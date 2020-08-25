Prep sports: Baraboo girls golf team wins its own invitational

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Portage's Sophie Denure shot an 88 at Baraboo Country Club to earn medalist honors, but host Baraboo shot a team total of 394 to win the four-team Baraboo Invitational on Tuesday.

Caroline Lewison and Kayla Capener each led Baraboo with scores of 92, as the Thunderbirds finished nine strokes ahead of Portage and 15 ahead of Reedsburg.

Girls tennis

Reedsburg 6, Baraboo 1

The Beavers (1-0) swept the Thunderbirds (0-1) in singles matches en route to a season-opening victory.

Watertown 6, Sauk Prairie 1

The Goslings (1-0) came out hot against the Eagles (0-1) winning the first five matches before relinquishing their only loss of the day. Aubrey Schmutzler, Watertown’s number one player, won in straight sets, 6-4 and 6-3.

Boys cross country

Ken Trott Invitational

At Westby, Marshall senior Kobe Grossman led his team with a 16th-place time of 15 minutes, 15 seconds (4,000 meters), as the Cardinals finished last in a five-team meet won by La Crosse Aquinas.