Prep roundup: Watertown Luther Prep volleyball team beats crosstown rival Watertown

The adrenaline was flowing Saturday afternoon when the Watertown Luther Prep girls volleyball team traveled across town and knocked off its crosstown rival Watertown Goslings, three sets to one.

The Phoenix (2-0 overall) took a 25-20, 25-23, 15-25, 25-23 victory behind 15 assists from Andrea Bortulin, 19 digs from Anna Kieselhorst and six kills each from Emma Bortulin and Grace Kieselhorst.

“We were really pumped coming into the game and I felt they kept their energy all afternoon,” Luther Prep coach Erin Nottling said. “This was definitely a team effort today … I am so excited to see how we can keep building on games like these.”

Waterloo Invitational

The host Pirates took care of business, going 6-0 and winning the five-team tournament with a 25-20, 25-18 victory over Hartford in the final match.

The Pirates also beat Lake Mills in a semifinal, 25-19, 25-22, after downing Hartford, Sauk Prairie, Lake Mills and Marshall in pool play. Hartford beat Sauk Prairie in the other semifinal.

Brooke Mosher led Waterloo on the day with 67 kills, 64 assists and 11 blocks.

Kettle Moraine Lutheran quad