Prep roundup: Middleton boys, girls cross country teams beat Verona in season-opening road race

The Middleton boys cross country team, the 2019 WIAA Division 1 state champion, opened the spring season on Wednesday with a 24-31 victory over host Verona.

The meet was held using a road-race format.

Middleton’s Ryan Schollmeyer won individual honors with a time of 16 minutes, 16 seconds, edging teammate Griffin Ward, who posted the same time. Verona’s Aidan Manning took third at 16:46.

In the girls race, Middleton swept the top five places and scored a perfect 15 points to Verona’s 40. The individual winner was Lauren Pansegrau in 17:18.

Girls volleyball

DeForest 3, Middleton 0

The visiting Norskies earned a 25-18, 25-21, 25-21 victory. Middleton got six kills and three blocks from Sierra Pertzborn.

