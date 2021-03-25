Prep roundup: Middleton boys, girls cross country teams beat Verona in season-opening road race

The Middleton boys cross country team, the 2019 WIAA Division 1 state champion, opened the spring season on Wednesday with a 24-31 victory over host Verona.
Girls volleyball
DeForest 3, Middleton 0
The visiting Norskies earned a 25-18, 25-21, 25-21 victory. Middleton got six kills and three blocks from Sierra Pertzborn.
Non-conference
DeFOREST 3, MIDDLETON 0
DeForest*25*25*25
Middleton*18*21*21
MIDDLETON (leaders) — Kills: Pertzborn 6. Assists: Underwood 7, Jordee 7. Blocks: Pertzborn 3. Aces: Jordee 2.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Wednesday’s area summary
MIDDLETON 24, VERONA 31
Individual winner: Schoolmeyer, M, 16:16.
Middleton: 1, Schollmeyer 16:16; 2, Ward 16:16; 5, Marrone 17:43; 6, Montour 17:55; 10, Kurtz 18:44. Verona: 3, Manning 16:46; 4, Olseon 17:34; 7, Ratze 18:17; 8, Metcalf 18:21; 9, Kwitek 18:34. Road race at Verona High School, 5,000 meters.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Wednesday’s area summary
MIDDLETON 15, VERONA 40
Individual winner: Pansegrau, M, 17:18.
Road race at Verona High School, 5,000 meters.