Prep sports: Baraboo girls golf team wins its own invitational

Portage's Sophie Denure shot an 88 at Baraboo Country Club to earn medalist honors, but host Baraboo shot a team total of 394 to win the four-team Baraboo Invitational on Tuesday.
Caroline Lewison and Kayla Capener each led Baraboo with scores of 92, as the Thunderbirds finished nine strokes ahead of Portage and 15 ahead of Reedsburg.
Girls tennis
Reedsburg 6, Baraboo 1
The Beavers (1-0) swept the Thunderbirds (0-1) in singles matches en route to a season-opening victory.
Watertown 6, Sauk Prairie 1
The Goslings (1-0) came out hot against the Eagles (0-1) winning the first five matches before relinquishing their only loss of the day. Aubrey Schmutzler, Watertown’s number one player, won in straight sets, 6-4 and 6-3.
Boys cross country
Ken Trott Invitational
At Westby, Marshall senior Kobe Grossman led his team with a 16th-place time of 15 minutes, 15 seconds (4,000 meters), as the Cardinals finished last in a five-team meet won by La Crosse Aquinas.
Girls swimming
Sauk Prairie 93, Baraboo 76
Savannah Acker led the way for the host Eagles over the Thunderbirds in each teams’ first dual meet of the season. Acker won the 200-yard individual medley and the 500 freestyle, and also swam on the winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.
Watertown 98, Fort Atkinson 65
The Goslings (1-0) won eight of 10 events against the host Blackhawks (0-1). Freshman Rae Heier took home victories in the 100-yard butterfly and 50 freestyle; senior Katie Johnson earned first place in the 200 individual medley and 100 freestyle. Both were joined by Oleysa Kazina and Caty Kaczmarek of whom won the 400-yard freestyle relay.
GIRLS GOLF
BARABOO INVITATIONAL
Team scores: Baraboo 394, Portage 403, Reedsburg 409, Fort Atkinson 438, Wisconsin Dells 446, Tomah 473, Baraboo Blue 503, Reedsburg II 516.
Top 10 Individuals: S. Denure, P, 88; Johnson, R1, 90; Crammer, FA, 92; Lewison, B Gold, 92; Capener, B Gold, 92; Benish, R1, 95; E. Denure, P, 99; Gray, WD, 100; Fick, P, 103; Leibman, FA, 103.
Baraboo — Lewison 92, Capener 92, Schlender 105, Turkington 105. Portage — S. Denure 88, E. Denure 99, Fick 103, Mumm 113. Reedsburg — Johnson 90, Benish 95, Carey 106, McPherson 118. Fort Atkinson — Crammer 92, Leibman 103, Dressler 121, Edwards 122. Baraboo Blue — Becker 119, Henry 119, Jurvelin 123, Gruber 142. Reedsburg II — Gronley 115, Monte 118, Timlan 138, Noga 145. At Baraboo CC, par 72.
GIRLS TENNIS
REEDSBURG 6, BARABOO 1
Singles: Weis, R, def. Davies, 6-0, 6-3; Wilhelm, R, def. Carlson-Edwards, 7-5, 6-0; Rockweiler, R, def. Wieczorek, 4-6, 6-3, 10-6; Rothwell, R, def. Langkamp, 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: Koppie/Lewison, B, def. Tourdot/Wood, 6-3, 6-1; Benseman/Cummings, R, def. Bildsten/Cleary, 6-1, 2-6, 10-6; Hahn/Crary, R, def. Huffaker/Benson, 3-6, 7-5, 10-8.
WATERTOWN 6, SAUK PRAIRIE 1
Singles: Schmutzler, W, def. Haas, 6-4, 6-3; Krakow, W, def. Ballweg, 6-4, 6-1; Cortes, W, def. Joyce, 6-3, 6-3; Kuenzi, R, def. O’Connor, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Linskens/Marr, W, def. Hett/Kastelitz, 6-1, 7-6; Breunig/Ziegler, SP, def. Werning/Wesemann, 7-6, 2-6, 6-4; Smith/Uecke, W, def. Holler/Andres, 7-5, 2-6, 6-4. At Brandt-Quirk Park, Watertown.
Fort Atkinson at Lodi, cancelled
Portage at Beaver Dam, rained out
Lake Mills at Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs, rained out
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
KEN TROTT INVITATIONAL
Team scores: La Crosse Aquinas 17; Brookwood 74; Westby 79; Onalaska Luther 91, Marshall 94.
Top three individuals: 1, Skemp, LCA, 13:01; 2, Ellis, LCA, 13:41; 3, Taylor, LCA, 13:55. Marshall: 16, Grossman, 15:15; 2, Grady, 15:20; 19, Jennings, 15:56; 20, Haberkorn, 15:56; 21, Collins, 15:57. At Westby HS, 4,000 meters.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Non-conference
WATERTOWN 98, FORT ATKINSON 65
200-yard medley relay: Watertown (Harper, McDonnell, Otto, Braatz), 2:13.10. 200 freestyle: Van Zanten, W, 2:26.62. 200 individual medley: Johnson, W, 2:38.50. 50 freestyle: Heier, W, 27.95. 100 butterfly: Heier, W, 1:13.92. 100 freestyle: Johnson, W, 1:02:46. 500 freestyle: Christ, FA, 6:42.00. 200 freestyle relay: W (Van Zanten, Galecki, Kazina, Prochaska), 2:02.08. 100 backstroke: Vana, W, 1:23.89. 100 breaststroke: Schultz, FA, 1:24.15. 400 freestyle relay: W (Heier, Kaczmarek, Kazina, Johnson). At Fort Atkinson.
SAUK PRAIRIE 93, BARABOO 76
200-yard medley relay: SP (Acker, Hunter, Talmage, Dunnum), 1:55.89. 200 freestyle: Miller, SP, 2:11.18. 200 individual medley: Acker, SP, 2:19.75. 50 freestyle: Dunnum, SP, 25.65. 100 butterfly: Lohr, B, 1:03.81. 100 freestyle: Dunnum, SP, 57.78. 500 freestyle: Miller, SP, 5:56.06. 200 freestyle relay: B (Brown, Belten, Stuczynski, Weyenberg) 2:06.08. 100 backstroke: Acker, SP, 1:01.67. 100 breaststroke: Gneiser and Stute (tie), B, 1:14.44. 400 freestyle relay: SP, (Miller, Talmage, Pape, Acker). 4:00.76. At Sauk Prairie.
