17:03), and Monroe senior Kyle Legler was third (17:03).
Monona Grove’s other scoring finishers were seniors Reed Anderson (fourth, 17:05), Eddie Gnewuch (fifth, 17:05) and Nathan DeVault (ninth, 17:20), and sophomore Ayden Gnewuch (10th, 17:22).
The Monona Grove girls had a closer race. The Silver Eagles — whose top five runners include three sophomores and two freshmen — totaled 37 points to edge runner-up Stoughton (43).
Nelson finished second in 19:46, trailing Jenna Lovejoy, a junior from Fort Atkinson (19:40).
Stoughton’s Grace Jenny (19:53) and senior Margaret Ross (19:58) finished third and fourth, and Monona Grove sophomore Acacia Holmquist was fifth (20:03).
Boys soccer
Middleton 3, Beloit Memorial 2
Omar Munoz scored in each half for the visiting Purple Knights (13-6-2, 4-5-0 Big Eight), but two first-half goals from Isaac Gueu put the Cardinals (9-7-2, 6-2-1) over the top.
Reedsburg 2, Portage/Poynette 2
Manny Rivas and Anthony Paskey scored in the second half for the Beavers (2-13-2, 0-5-1 Badger North) to secure the home tie against United (1-13-3, 0-6-1).
Monona Grove 5, Baraboo 0
Isaac Becker netted a goal and two assists for the Silver Eagles (12-4-0) to take the road victory over the Thunderbirds (8-8-1).
Girls swimming
Sun Prairie 89, Madison West 81
Three Cardinals swimmers won two events each to produce a narrow victory over the Regents in a battle of contenders in the Big Eight Conference. Michaela Nelson won the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle, Janelle Schulz won the 200 freestyle and 100 breaststroke, and Sophie Fiske continued her run of dominance by taking the 50 and 100 freestyle.
Fiske’s time in the 100 freestyle (52.17 seconds) broke Michelle Jesperson’s school record, held since 1992.
Regents senior Katrina Marty won the 100 backstroke and 100 breaststroke.
Beloit Memorial 107, Janesville Parker/Evansville 63
Six different Purple Knights won individual events as Beloit Memorial defeated Janesville Parker/Evansville in the final Big Eight Conference meet of the season.