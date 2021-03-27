Prep sports: Middleton's Lauren Pansegrau ignores the mess, runs to Sun Prairie March Madness title

Middleton junior Lauren Pansegrau cruised through the muck and mire at Sheehan Park for an impressive victory in Saturday’s five-team Sun Prairie March Madness girls cross country meet.
Pansegrau, the WIAA Division 1 state runner-up in 2019, covered the messy 5,000-meter course in 17 minutes, 50 seconds. Middleton runners took third through sixth place to total 19 points in the team race. Sun Prairie was led by Reagan Zimmerman in eighth (22:16).
In the boys race, Middleton’s Griffin Ward (16:45) and Ryan Schollmeyer (16:55) earned the top two spots, but Sun Prairie runners claimed five of the next seven places to win the team title. Mateo Alvarado led Sun Prairie, taking third in 17:04.
Milton vs. Mount Horeb
The Viking boys swept the top three places, led by sophomore Joseph Stoddard’s 5,000-meter time of 18:39, to beat the Red Hawks 17-44 at Bonny Meade Links in Milton. Brady Case led Milton, finishing fourth in 20:39. In the girls race, Milton swept the top three spots to take a 25-30 victory, led by junior Mara Talabac’s winning time of 20:53. Senior Anna Ollendick led Mount Horeb, finishing fourth in 23:17.
Monroe vs. Monona Grove
The Cheesemakers’ Jadyn Elgin finished first in 21:44, but Peighton Nelson led a sweep of second through sixth places to give the Silver Eagles a 20-41 victory. Monona Grove won the boys race 21-38 behind a sweep of the top three spots led by Eli Traeder (17:26). Lucas Sathoff finished fourth for Monroe (19:15).
Stoughton vs. Oregon
Yordanos Zelinski won the boys race for Oregon (17:16), but Stoughton earned four of the next five places to win the meet 24-31. The Vikings’ Jayden Zywicki took second (17:31). Oregon swept the top five spots for a 15-50 win in the girls race, led by Dasha Vorontsov (20:43). Gina Owen led Stoughton, taking eighth in 24:35.
Girls volleyball
Columbus 3, Evansville 0
Sophomore Skye McDermott totaled three kills, eight assists and nine digs to help the Cardinals sweep the visiting Blue Devils 25-12, 25-17, 25-12. Josey Rinehart tallied five blocks and four assists for Columbus, and Laura Bettenhausen had 24 digs. Taylor Raley led Evansville with seven kills and five aces.