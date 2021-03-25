 Skip to main content
Prep roundup: Middleton boys, girls cross country teams beat Verona in season-opening road race
Prep roundup: Middleton boys, girls cross country teams beat Verona in season-opening road race

The Middleton boys cross country team, the 2019 WIAA Division 1 state champion, opened the spring season on Wednesday with a 24-31 victory over host Verona.

The meet was held using a road-race format.

Middleton’s Ryan Schollmeyer won individual honors with a time of 16 minutes, 16 seconds, edging teammate Griffin Ward, who posted the same time. Verona’s Aidan Manning took third at 16:46.

In the girls race, Middleton swept the top five places and scored a perfect 15 points to Verona’s 40. The individual winner was Lauren Pansegrau in 17:18.

Girls volleyball

DeForest 3, Middleton 0

The visiting Norskies earned a 25-18, 25-21, 25-21 victory. Middleton got six kills and three blocks from Sierra Pertzborn.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Wednesday’s area summaries

Non-conference

DeFOREST 3, MIDDLETON 0

DeForest*25*25*25

Middleton*18*21*21

MIDDLETON (leaders) — Kills: Pertzborn 6. Assists: Underwood 7, Jordee 7. Blocks: Pertzborn 3. Aces: Jordee 2.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Wednesday’s area summary

MIDDLETON 24, VERONA 31

Individual winner: Schoolmeyer, M, 16:16.

Middleton: 1, Schollmeyer 16:16; 2, Ward 16:16; 5, Marrone 17:43; 6, Montour 17:55; 10, Kurtz 18:44. Verona: 3, Manning 16:46; 4, Olseon 17:34; 7, Ratze 18:17; 8, Metcalf 18:21; 9, Kwitek 18:34. Road race at Verona High School, 5,000 meters.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Wednesday’s area summary

MIDDLETON 15, VERONA 40

Individual winner: Pansegrau, M, 17:18.

Road race at Verona High School, 5,000 meters.

