Prep roundup: Watertown Luther Prep volleyball team beats crosstown rival Watertown

The adrenaline was flowing Saturday afternoon when the Watertown Luther Prep girls volleyball team traveled across town and knocked off its crosstown rival Watertown Goslings, three sets to one.
The Phoenix (2-0 overall) took a 25-20, 25-23, 15-25, 25-23 victory behind 15 assists from Andrea Bortulin, 19 digs from Anna Kieselhorst and six kills each from Emma Bortulin and Grace Kieselhorst.
“We were really pumped coming into the game and I felt they kept their energy all afternoon,” Luther Prep coach Erin Nottling said. “This was definitely a team effort today … I am so excited to see how we can keep building on games like these.”
Waterloo Invitational
The host Pirates took care of business, going 6-0 and winning the five-team tournament with a 25-20, 25-18 victory over Hartford in the final match.
The Pirates also beat Lake Mills in a semifinal, 25-19, 25-22, after downing Hartford, Sauk Prairie, Lake Mills and Marshall in pool play. Hartford beat Sauk Prairie in the other semifinal.
Brooke Mosher led Waterloo on the day with 67 kills, 64 assists and 11 blocks.
Kettle Moraine Lutheran quad
Lakeside Lutheran traveled to Jackson and went 1-2 on the day, beating the host Chargers, 25-19, 25-22, but falling to Hartland Lake Country Lutheran and Germantown.
Against Kettle Moraine Lutheran, Lily Schuetz delivered eight kills and Kylee Gnabasik had nine digs and three service aces.
Lake Country Lutheran beat Lakeside, 11-25, 25-18, 15-4, behind 11 kills from Evvie Kaczkowski. Lakeside got six kills from Sydney Langille and five aces from Lydia Bilitz. Germantown swept Lakeside, 25-10, 25-18.
Boys soccer
Watertown 4, Lake Mills 3
The host Goslings’ Owen Backus scored two goals and assisted on another, but the L-Cats’ John Wilke scored twice late to keep things close in a non-conference game.
Cross country
Watertown triangular
The host Goslings scored 39 points to edge Madison Edgewood’s 41 and Cedarburg’s 42. Edgewood senior Leo Richardson was the individual winner (15:57), and Christopher Kitzhaber led Watertown (third, 18:01).
Cedarburg won the girls race, with Watertown second led by third-place Autumn Meyers (22:22).
Beaver Dam dual
Beaver Dam senior Gavin Czarnecki won the 5,000-meter boys race in 16:47, but Sauk Prairie placed seven runners in the top 10 to take a 24-35 victory in a non-conference dual meet. Sophomore Jack Boerger led Sauk Prairie, running 17:03.
Beaver Dam freshman Kylie Hackbarth won the girls race in 20:22, and six teammates earned top-eight finishes to give the Golden Beavers a 19-44 win in the girls race. Sauk Prairie freshman Catherine Gregg took second in 20:43.
Angel Invitational
Lakeside Lutheran freshmen Mark Garcia took second (17:45) and Cameron Weiland (17:56) took second and fourth individually, helping Lakeside Lutheran finish fifth among five teams in the Division 2 portion of the meet at UW-Parkside.
The Lakeside girls finished fourth, led by freshman Paige Krahn, 10th in 22:20. Port Washington swept the boys and girls team titles.
Sheboygan Lutheran Invitational
The Watertown Luther Prep girls placed each of their top five runners among the top 12 overall to finish second in a five-team field, trailing champion Cedar Grove-Belgium. Freshman Jemimah Habben led the Phoenix, taking second overall (21:08).
The Luther Prep boys finished sixth among 12 teams with 163 points, trailing champion Sheboygan Lutheran. Freshman Ezekiel Finkbeiner led Luther Prep, taking 17th in 18;12.
