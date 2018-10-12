Jefferson senior Mariah Linse ran to victory in the Rock Valley Conference girls cross country meet on Thursday at UW-Whitewater, leading the Eagles to a runner-up finish in the nine-team meet.
Linse covered the 5,000-meter course at UW-Whitewater in 19 minutes, 25 seconds, and sophomore teammate Makenzie Hottinger took third (20:06). East Troy won the team championship, followed by Jefferson, McFarland and Evansville.
Junior Ella Ceelen took 14th (21:58) to lead McFarland, and junior McKenzie Fillner was fourth (20:54) for Evansville.
In the boys race, Henry Chapman won the race in 16:32 to help East Troy win the team title. McFarland was second, led by senior Andrew Pahnke (second, 16:41), Patrick Fasick (fourth, 17:14) and Eli Kemna (fifth, 17:16). Third-place Jefferson was led by Ian Sande (eight, 17:27). Evansville was fifth (17:22).
Southwest Wisconsin Conference
Dodgeville/Mineral Point junior Henry Keith won the boys individual title in 17:08, but Platteville placed its top five runners among the top eight overall to win the team crown. River Valley junior razzi Momon took fifth (17:53).
The Lancaster girls swept the top three spots, led by senior Lydia Murphy (19:40), to win the team title. Dodge-Point senior Lindsay Johnson took eighth (20:43).
Trailways Conference
Madison Country Day senior Colin Green ran to the individual championship in Thursday’s Trailways Conference meet at Markesan, covering the 5,000-meter course in 18:46.
Pardeeville finished fourth as a team, led by sophomore Peter Freye (13th, 19:36), with Country Day eighth and Johnson Creek 11th among 14 teams. Johnson Creek sophomore Dylan Gruss took 18th (19:53). Orfordville Parkview won the boys team title.
Dodgeland won the girls team title, led by individual champ Jamie Huber (20:39), with Country Day sixth among seven teams. Johnson Creek junior Hannah Constable took third in 21:09. Country Day was led by Ella Whinney, 11th in 22:53.
Football
Johnson Creek 67, Beaver Dam Wayland 0
Anthony Purpi rushed for 92 yards on six carries and scored three touchdowns as the host Bluejays (7-1, 6-1 Trailways Small Conference) racked up 463 yards on the ground to defeat the Big Red (0-7, 0-7) and clinch a tie for the league title.
Howie Olszewski finished with 141 rushing yards and Justin Swanson returned a punt 50 yards for a score. Swanson also threw for a touchdown and rushed for one more.
Wayland’s Zhixing Sun had 105 receiving yards and 46 rushing yards.
Girls volleyball
Lake Mills 3, Lakeside Lutheran 1
Grace Schopf had 18 kills and 18 digs as the visiting L-Cats (8-2 Capitol North) handed the Warriors (9-1) their first conference loss. Lakeside Lutheran’s Grace Westrate finished with 21 assists.
Watertown Luther Prep 3, Lodi 0
Grace Kieselhorst had eight kills and eight assists to lead the visiting Phoenix (7-3 Capitol North) to a 25-17, 25-13, 25-22 victory over the Blue Devils (2-7). Lodi’s Amanda Miller finished with 15 kills and 13 digs.
Watertown 3, Waunakee 1
Sheridan Dettman notched 32 digs and Bri Karducki added 21 kills for the visiting Goslings (6-0) in their 19-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-19 victory over the Warriors (5-1) in the Badger Challenge matchup between South and North division champions.
Madison Edgewood 3, Reedsburg 2
The Beavers took an early two-set lead, but the visiting Crusaders battled back to an 18-25, 25-27, 25-18, 25-19, 15-13 victory, thanks to 62 assists and two aces from Caroline Craig.
Mount Horeb 3, Oregon 0
Jadyn Holman had 13 kills for the Vikings (21-11) in their 25-16, 25-23, 26-24 victory over the visiting Panthers (24-10). Teammate Lena La Fleur had 27 assists and once ace for Mount Horeb. Oregon setter Erin Flanagan had 15 assists and three aces.
Boys soccer
McFarland 6,
East Troy/Palmyra-Eagle 0
Ethan Nichols had a hat trick in the first half to lead the host Spartans (14-4-0, 8-0-0) past the Trojans (7-6-3, 4-2-2) and to their fourth consecutive Rock Valley Conference title. Jack McGinn added two second-half goals and an assist.
Oregon 2, Middleton 1
Collin Bjerke netted a goal and an assist in the second half to lift the Panthers (15-2-1) over the visiting Cardinals (8-7-2). Isaac Gueu scored Middleton’s only goal in the first half.
Boys volleyball
Beloit Memorial 3, Madison La Follette 0
Zavier Franks landed seven aces for the Purple Knights (3-2 Big Eight) in a 25-11, 25-11, 25-17 home victory over the Lancers (1-6). Kody Kraemer led La Follette with three kills and eight digs.
Madison Memorial 3, Madison East 1
Drew Collins had a match-high 51 assists to lead the host Spartans (4-1 Big Eight) to a 25-22, 25-18, 20-25, 25-22 victory over the Purgolders (3-3). Zach Woollen contributed 15 kills and four aces for Memorial. Madison East’s Sam Heiman finished with 24 kills and eight blocks.
Girls swimming
Verona/Mount Horeb 129, Madison East 37
Junior Josie McCartney took first place in the 200-yard freestyle (2:19.17), 200 freestyle relay (1:57.17) and 400 freestyle relay (4:22.62) as the eighth-ranked Wildcats defeated the visiting Purgolders in Big Eight action.