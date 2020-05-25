Prep sports: MMSD shuts down athletic facilities, player-coach contact 'through July at a minimum'

Metropolitan Madison School District athletic director Jeremy Schlitz has shut the door to summer coach-athlete contact and facility availability for athletic teams at the four MMSD high schools "through July at a minimum," due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
That decision shuts down facilities through the weekend before the Aug. 3 scheduled start of high school football practice activities, with other fall sports scheduled to begin practices soon afterward.
For at least the foreseeable future, Schlitz wrote, that contact will remain virtual (online) only. Furthermore, all MMSD sporting facilities and fields will remained closed through the end of July, other than required maintenance.
That’s an important deadline, because Aug. 3 is the WIAA’s scheduled date for equipment handouts and physical fitness testing, with the first actual practice set for Aug. 4. Opening games are scheduled for Aug. 20-22.
Because of the WIAA rule requiring at least 14 separate days of practice before a game can be played, any delay to the start of practice could mean a delay or shortening of the regular season.
Schiltz said the Wisconsin Department of Health Services has recommended that all youth sporting events planned for the spring and summer should be postponed or canceled. That would appear to force the cancellation of the summer coaching contact for fall sports — football’s five contact days were supposed to be completed by July 25, according to the WIAA schedule.
“Until we meet the benchmarks established in the Badger Bounce Back plan, it is not safe to bring together groups of youth and coaches for practice or to host sporting events,” Schlitz wrote.
“Youth sporting events present unique challenges, as successful events typically bring in large numbers of teams and families from a wide geographic area, and many require regular interactions between team members and opposing teams,” Schlitz wrote. “In addition, communal areas like vendor stalls, shelters, and bathrooms at such events makes it especially challenging to accommodate necessary physical distancing and sanitation recommendations.
Coaches are urged to “consider ways to provide practice virtually, or guiding individual practice by providing at-home training instructions” for individual players, Schlitz wrote. Coaches also may “host virtual team calls or send out team emails to keep the team members connected, provide support and encouragement, and offer tips to stay in shape and practice skills.”
Schlitz also wrote that the state DHS recommends physical activities such as family walks and bicycle rides, and “other physical activities that follow safe social distancing guidelines.
“Once it is safe to start holding youth sporting events again,” Schlitz wrote, “(coaches) should coordinate with local public health departments, families and other community members to ensure that any sporting event meets all expectations and requiirements for social distancing or other public health protections.”
