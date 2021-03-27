Prep sports: Middleton's Lauren Pansegrau ignores the mess, runs to Sun Prairie March Madness title

Middleton junior Lauren Pansegrau cruised through the muck and mire at Sheehan Park for an impressive victory in Saturday’s five-team Sun Prairie March Madness girls cross country meet.

Pansegrau, the WIAA Division 1 state runner-up in 2019, covered the messy 5,000-meter course in 17 minutes, 50 seconds. Middleton runners took third through sixth place to total 19 points in the team race. Sun Prairie was led by Reagan Zimmerman in eighth (22:16).

In the boys race, Middleton’s Griffin Ward (16:45) and Ryan Schollmeyer (16:55) earned the top two spots, but Sun Prairie runners claimed five of the next seven places to win the team title. Mateo Alvarado led Sun Prairie, taking third in 17:04.

Milton vs. Mount Horeb

The Viking boys swept the top three places, led by sophomore Joseph Stoddard’s 5,000-meter time of 18:39, to beat the Red Hawks 17-44 at Bonny Meade Links in Milton. Brady Case led Milton, finishing fourth in 20:39. In the girls race, Milton swept the top three spots to take a 25-30 victory, led by junior Mara Talabac’s winning time of 20:53. Senior Anna Ollendick led Mount Horeb, finishing fourth in 23:17.

Monroe vs. Monona Grove